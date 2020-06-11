Log in
Bank of America : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

06/11/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date

 

 

 

 

7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L

$18.125

July 1

July 30

6.200% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series CC

$0.3875

July 1

July 29

6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series EE

$0.375

July 1

July 27

5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH

$0.3671875

July 1

July 24

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series MM

$21.9777778

July 1

July 28

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series L, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series MM, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 3,000 lending centers, 2,700 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and approximately 2,100 business centers; approximately 16,900 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 39 million active users, including approximately 30 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com


© Business Wire 2020
