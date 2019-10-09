Log in
Bank of America : FWP

10/09/2019

BEAR STRATEGIC ACCELERATED REDEMPTION SECURITIES®

Filed Pursuant to Rule 433

Registration No. 333-213265-01

Bear Strategic Accelerated Redemption Securities® Linked to the S&P 500® Index

Issuer

BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance")

Guarantor

Bank of America Corporation ("BAC")

Principal Amount

$10.00 per unit

Term

Approximately one year and one week, if not called on the first or second Observation Dates

Market Measure

The S&P 500® Index (Bloomberg symbol: "SPX"), a price return index

Automatic Call

Automatic call if the Observation Level of the Market Measure on any of the Observation D ates is less than or equal to the Starting Value

Observation Level

The closing level of the Market Measure on any Observation Date

Observation Dates

Approximately six, nine and twelve months after the pricing date

In the event of an automatic call, the amount payable per unit will be:

Call Amounts

● [$10.70 to $10.90] if called on the first Observation Date

● [$11.05 to $11.35] if called on the second Observation Date

● [$11.40 to $11.80] if called on the final Observation Date; each to be determined on the pricing date

Payout Profile at

If not called, 1-to-1 downside exposure to increases in the Market Measure, with up to 100% of your principal at risk

Maturity

Threshold Value

100% of the Starting Value

Interest Payments

None

Preliminary Offering

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000148105719000097/bac-tcovsefrzzjh4sxm_2910.htm

Documents

Exchange Listing

No

You should read the relevant Preliminary Offering Documents before you invest.

Click on the Preliminary Offering Documents hyperlink above or call your Financial Advisor for a hard copy.

Risk Factors

Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for a description of certain risks related to this investment, including, but not limited to, the following:

  • If the notes are not automatically called, your investment will result in a loss; there is no guaranteed return of principal. You will lose all or a portion of your principal amount if the level of the Index on the final Observation Date is greater than the Starting V alue.
  • Payments on the notes are subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance and the credit risk of BAC, and actual or perceived changes in the creditworthiness of BofA Finance or BAC are expected to affect the value of the notes. If BofA Finance and BAC become insolvent or are unable to pay their respective obligations, you may lose your entire investment.
  • Your investment return is limited to the applicable Call Premium and may be less than a comparable short position in the Market Measure or the stocks included in the Market Measure.
  • The initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date will be less than their public offering price.
  • If you attempt to sell the notes prior to maturity, their market value may be lower than both the public offering price and the initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date.
  • You will have no rights of a holder of the securities represented by the Market Measure, and you will not be entitled to receive securities or dividends or other distributions by the issuers of those securities.

Final terms will be set on the pricing date within the given range for the specified Market-Linked Investment. Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for complete product disclosure, including related risks and tax disclosure .

BofA Finance LLC (BofA Finance) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) have filed a registration statement (which includes a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the notes that are described in this Guidebook. Before you invest, you should carefully read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents that BofA Finance and BAC have filed with the SEC for more complete information about BofA Finance, BAC and any offering described in this Guidebook. You may obtain these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. BofA Finance's Central Index Key, or ClK, on the SEC website is 1682472 and BAC's CIK on the SEC website is 70858. Alternatively, Merrill Lynch will arrange to send you the prospectus and other documents relating to any offering described in this document if you so request by calling toll-free1-800-294-1322. BofA Finance and BAC face risks that are specific to their respective businesses, and we encourage you to carefully consider these risks before making an investment in their respective securities.

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 07:20:07 UTC
