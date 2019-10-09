Bank of America : FWP

BEAR STRATEGIC ACCELERATED REDEMPTION SECURITIES® Filed Pursuant to Rule 433 Registration No. 333-213265-01 Bear Strategic Accelerated Redemption Securities® Linked to the S&P 500® Index Issuer BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") Guarantor Bank of America Corporation ("BAC") Principal Amount $10.00 per unit Term Approximately one year and one week, if not called on the first or second Observation Dates Market Measure The S&P 500® Index (Bloomberg symbol: "SPX"), a price return index Automatic Call Automatic call if the Observation Level of the Market Measure on any of the Observation D ates is less than or equal to the Starting Value Observation Level The closing level of the Market Measure on any Observation Date Observation Dates Approximately six, nine and twelve months after the pricing date In the event of an automatic call, the amount payable per unit will be: Call Amounts ● [$10.70 to $10.90] if called on the first Observation Date ● [$11.05 to $11.35] if called on the second Observation Date ● [$11.40 to $11.80] if called on the final Observation Date; each to be determined on the pricing date Payout Profile at If not called, 1-to-1 downside exposure to increases in the Market Measure, with up to 100% of your principal at risk Maturity Threshold Value 100% of the Starting Value Interest Payments None Preliminary Offering https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000148105719000097/bac-tcovsefrzzjh4sxm_2910.htm Documents Exchange Listing No

Risk Factors

Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for a description of certain risks related to this investment, including, but not limited to, the following:

If the notes are not automatically called, your investment will result in a loss; there is no guaranteed return of principal. You will lose all or a portion of your principal amount if the level of the Index on the final Observation Date is greater than the Starting V alue.

Payments on the notes are subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance and the credit risk of BAC, and actual or perceived changes in the creditworthiness of BofA Finance or BAC are expected to affect the value of the notes. If BofA Finance and BAC become insolvent or are unable to pay their respective obligations, you may lose your entire investment.

Your investment return is limited to the applicable Call Premium and may be less than a comparable short position in the Market Measure or the stocks included in the Market Measure.

The initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date will be less than their public offering price.

If you attempt to sell the notes prior to maturity, their market value may be lower than both the public offering price and the initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date.

You will have no rights of a holder of the securities represented by the Market Measure, and you will not be entitled to receive securities or dividends or other distributions by the issuers of those securities.

Final terms will be set on the pricing date within the given range for the specified Market-Linked Investment. Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for complete product disclosure, including related risks and tax disclosure .