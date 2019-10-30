Bank of America : FWP

AUTOCALLABLE MARKET-LINKED STEP UP NOTES

Autocallable Market-Linked Step Up Notes Linked to the S&P 500® Index

Issuer BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") Guarantor Bank of America Corporation ("BAC") Principal $10.00 per unit Amount Term Approximately three years, if not called Market The S&P 500® Index (Bloomberg symbol: "SPX") Measure Automatic The notes will be called automatically on any Observation Date if the closing Call level of the Market Measure is equal to or greater than the Call Level Call Level 100% of the Starting Value

ObservationApproximately one year and two years from the pricing date

Dates

[$10.75 to $10.85] if called on the first Observation Date and [$11.50 to $11.70] Call Amountif called on the final Observation Date, each to be determined on the pricing

date

● If the Market Measure is flat or increases up to the Step Up Value, a return equal to the Step Up Payment

Payout ● If the Market Measure increases above the Step Up Value, a return equal Profile at to the percentage increase in the Market Measure Maturity ● 1-to-1 downside exposure to decreases in the Market Measure with up to 100% of your principal at risk Step Up 121% of the Starting Value Value Step Up $2.10 per unit, a 21% return over the principal amount Payment Threshold 100% of the Starting Value Value Interest None Payments

Preliminary https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000148105719000122/bac-Offering n46bra0uol4ke2mo_2931.htm

Documents

Exchange No

Listing