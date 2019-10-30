Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America Corporation    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/29 04:01:49 pm
32.07 USD   +0.72%
04:52aBANK OF AMERICA : Fwp
PU
02:48aGas Prices Jump as Producers Promise Restraint -- WSJ
DJ
10/29Dollar Edges Lower as Investors Await Fed, Economic Data
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of America : FWP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 04:52am EDT

AUTOCALLABLE MARKET-LINKED STEP UP NOTES

Autocallable Market-Linked Step Up Notes Linked to the S&P 500® Index

Issuer

BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance")

Guarantor

Bank of America Corporation ("BAC")

Principal

$10.00 per unit

Amount

Term

Approximately three years, if not called

Market

The S&P 500® Index (Bloomberg symbol: "SPX")

Measure

Automatic

The notes will be called automatically on any Observation Date if the closing

Call

level of the Market Measure is equal to or greater than the Call Level

Call Level

100% of the Starting Value

ObservationApproximately one year and two years from the pricing date

Dates

[$10.75 to $10.85] if called on the first Observation Date and [$11.50 to $11.70] Call Amountif called on the final Observation Date, each to be determined on the pricing

date

● If the Market Measure is flat or increases up to the Step Up Value, a return equal to the Step Up Payment

Payout

● If the Market Measure increases above the Step Up Value, a return equal

Profile at

to the percentage increase in the Market Measure

Maturity

● 1-to-1 downside exposure to decreases in the Market Measure with up to

100% of your principal at risk

Step Up

121% of the Starting Value

Value

Step Up

$2.10 per unit, a 21% return over the principal amount

Payment

Threshold

100% of the Starting Value

Value

Interest

None

Payments

Preliminary https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000148105719000122/bac-Offering n46bra0uol4ke2mo_2931.htm

Documents

Exchange No

Listing

Filed Pursuant to Rule 433

Registration No. 333-213265-01

You should read the relevant Preliminary Offering Documents before you invest. Click The graph above and the table below reflect the hypothetical return on the notes, based on the terms contained in on the Preliminary Offering Documents hyperlink above or call your Financial Advisor the table to the left (using the mid-point for any range(s)). The graph and table have been prepared for purposes of

for a hard copy.

illustration only and do not take into account any tax consequences from investing in the notes.

Risk factors

Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for a description of certain risks related to this investment, including, but not limited to, the following:

  • If your notes are not called prior to maturity, your investment may result in a loss; there is no guaranteed return of principal.
  • Payments on the notes are subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance and the credit risk of BAC, and actual or perceived changes in the creditworthiness of BofA Finance or BAC are expected to affect the value of the notes. If BofA Finance and BAC become insolvent or are unable to pay their respective obligations, you may lose your entire investment.
  • The initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date will be less than their public offering price.
  • If you attempt to sell the notes prior to maturity, their market value may be lower than both the public offering price and the initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date.
  • If called, your return on the notes is limited to the applicable Call Premium.
  • You will have no rights of a holder of the securities represented by the Market Measure, and you will not be entitled to receive securities or dividends or other distributions by the issuers of those securities.

Final terms will be set on the pricing date within the given range for the specified Market- Linked Investment. Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for complete product disclosure, including related risks and tax disclosure.

Hypothetical Percentage

Hypothetical Redemption

Hypothetical Total Rate of Return

Change from the Starting Value

Amount per Unit

on the Notes

to the Ending Value

-100.00%

$0.00

-100.00%

-50.00%

$5.00

-50.00%

-25.00%

$7.50

-25.00%

-20.00%

$8.00

-20.00%

-10.00%

$9.00

-10.00%

-5.00%

$9.50

-5.00%

-3.00%

$9.70

-3.00%

0.00%(1)

$12.10(3)

21.00%

2.00%

$12.10

21.00%

5.00%

$12.10

21.00%

10.00%

$12.10

21.00%

20.00%

$12.10

21.00%

21.00%(3)

$12.10

21.00%

40.00%

$14.00

40.00%

43.00%

$14.30

43.00%

50.00%

$15.00

50.00%

60.00%

$16.00

60.00%

  1. The hypothetical percentage change corresponds to the hypothetical Threshold Value.
  2. This amount represents the sum of the principal amount and the hypothetical Step Up Payment of $2.10.
  3. This hypothetical percentage change corresponds to the hypothetical Step Up Value.

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATIO
04:52aBANK OF AMERICA : Fwp
PU
02:48aGas Prices Jump as Producers Promise Restraint -- WSJ
DJ
10/29Dollar Edges Lower as Investors Await Fed, Economic Data
DJ
10/29Natural-Gas Producers Promise Restraint
DJ
10/29BANK OF AMERICA : CEO Brian Moynihan to Open the Bank of America Merrill Lynch F..
PU
10/29BANK OF AMERICA : Named Best Bank in the World by Global Finance Magazine
PU
10/28BANK OF AMERICA : 10-Q Filing 1.7 MB
PU
10/28BANK OF AMERICA : Issues Fifth Corporate Green Bond for $2 Billion
AQ
10/28BANK OF AMERICA : Adds 40 Model Portfolios to Merrill Lynch Investment Advisory ..
BU
10/28Financial Industry Leads the Way -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 91 774 M
EBIT 2019 36 452 M
Net income 2019 25 577 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,06%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,14x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,15x
Capitalization 288 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 33,22  $
Last Close Price 32,07  $
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.22%288 473
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.59%404 198
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.54%287 504
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.22%222 721
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.17%203 404
CITIGROUP INC.40.40%159 570
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group