Bank of America : FWP

You should read the relevant Preliminary Offering Documents before you invest. Click The graph above and the table below reflect the hypothetical return on the notes, based on the terms contained in on the Preliminary Offering Documents hyperlink above or call your Financial Advisor the table to the left (using the mid-point for any range(s)). The graph and table have been prepared for purposes of
for a hard copy.
illustration only and do not take into account any tax consequences from investing in the notes.
Risk factors
Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for a description of certain risks related to this investment, including, but not limited to, the following:
If your notes are not called prior to maturity, your investment may result in a loss; there is no guaranteed return of principal.
Payments on the notes are subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance and the credit risk of BAC, and actual or perceived changes in the creditworthiness of BofA Finance or BAC are expected to affect the value of the notes. If BofA Finance and BAC become insolvent or are unable to pay their respective obligations, you may lose your entire investment.
The initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date will be less than their public offering price.
If you attempt to sell the notes prior to maturity, their market value may be lower than both the public offering price and the initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date.
If called, your return on the notes is limited to the applicable Call Premium.
You will have no rights of a holder of the securities represented by the Market Measure, and you will not be entitled to receive securities or dividends or other distributions by the issuers of those securities.
Final terms will be set on the pricing date within the given range for the specified Market- Linked Investment. Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for complete product disclosure, including related risks and tax disclosure.
Hypothetical Percentage
Hypothetical Redemption
Hypothetical Total Rate of Return
Change from the Starting Value
Amount per Unit
on the Notes
to the Ending Value
-100.00%
$0.00
-100.00%
-50.00%
$5.00
-50.00%
-25.00%
$7.50
-25.00%
-20.00%
$8.00
-20.00%
-10.00%
$9.00
-10.00%
-5.00%
$9.50
-5.00%
-3.00%
$9.70
-3.00%
0.00%(1)
$12.10(3)
21.00%
2.00%
$12.10
21.00%
5.00%
$12.10
21.00%
10.00%
$12.10
21.00%
20.00%
$12.10
21.00%
21.00%(3)
$12.10
21.00%
40.00%
$14.00
40.00%
43.00%
$14.30
43.00%
50.00%
$15.00
50.00%
60.00%
$16.00
60.00%
The hypothetical percentage change corresponds to the hypothetical Threshold Value.
This amount represents the sum of the principal amount and the hypothetical Step Up Payment of $2.10.
This hypothetical percentage change corresponds to the hypothetical Step Up Value.
Bank of America Corporation published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:51:02 UTC