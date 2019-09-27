Bank of America : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis

Pricing Supplement Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) (To Prospectus dated November 4, 2016, Series A Registration Statement No. 333-213265 Prospectus Supplement dated November 4, 2016 and Product Supplement EQUITY-1 dated January 24, 2017) Dated September 25, 2019 $1,320,000 BofA Finance LLC Leveraged Notes Linked to the STOXX® Global Select Dividend 100 Index, due June 30, 2021 Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by Bank of America Corporation The CUSIP number for the notes is 09709TUH2 .

. The notes are unsecured senior notes issued by BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance"), a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation ("BAC" or the "Guarantor"), which are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Guarantor. Any payment due on the notes, including any repayment of principal, will be subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance, as issuer of the notes, and the credit risk of BAC, as guarantor of the notes.

The notes will mature on June 30, 2021. The notes will not pay interest.

At maturity, the amount you will be entitled to receive per $1,000 in principal amount of the notes (the "Redemption Amount") will depend on the performance of the STOXX ® Global Select Dividend 100 Index (the "SDGP" or the "Underlying"). The Redemption Amount per note will be determined as follows:

Global Select Dividend 100 Index (the "SDGP" or the "Underlying"). The Redemption Amount per note will be determined as follows: If the Ending Value of the Underlying is greater than or equal to the Starting Value, the Redemption Amount per note will be the principal amount plus a return of 1.60% for each 1% that the Ending Value of the Underlying is greater than the Starting Value. If the Ending Value of the Underlying is less than the Starting Value, you will be subject to 1-1 downside exposure to any decrease in the level of the Underlying from the Starting Value, subject to the Minimum Redemption Amount (defined below). In that case, the Redemption Amount per note will be less than the principal amount.

The "Minimum Redemption Amount" is $900.00 per note (90.00% of the principal amount).

The notes will not be listed on any securities exchange.

The notes will be issued in denominations of $1,000 and whole multiples of $1,000.

Per Note Total Public Offering Price(1) $1,000.00 $ 1,320,000.00 Underwriting Discount(1) $22.50 $ 29,700.00 Proceeds (before expenses) to BofA Finance $977.50 $ 1,290,300.00 Certain dealers who purchase the notes for sale to certain fee-based advisory accounts may forgo some or all of their selling concessions, fees or commissions. The public offering price for investors purchasing the notes in these fee-based advisory accounts may be as low as $977.50 per note. We will deliver the notes in book-entry form only through The Depository Trust Company on September 30, 2019 against payment in immediately available funds.

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page SUMMARY PS-3 RISK FACTORS PS-6 DESCRIPTION OF THE NOTES PS-10 THE UNDERLYING PS-12 SUPPLEMENTAL PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION; ROLE OF BOFAS AND CONFLICTS OF INTEREST PS-19 STRUCTURING THE NOTES PS-21 VALIDITY OF THE NOTES PS-21 U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX SUMMARY PS-22

SUMMARY The Leveraged Notes Linked to the STOXX ® Global Select Dividend 100 Index, due June 30, 2021 (the "notes") are our senior debt securities. Any payment on the notes is fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BAC. The notes and the related guarantee are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or secured by collateral. The notes will rank equally with all of our other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations, and the related guarantee will rank equally with all of BAC's other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations, except obligations that are subject to any priorities or preferences by law. Any payment due on the notes, including any repayment of the principal amount, will be subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance, as issuer, and BAC, as guarantor. The notes will mature on June 30, 2021. If the Ending Value of the Underlying is greater than or equal to the Starting Value, the Redemption Amount per note will be the principal amount plus a return of 1.60% for each 1% that the Ending Value of the Underlying is greater than the Starting Value. If the Ending Value is less than the Starting Value, you will be subject to 1-1 downside exposure to any decrease in the level of the Underlying from the Starting Value, subject to the Minimum Redemption Amount of $900.00 per note. In that case, the Redemption Amount will be less than the principal amount. Any payment on the notes depends on the credit risk of BofA Finance and BAC and on the performance of the Underlying. The economic terms of the notes are based on BAC's internal funding rate, which is the rate it would pay to borrow funds through the issuance of market-linked notes, and the economic terms of certain related hedging arrangements it enters into. BAC's internal funding rate is typically lower than the rate it would pay when it issues conventional fixed or floating rate debt securities. This difference in funding rate, as well as the underwriting discount and the hedging related charges described below, reduced the economic terms of the notes to you and the initial estimated value of the notes. Due to these factors, the public offering price you are paying to purchase the notes is greater than the initial estimated value of the notes as of the pricing date. On the cover page of this pricing supplement, we have provided the initial estimated value of the notes. For more information about the initial estimated value and the structuring of the notes, see "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-6 and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-21. Issuer: BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") Guarantor: Bank of America Corporation ("BAC" or the "Guarantor") Term: Approximately 21 months Pricing Date: September 25, 2019 Issue Date: September 30, 2019 Calculation Day: June 25, 2021, subject to postponement as set forth in the section "Description of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Relating to Calculation Days" of the accompanying product supplement. If the calculation day is not a business day, the calculation day will be postponed to the next business day. Maturity Date: June 30, 2021 Underlying: The STOXX® Global Select Dividend 100 Index (Bloomberg ticker: "SDGP"). For more information please see "The Underlying" below. Upside Participation 160% Rate: Starting Value: 2,834.19 Ending Value: The closing level of the Underlying on the calculation day, as determined by the calculation agent. PS-3

Minimum Redemption Amount: Redemption Amount: Calculation Agent: Selling Agent: $900.00 per note (90.00% of the principal amount). At maturity, you will receive the Redemption Amount per $1,000 principal amount of notes, denominated in U.S. dollars, calculated as follows: If the Ending Value is greater than or equal to the Starting Value, the Redemption Amount will equal: If the Ending Value is less than the Starting Value: In that case, the Redemption Amount will be less than the principal amount. In no event, however, will the Redemption Amount be less than the Minimum Redemption Amount. BofA Securities, Inc. ("BofAS"), an affiliate of BofA Finance. BofAS You should read carefully this entire pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement, and prospectus to understand fully the terms of the notes, as well as the tax and other considerations important to you in making a decision about whether to invest in the notes. In particular, you should review carefully the section in this pricing supplement entitled "Risk Factors," which highlights a number of risks of an investment in the notes, to determine whether an investment in the notes is appropriate for you. If information in this pricing supplement is inconsistent with the product supplement, prospectus supplement or prospectus, this pricing supplement will supersede those documents. You are urged to consult with your own attorneys and business and tax advisors before making a decision to purchase any of the notes. The information in this "Summary" section is qualified in its entirety by the more detailed explanation set forth elsewhere in this pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus. You should rely only on the information contained in this pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus. We have not authorized any other person to provide you with different information. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. None of us, the Guarantor or BofAS is making an offer to sell these notes in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. You should assume that the information in this pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement, and prospectus is accurate only as of the date on their respective front covers. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this pricing supplement have the meanings set forth in the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus. Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this pricing supplement to "we," "us," "our," or similar references are to BofA Finance, and not to BAC (or any other affiliate of BofA Finance). As a result of the completion of the reorganization of Bank of America's U.S. broker-dealer business, references to Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated ("MLPF&S") in the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus, as such references relate to MLPF&S's institutional services, should now be read as references to BofAS. The accompanying documents referenced above may be accessed at the following links: Product supplement EQUITY-1 dated January 24, 2017: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000119312517016445/d331325d424b5.htm

EQUITY-1 dated January 24, 2017: Series A MTN prospectus supplement dated November 4, 2016 and prospectus dated November 4, 2016: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000119312516760144/d266649d424b3.htm PS-4

Hypothetical Payments on the Notes The following table is for purposes of illustration only. It is based on hypothetical values and shows hypothetical returns on the notes. It illustrates the calculation of the Redemption Amount and total return based on a hypothetical Starting Value of 100, the Upside Participation Rate of 160%, the Minimum Redemption Amount of $900.00 per note and a range of hypothetical Ending Values of the Underlying. The actual amount you receive and the resulting total return will depend on the actual Starting Value, the actual Ending Value and whether you hold the notes to maturity. The numbers appearing in the table below have been rounded for ease of analysis, and do not take into account any tax consequences from investing in the notes. For recent actual levels of the Underlying, see "The Underlying" section below. The Underlying is a price return index and as such the Ending Value will not include any income generated by dividends paid on the securities included in the Underlying, which you would otherwise be entitled to receive if you invested in those stocks directly. In addition, all payments on the notes are subject to issuer and Guarantor credit risk. Ending Value of the Percentage Change of the Underlying Underlying Redemption Amount per Note Total Return on the Notes 0.00 -100.00% $900.00 -10.00% 10.00 -90.00% $900.00 -10.00% 20.00 -80.00% $900.00 -10.00% 30.00 -70.00% $900.00 -10.00% 40.00 -60.00% $900.00 -10.00% 50.00 -50.00% $900.00 -10.00% 60.00 -40.00% $900.00 -10.00% 70.00 -30.00% $900.00 -10.00% 80.00 -20.00% $900.00 -10.00% 90.00 -10.00% $900.00(1) -10.00% 95.00 -5.00% $950.00 -5.00% 100.00(2) 0.00% $1,000.00 0.00% 105.00 5.00% $1,080.00 8.00% 110.00 10.00% $1,160.00 16.00% 150.00 50.00% $1,800.00 80.00% 200.00 100.00% $2,600.00 160.00% This is the Minimum Redemption Amount. In no event will the Redemption Amount be less than the Minimum Redemption Amount. The hypothetical Starting Value of 100 used in the table above has been chosen for illustrative purposes only. The actual Starting Value for the Underlying is set forth on page PS-3 above. PS-5

