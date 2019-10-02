Bank of America : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis

This pricing supplement, which is not complete and may be changed, relates to an effective Registration Statement under the Securities Act of 1933. This pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these Notes in any country or jurisdiction where such an offer would not be permitted. Linked to the STOXX® Global Select Dividend 100 Index Maturity of approximately 2 years.

[100.00% to 120.00%] (to be set on the pricing date) upside exposure to increases in the Underlying.

1-to-1 downside exposure to decreases in the Underlying, subject to the Minimum Redemption Amount of $950.00 per $1,000 in principal amount of Notes.

All payments on the Notes are subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") and Bank of America Corporation ("BAC" or the "Guarantor").

No periodic interest payments.

The Participation Notes linked to the STOXX® Global Select Dividend 100 Index (the "Notes") are expected to price on October 28, 2019, expected to issue on October 31, 2019 and expected to mature on November 2, 2021.

The Notes will not be listed on any securities exchange.

CUSIP No. 09709TVP3. The initial estimated value of the Notes as of the pricing date is expected to be between $935 and $965 per Note, which is less than the public offering price listed below. The actual value of your Notes at any time will reflect many factors and cannot be predicted with accuracy. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-6 of this pricing supplement and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-19 of this pricing supplement for additional information. Potential purchasers of the Notes should consider the information in "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS- 6 of this pricing supplement, page PS-5 of the accompanying product supplement, page S-4 of the accompanying prospectus supplement, and page 7 of the accompanying prospectus. None of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), any state securities commission, or any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this Note Prospectus (as defined on page PS-22) is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Public offering price(1) Underwriting discount (1) Proceeds, before expenses, to BofA Finance Per Note $1,000.00 $22.50 $977.50 Total Certain dealers who purchase the Notes for sale to certain fee-based advisory accounts may forgo some or all of their selling concessions, fees or commissions. The public offering price for investors purchasing the Notes in these fee-based advisory accounts may be as low as $977.50 per Note. The Notes and the related guarantee: Are Not FDIC Insured Are Not Bank Guaranteed May Lose Value Selling Agent

Participation Notes Linked to the STOXX® Global Select Dividend 100 Index Terms of the Notes The Participation Notes provide you a return if the Ending Value of the Underlying, which is the STOXX® Global Select Dividend 100 Index, is greater than or equal to the Starting Value. If the Ending Value is less than the Starting Value you will lose 1% of the principal amount for each 1% that the Ending Value is less than the Starting Value, subject to the Minimum Redemption Amount of $950.00 per $1,000 in principal amount of Notes. In that case you may lose up to 5% of your investment. The Notes are not traditional debt securities. Any payments on the Notes will be calculated based on $1,000 in principal amount of Notes and will depend on the performance of the Underlying, subject to our and BAC's credit risk. Issuer: BofA Finance Guarantor: BAC Denominations: The Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $1,000 and whole multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof. Term: Approximately 2 years Underlying: The STOXX® Global Select Dividend 100 Index (Bloomberg symbol: "SDGP") Pricing Date*: October 28, 2019 Issue Date*: October 31, 2019 Valuation Date*: October 28, 2021, subject to postponement as described under "Description of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Relating to Calculation Days" of the accompanying product supplement. If the Valuation Date is not a business day, the Valuation Date will be postponed to the next business day. Maturity Date*: November 2, 2021 Starting Value: The closing level of the Underlying on the Pricing Date. Ending Value: The closing level of the Underlying on the Valuation Date, as determined by the Calculation Agent. Underlying Return: Minimum Redemption Amount: $950.00 per Note. Upside Participation Rate: Between [100.00% and 120.00%]. The actual Upside Participation Rate will be determined on the pricing date. Redemption Amount: At maturity the Redemption Amount per $1,000 in principal amount of Notes will be: a) If the Ending Value is greater than or equal to the Starting Value: $1,000 + ($1,000 x Upside Participation Rate x Underlying Return) b) If the Ending Value is less than the Starting Value: $1,000 + ($1,000 x Underlying Return), subject to the Minimum Redemption Amount In this case the Redemption Amount will be less than the principal amount. In no event will the Redemption Amount be less than the Minimum Redemption Amount. Calculation Agent: BofA Securities, Inc. ("BofAS"), an affiliate of BofA Finance. Selling Agent: BofAS CUSIP: 09709TVP3 Events of Default and If an Event of Default, as defined in the Senior Indenture and in the section entitled "Events of Default and Rights of Acceleration" Acceleration: beginning on page 35 of the accompanying prospectus, with respect to the Notes occurs and is continuing, the amount payable to a holder of the Notes upon any acceleration permitted under the Senior Indenture will be equal to the amount described under the section "Redemption Amount Determination" below, calculated as though the date of acceleration were the Maturity Date of the Notes and as though the Valuation Date were the third trading day prior to the date of acceleration. The calculation agent shall pro-rate the period of time elapsed between the issue date of the Notes and the date of acceleration. In case of a default in the payment of the Notes, whether at their maturity or upon acceleration, the Notes will not bear a default interest rate. *Subject to change PARTICIPATION NOTES | PS-2

Participation Notes Linked to the STOXX® Global Select Dividend 100 Index Any payments on the Notes depend on the credit risk of BofA Finance, as Issuer, and BAC, as Guarantor, and on the performance of the Underlying. The economic terms of the Notes are based on BAC's internal funding rate, which is the rate it would pay to borrow funds through the issuance of market-linked notes, and the economic terms of certain related hedging arrangements BAC's affiliates enter into. BAC's internal funding rate is typically lower than the rate it would pay when it issues conventional fixed or floating rate debt securities. This difference in funding rate, as well as the underwriting discount and the hedging related charges described below (see "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-7), will reduce the economic terms of the Notes to you and the initial estimated value of the Notes. Due to these factors, the public offering price you pay to purchase the Notes will be greater than the initial estimated value of the Notes as of the pricing date. The initial estimated value range of the Notes as of the date of this pricing supplement is set forth on the cover page of this pricing supplement. The final pricing supplement will set forth the initial estimated value of the Notes as of the pricing date. For more information about the initial estimated value and the structuring of the Notes, see "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-6 and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-19. PARTICIPATION NOTES | PS-3

Participation Notes Linked to the STOXX® Global Select Dividend 100 Index Redemption Amount Determination On the Maturity Date, you will receive a cash payment per $1,000 in principal amount of Notes determined as follows: All payments described above are subject to Issuer and Guarantor credit risk. PARTICIPATION NOTES | PS-4

Participation Notes Linked to the STOXX® Global Select Dividend 100 Index Hypothetical Payout Profile and Examples of Payments at Maturity Participation Notes Table The following table and Redemption Amount Calculation Examples are for purposes of illustration only. They are based on hypothetical values and show hypothetical returns on the Notes. They illustrate the calculation of the Redemption Amount and return based on a hypothetical Starting Value of 100, an Upside Participation Rate of 110.00% (the midpoint of the Upside Participation range of between [100.00% and 120.00%]), the Minimum Redemption Amount of $950.00 per $1,000 in principal amount of Notes and a range of hypothetical Ending Values. The actual amount you receive and the resulting return will depend on the actual Starting Value, Ending Value, Upside Participation Rate, and whether you hold the Notes to maturity. The following examples do not take into account any tax consequences from investing in the Notes. For recent actual levels of the Underlying, see "The Underlying" section below. All payments on the Notes are subject to Issuer and Guarantor credit risk. Ending Value Underlying Return Redemption Amount per Note(1) Return on the Notes 160.00 60.00% $1,660.00 66.00% 150.00 50.00% $1,550.00 55.00% 140.00 40.00% $1,440.00 44.00% 130.00 30.00% $1,330.00 33.00% 120.00 20.00% $1,220.00 22.00% 15.00 15.00% $1,165.00 16.50% 110.00 10.00% $1,110.00 11.00% 100.00 (2) 0.00% $1,000.00 0.00% 97.00 -3.00% $970.00 -3.00% 95.00 -5.00% $950.00(3) -5.00% 80.00 -20.00% $950.00 -5.00% 60.00 -40.00% $950.00 -5.00% 50.00 -50.00% $950.00 -5.00% 0.00 -100.00% $950.00 -5.00% The Redemption Amount per Note is based on the hypothetical Upside Participation Rate. The hypothetical Starting Value of 100 used in these examples is hypothetical and does not represent a likely Starting Value for the Underlying. This is the Minimum Redemption Amount. In no event will the Redemption Amount be less than the Minimum Redemption Amount. PARTICIPATION NOTES | PS-5

