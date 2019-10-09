Bank of America : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis

This pricing supplement, which is not complete and may be changed, relates to an effective Registration Statement under the Securities Act of 1933. This pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these notes in any country or jurisdiction where such an offer would not be permitted.

Linked to the Least Performing of the S&P 500 ® Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ®

Approximate 5 year term if not called prior to maturity.

term if not called prior to maturity. Payments on the Notes will depend on the individual performance of the S&P 500 ® Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® ( each an "Underlying").

( "Underlying"). Contingent coupon rate of 4.00% per annum ( 1.00% per quarter) payable quarterly if the closing level of each Underlying on the applicable Observation Date is greater than or equal to 50% of its Starting Value.

coupon rate of ( per payable if the closing level of Underlying on the applicable Observation Date is greater than or equal to of its Starting Value. Beginning in April 2020 , automatically callable quarterly for an amount equal to the principal amount plus the relevant contingent coupon if the closing level of each Underlying is greater than or equal to i ts Starting Value on any Observation Date (other than the final Observation Date).

, automatically callable for an amount equal to the principal amount plus the relevant contingent coupon if the closing level of Underlying is greater than or equal to ts Starting Value on any Observation Date (other than the final Observation Date). Assuming the Notes are not called prior to maturity, if either Underlying declines by more than 50% from its Starting Value, at maturity your investment will be subject to a 1:1 downside, with up to 100 % of the principal at risk; otherwise, at maturity investors will receive the principal amount. At maturity the investor will also receive the final contingent coupon if the closing level of each Underlying on the final Observation Date is greater than or equal to 50% of its Starting Value.

Underlying declines by more than its Starting Value, at maturity your investment will be subject to a 1:1 downside, with up to % of the principal at risk; otherwise, at maturity investors will receive the principal amount. At maturity the investor will also receive the final coupon if the closing level of Underlying on the final Observation Date is greater than or equal to of its Starting Value. All payments on the Notes are subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") and Bank of America Corporation ("BAC" or the "Guarantor").

The Notes are expected to price on October 17, 2019 , expected to issue on October 22, 2019 and expected to mature on October 22, 2024 .

, expected to issue on and expected to mature on . The Notes will not be listed on any securities exchange.

CUSIP No. 09709TWH0.

The initial estimated value of the Notes as of the pricing date is expected to be between $960.00 and $980.00 per Note, which is less than the public offering price listed below. The actual value of your Notes at any time will reflect many factors and cannot be predicted with accuracy. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-8of this pricing supplement and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-20of this pricing supplement for additional information.

Potential purchasers of the Notes should consider the information in "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-8 of this pricing supplement, page PS-5 of the accompanying product supplement, page S-4 of the accompanying prospectus supplement, and page 7 of the accompanying prospectus.

None of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), any state securities commission, or any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this Note Prospectus (as defined on page PS-25) is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

Public offering price(1) Underwriting discount(1) Proceeds, before expenses, to BofA Finance Per Note $1,000.00 $20.00 $980.00 Total $--

Certain dealers who purchase the Notes for sale to certain fee-based advisory accounts may forgo some or all of their selling concessions, fees or commissions. The public offering price for investors purchasing the Notes in these fee-based advisory accounts may be as low as $980.00 per Note.

The Notes and the related guarantee:

Are Not FDIC Insured Are Not Bank Guaranteed May Lose Value

Selling Agent