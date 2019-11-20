MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Bank of America Corporation BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION (BAC) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/20 12:35:31 pm 32.785 USD -0.47% 12:20p BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis PU 10:14a BANK OF AMERICA : Issues Its First Human Capital Management Report BU 11/19 BANK OF AMERICA : Securities offered to employees pursuant to employee benefit plans PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Bank of America : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis 0 11/20/2019 | 12:20pm EST Send by mail :

Payments on the Notes will depend on the individual performance of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF (each an "Underlying").

Contingent coupon rate of at least 12.25% per annum (at least 3.0625% per quarter) payable quarterly if the Observation Value of each Underlying on the applicable Observation Date is greater than or equal to 65% of its Starting Value. The actual contingent coupon will be determined on the pricing date.

Beginning in February 2020, automatically callable quarterly for an amount equal to the principal amount plus the relevant contingent coupon if the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Starting Value on any Observation Date (other than the final Observation Date).

Assuming the Notes are not called prior to maturity, if either Underlying declines by more than 35% from its Starting Value, at maturity your investment will be subject to a 1:1 downside, with up to 100% of the principal at risk; otherwise, at maturity investors will receive the principal amount. At maturity the investor will also receive the final contingent coupon if the Observation Value of each Underlying on the final Observation Date is greater than or equal to 65% of its Starting Value.

All payments on the Notes are subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") and Bank of America Corporation ("BAC" or the "Guarantor").

The Notes are expected to price on November 22, 2019, expected to issue on December 2, 2019 and expected to mature on November 26, 2021.

The Notes will not be listed on any securities exchange.

CUSIP No. 09709TXN6. The initial estimated value of the Notes as of the pricing date is expected to be between $940 and $970 per Note, which is less than the public offering price listed below. The actual value of your Notes at any time will reflect many factors and cannot be predicted with accuracy. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-8of this pricing supplement and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-26of this pricing supplement for additional information. Potential purchasers of the Notes should consider the information in "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS- 8 of this pricing supplement, page PS-5 of the accompanying product supplement, page S-4 of the accompanying prospectus supplement, and page 7 of the accompanying prospectus. None of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), any state securities commission, or any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this Note Prospectus (as defined on page PS-31) is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Public offering price(1) Underwriting discount(1) Proceeds, before expenses, to BofA Finance Per Note $1,000.00 $17.50 $982.50 Total Certain dealers who purchase the Notes for sale to certain fee-based advisory accounts may forgo some or all of their selling concessions, fees or commissions. The public offering price for investors purchasing the Notes in these fee-based advisory accounts may be as low as $982.50 per Note. The Notes and the related guarantee: Are Not FDIC Insured Are Not Bank Guaranteed May Lose Value BofA Securities Selling Agent Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF Terms of the Notes The Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF (the "Notes") provide a quarterly Contingent Coupon Payment of at least $30.625 on the applicable Contingent Payment Date if, on any quarterly Observation Date, the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Coupon Barrier. The actual Contingent Coupon Payment will be determined on the pricing date. Beginning in February 2020, if the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Starting Value on any Observation Date (other than the final Observation Date), the Notes will be automatically called, in whole but not in part, at 100% of the principal amount, together with the relevant Contingent Coupon Payment. No further amounts will be payable following an Automatic Call. If the Notes are not automatically called prior to maturity and the Least Performing Underlying declines by more than 35% from its Starting Value, there is full exposure to declines in the Least Performing Underlying, and you will lose a significant portion or all of your investment in the Notes. Otherwise, at maturity you will receive the principal amount. At maturity you will also receive the final Contingent Coupon Payment if the Observation Value of each Underlying on the final Observation Date is greater than or equal to its Coupon Barrier. The Notes are not traditional debt securities and it is possible that the Notes will not pay any Contingent Coupon Payments, and you may lose a significant portion or all of your principal amount at maturity. Any payments on the Notes will be calculated based on $1,000 in principal amount of Notes and will depend on the performance of the Underlyings, subject to our and BAC's credit risk. Issuer: BofA Finance Guarantor: BAC Denominations: The Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $1,000 and whole multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof. Term: Approximately 2 years, unless previously automatically called. Underlyings: The SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF (Bloomberg symbol: "XBI"), the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF (Bloomberg symbol: "KBE") and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF (Bloomberg symbol: "SMH") Pricing Date*: November 22, 2019 Issue Date*: December 2, 2019 Valuation Date*: November 22, 2021, subject to postponement as described under "Description of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Relating to Observation Dates" of the accompanying product supplement. If the Valuation Date is not a business day, the Valuation Date will be postponed to the next business day. Maturity Date*: November 26, 2021 Starting Value: With respect to each Underlying, its Closing Market Price on the pricing date. Observation Value: With respect to each Underlying, its Closing Market Price on the applicable Observation Date multiplied by its Price Multiplier, as determined by the calculation agent. Ending Value: With respect to each Underlying, its Observation Value on the Valuation Date. Price Multiplier With respect to each Underlying, 1, subject to adjustment for certain events as described in "Description of the Notes-Anti- Dilution and Discontinuance Adjustments Relating to ETFs" beginning on page PS-23 of the accompanying product supplement. Coupon Barrier: With respect to each Underlying, 65% of its Starting Value. Threshold Value: With respect to each Underlying, 65% of its Starting Value. Contingent Coupon Payment: If, on any quarterly Observation Date, the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Coupon Barrier, we will pay a Contingent Coupon Payment of at least $30.625 per $1,000 in principal amount of Notes (equal to a rate of at least 3.0625% per quarter or at least 12.25% per annum) on the applicable Contingent Payment Date (including the Maturity Date). The actual Contingent Coupon Payment will be determined on the pricing date. Automatic Call: Beginning in February 2020, all (but not less than all) of the Notes will be automatically called if the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Starting Value on any Observation Date (other than the final Observation Date). If the Notes are automatically called, the Early Redemption Amount will be paid on the applicable Contingent Payment Date. No further amounts will be payable following an Automatic Call. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-2 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF Early Redemption Amount: For each $1,000 in principal amount of Notes, $1,000 plus the applicable Contingent Coupon Payment. Redemption Amount: If the Notes have not been automatically called prior to maturity, the Redemption Amount per $1,000 in principal amount of Notes will be: a) If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value: $1,000; or b) If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Threshold Value: $1,000 + ($1,000 x Underlying Return of the Least Performing Underlying). In this case, the Redemption Amount will be less than 65% of the principal amount and could be zero. The Redemption Amount will also include the final Contingent Coupon Payment if the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is greater than or equal to its Coupon Barrier. Observation Dates*: As set forth on page PS-4. Contingent Payment Dates*: As set forth on page PS-4. Calculation Agent: BofA Securities, Inc. ("BofAS"), an affiliate of BofA Finance. Selling Agent: BofAS CUSIP: 09709TXN6 Underlying Return: With respect to each Underlying, Least Performing Underlying: The Underlying with the lowest Underlying Return. Events of Default and If an Event of Default, as defined in the senior indenture and in the section entitled "Events of Default and Rights of Acceleration " Acceleration: beginning on page 35 of the accompanying prospectus, with respect to the Notes occurs and is continuing, the amount payable to a holder of the Notes upon any acceleration permitted under the senior indenture will be equal to the amount described under the caption "-Redemption Amount" above, calculated as though the date of acceleration were the Maturity Date of the Notes and as though the Valuation Date were the third trading day prior to the date of acceleration. We will also determine whether the final Contingent Coupon Payment is payable based upon the prices of the Underlyings on the deemed Valuation Date; any such final Contingent Coupon Payment will be prorated by the calculation agent to reflect the length of the final contingent payment period. In case of a default in the payment of the Notes, whether at their maturity or upon acceleration, the Notes will not bear a default interest rate. *Subject to change CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-3 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF Observation Dates and Contingent Payment Dates Observation Dates* February 24, 2020 May 22, 2020 August 24, 2020 November 23, 2020 February 22, 2021 May 24, 2021 August 23, 2021 November 22, 2021 (the "Valuation Date") Contingent Payment Dates** February 27, 2020 May 28, 2020 August 27, 2020 November 27, 2020 February 25, 2021 May 27, 2021 August 26, 2021 November 26, 2021 (the "Maturity Date") The Observation Dates are subject to postponement as set forth in "Description of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Relating to Observation Dates" on page PS-19 of the accompanying product supplement. If an Observation Date is not a business day, such Observation Date will be postponed to the next business day. ** Postponement of a quarterly Observation Date will not cause the postponement of the Contingent Payment Date relating to such Observation Date. Any payments on the Notes depend on the credit risk of BofA Finance, as Issuer, and BAC, as Guarantor, and on the performance of the Underlyings. The economic terms of the Notes are based on BAC's internal funding rate, which is the rate it would pay to borrow funds through the issuance of market-linked notes, and the economic terms of certain related hedging arrangements BAC's affiliates enter into. BAC's internal funding rate is typically lower than the rate it would pay when it issues conventional fixed or floating rate debt securities. This difference in funding rate, as well as the underwriting discount and the hedging related charges described below (see "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-8), will reduce the economic terms of the Notes to you and the initial estimated value of the Notes. Due to these factors, the public offering price you pay to purchase the Notes will be greater than the initial estimated value of the Notes as of the pricing date. The initial estimated value range of the Notes as of the date of this pricing supplement is set forth on the cover page of this pricing supplement. The final pricing supplement will set forth the initial estimated value of the Notes as of the pricing date. For more information about the initial estimated value and the structuring of the Notes, see "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-8 and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-26. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-4 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF Contingent Coupon Payment and Redemption Amount Determination On each Contingent Payment Date, you may receive a Contingent Coupon Payment per $1,000 in principal amount of Notes determined as follows: Assuming the Notes have not been automatically called, on the Maturity Date, you will receive a cash payment per $1,000 in principal amount of Notes determined as follows: All payments described above are subject to Issuer and Guarantor credit risk. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-5 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF Total Contingent Coupon Payment Examples The table below illustrates the hypothetical total Contingent Coupon Payments per $1,000 in principal amount of Notes over the term of the Notes, based on a Contingent Coupon Payment of $30.625, depending on how many Contingent Coupon Payments are payable prior to an Automatic Call or maturity. Depending on the performance of the Underlyings, you may not receive any Contingent Coupon Payments during the term of the Notes. Number of Contingent Coupon Total Contingent Coupon Payments Payments 0 $0.00 2 $61.25 4 $122.50 6 $183.75 8 $245.00 CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-6 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF Hypothetical Payout Profile and Examples of Payments at Maturity Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Table The following table is for purposes of illustration only. It assumes the Notes have not been automatically called prior to maturity and is based on hypothetical values and shows hypothetical returns on the Notes. The table illustrates the calculation of the Redemption Amount and the return on the Notes based on a hypothetical Starting Value of 100, a hypothetical Coupon Barrier of 65 for the Least Performing Underlying, a hypothetical Threshold Value of 65 for the Least Performing Underlying, a Contingent Coupon Payment of $30.625 per $1,000 in principal amount of Notes and a range of hypothetical Ending Values of the Least Performing Underlying. The actual amount you receive and the resulting return will depend on the actual Starting Values, Coupon Barriers, Threshold Values, Observation Values and Ending Values of the Underlyings, the actual Contingent Coupon Payment, whether the Notes are automatically called prior to maturity, and whether you hold the Notes to maturity. The following examples do not take into account any tax consequences from investing in the Notes. For recent actual prices of the Underlyings, see "The Underlyings" section below. The Ending Value of each Underlying will not include any income generated by dividends paid on the stocks represented by that Underlying, which you would otherwise be entitled to receive if you invested in those stocks directly. In addition, all payments on the Notes are subject to Issuer and Guarantor credit risk. Ending Value of the Underlying Return of the Redemption Amount per Note (including Return Least Performing Underlying Least Performing Underlying any final Contingent Coupon Payment) on the Notes(1) 160.00 60.00% $1,030.625(2) 3.0625% 150.00 50.00% $1,030.625 3.0625% 140.00 40.00% $1,030.625 3.0625% 130.00 30.00% $1,030.625 3.0625% 120.00 20.00% $1,030.625 3.0625% 110.00 10.00% $1,030.625 3.0625% 105.00 5.00% $1,030.625 3.0625% 102.00 2.00% $1,030.625 3.0625% 100.00(3) 0.00% $1,030.625 3.0625% 90.00 -10.00% $1,030.625 3.0625% 80.00 -20.00% $1,030.625 3.0625% 70.00 -30.00% $1,030.625 3.0625% 65.00(4) -35.00% $1,030.625 3.0625% 64.99 -35.01% $649.900 -35.0100% 50.00 -50.00% $500.000 -50.0000% 0.00 -100.00% $0.000 -100.0000% The "Return on the Notes" is calculated based on the Redemption Amount and potential final Contingent Coupon Payment, not including any Contingent Coupon Payments paid prior to maturity. This amount represents the sum of the principal amount and the final Contingent Coupon Payment. The hypothetical Starting Value of 100 used in the table above has been chosen for illustrative purposes only and does not represent a likely Starting Value for any Underlying. This is the hypothetical Coupon Barrier and Threshold Value of the Least Performing Underlying. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-7 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF Risk Factors Your investment in the Notes entails significant risks, many of which differ from those of a conventional debt security. Your decision to purchase the Notes should be made only after carefully considering the risks of an investment in the Notes, including those discussed below, with your advisors in light of your particular circumstances. Your investment may result in a loss; there is no guaranteed return of principal. There is no fixed principal repayment amount on the Notes at maturity. If the Notes are not automatically called prior to maturity and the Ending Value of any Underlying is less than its Threshold Value, you will lose 1% of the principal amount for each 1% that the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Starting Value. In that case, you will lose a significant portion or all of your investment in the Notes.

Your return on the Notes is limited to the return represented by the Contingent Coupon Payments, if any, over the term of the Notes. Your return on the Notes is limited to the Contingent Coupon Payments paid over the term of the Notes, regardless of the extent to which the Ending Value of any Underlying exceeds its Starting Value. Similarly, the amount payable at maturity or upon an Automatic Call will never exceed the sum of the principal amount and the applicable Contingent Coupon Payment, regardless of the extent to which the Observation Value of any Underlying exceeds its Starting Value. In contrast, a direct investment in the securities included in one or more of the Underlyings would allow you to receive the benefit of any appreciation in their prices. Thus, any return on the Notes will not reflect the return you would realize if you actually owned those securities and received the dividends paid or distributions made on them.

The Notes are subject to a potential Automatic Call, which would limit your ability to receive the Contingent Coupon Payments over the full term of the Notes. The Notes are subject to a potential Automatic Call. Beginning in February 2020, the Notes will be automatically called if, on any Observation Date (other than the final Observation Date), the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Starting Value. If the Notes are automatically called, you will be entitled to receive the principal amount and the Contingent Coupon Payment with respect to the applicable Observation Date. In this case, you will lose the opportunity to continue to receive Contingent Coupon Payments after the date of the Automatic Call. If the Notes are called prior to the Maturity Date, you may be unable to invest in other securities with a similar level of risk that could provide a return that is similar to the Notes.

You may not receive any Contingent Coupon Payments. The Notes do not provide for any regular fixed coupon payments. Investors in the Notes will not necessarily receive any Contingent Coupon Payments on the Notes. If the Observation Value of any Underlying is less than its Coupon Barrier on an Observation Date, you will not receive the Contingent Coupon Payment applicable to that Observation Date. If the Observation Value of any Underlying is less than its Coupon Barrier on all the Observation Dates during the term of the Notes, you will not receive any Contingent Coupon Payment during the term of the Notes, and will not receive a positive return on the Notes.

The Notes do not provide for any regular fixed coupon payments. Investors in the Notes will not necessarily receive any Contingent Coupon Payments on the Notes. If the Observation Value of Underlying is less than its Coupon Barrier on an Observation Date, you will not receive the Contingent Coupon Payment applicable to that Observation Date. If the Observation Value of Underlying is less than its Coupon Barrier on all the Observation Dates during the term of the Notes, you will not receive any Contingent Coupon Payment during the term of the Notes, and will not receive a positive return on the Notes. Your return on the Notes may be less than the yield on a conventional debt security of comparable maturity. Any return that you receive on the Notes may be less than the return you would earn if you purchased a conventional debt security with the same Maturity Date. As a result, your investment in the Notes may not reflect the full opportunity cost to you when you consider factors, such as inflation, that affect the time value of money. In addition, if interest rates increase during the term of the Notes, the Contingent Coupon Payment (if any) may be less than the yield on a conventional debt security of comparable maturity.

Any payments on the Notes are subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance and the Guarantor, and actual or perceived changes in BofA Finance or the Guarantor's creditworthiness are expected to affect the value of the Notes . The Notes are our senior unsecured debt securities. Any payment on the Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Guarantor. The Notes are not guaranteed by any entity other than the Guarantor. As a result, your receipt of the Early Redemption Amount or the Redemption Amount at maturity, as applicable, will be dependent upon our ability and the ability of the Guarantor to repay our respective obligations under the Notes on the applicable Contingent Payment Date or the Maturity Date, regardless of the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying as compared to its Starting Value.

In addition, our credit ratings and the credit ratings of the Guarantor are assessments by ratings agencies of our respective abilities to pay our obligations. Consequently, our or the Guarantor's perceived creditworthiness and actual or anticipated decreases in our or the Guarantor's credit ratings or increases in the spread between the yield on our respective securities and the yield on U.S. Treasury securities (the "credit spread") prior to the Maturity Date may adversely affect the market value of the Notes. However, because your return on the Notes depends upon factors in addition to our ability and the ability of the Guarantor to pay our respective obligations, such as the values of the Underlyings, an improvement in our or the Guarantor's credit ratings will not reduce the other investment risks related to the Notes.

In addition, our credit ratings and the credit ratings of the Guarantor are assessments by ratings agencies of our respective abilities to pay our obligations. Consequently, our or the Guarantor's perceived creditworthiness and actual or anticipated decreases in our or the Guarantor's credit ratings or increases in the spread between the yield on our respective securities and the yield on U.S. Treasury securities (the "credit spread") prior to the Maturity Date may adversely affect the market value of the Notes. However, because your return on the Notes depends upon factors in addition to our ability and the ability of the Guarantor to pay our respective obligations, such as the values of the Underlyings, an improvement in our or the Guarantor's credit ratings will not reduce the other investment risks related to the Notes. We are a finance subsidiary and, as such, will have limited assets and operations. We are a finance subsidiary of BAC and will have no assets, operations or revenues other than those related to the issuance, administration and repayment of our debt securities that are guaranteed by the Guarantor. As a finance subsidiary, to meet our obligations under the Notes, we are dependent upon payment or contribution of funds and/or repayment of outstanding loans from the Guarantor and/or its other subsidiaries. Therefore, our ability to make payments on the Notes may be limited. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-8 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF The public offering price you pay for the Notes will exceed their initial estimated value. The range of initial estimated values of the Notes that is provided on the cover page of this preliminary pricing supplement, and the initial estimated value as of the pricing date that will be provided in the final pricing supplement, are each estimates only, determined as of a particular point in time by reference to our and our affiliates' pricing models. These pricing models consider certain assumptions and variables, including our credit spreads and those of the Guarantor, the Guarantor's internal funding rate, mid-market terms on hedging transactions, expectations on interest rates, dividends and volatility, price-sensitivity analysis, and the expected term of the Notes. These pricing models rely in part on certain forecasts about future events, which may prove to be incorrect. If you attempt to sell the Notes prior to maturity, their market value may be lower than the price you paid for them and lower than their initial estimated value. This is due to, among other things, changes in the prices of the Underlyings, the Guarantor's internal funding rate, and the inclusion in the public offering price of the underwriting discount and the hedging related charges, all as further described in "Structuring the Notes" below. These factors, together with various credit, market and economic factors over the term of the Notes, are expected to reduce the price at which you may be able to sell the Notes in any secondary market and will affect the value of the Notes in complex and unpredictable ways.

The initial estimated value does not represent a minimum or maximum price at which we, BAC, BofAS or any of our other affiliates would be willing to purchase your Notes in any secondary market (if any exists) at any time. The value of your Notes at any time after issuance will vary based on many factors that cannot be predicted with accuracy, including the performance of the Underlyings, our and BAC's creditworthiness and changes in market conditions.

We cannot assure you that a trading market for your Notes will ever develop or be maintained. We will not list the Notes on any securities exchange. We cannot predict how the Notes will trade in any secondary market or whether that market will be liquid or illiquid.

The Contingent Coupon Payment, Early Redemption Amount or Redemption Amount, as applicable, will not reflect the prices of the Underlyings other than on the Observation Dates. The prices of the Underlyings during the term of the Notes other than on the Observation Dates will not affect payments on the Notes. Notwithstanding the foregoing, investors should generally be aware of the performance of the Underlyings while holding the Notes. The calculation agent will determine whether each Contingent Coupon Payment is payable and will calculate the Early Redemption Amount or the Redemption Amount, as applicable, by comparing only the Starting Value, the Coupon Barrier or the Threshold Value, as applicable, to the Observation Value or the Ending Value for each Underlying. No other prices of the Underlyings will be taken into account. As a result, if the Notes are not automatically called prior to maturity, you will receive less than the principal amount at maturity even if the price of each Underlying has increased at certain times during the term of the Notes before the Least Performing Underlying decreases to a price that is less than its Threshold Value as of the Valuation Date.

Because the Notes are linked to the least performing (and not the average performance) of the Underlyings, you may not receive any return on the Notes and may lose some or all of your principal amount even if the Observation Value or Ending Value of one Underlying is always greater than or equal to its Coupon Barrier or Threshold Value, as applicable. Your Notes are linked to the least performing of the Underlyings, and a change in the price of one Underlying may not correlate with changes in the price of the other Underlying(s). The Notes are not linked to a basket composed of the Underlyings, where the depreciation in the price of one Underlying could be offset to some extent by the appreciation in the price of the other Underlying(s). In the case of the Notes, the individual performance of each Underlying would not be combined, and the depreciation in the price of one Underlying would not be offset by any appreciation in the price of the other Underlying(s). Even if the Observation Value of an Underlying is at or above its Coupon Barrier on an Observation Date, you will not receive the Contingent Coupon Payment with respect to that Observation Date if the Observation Value of another Underlying is below its Coupon Barrier on that day. In addition, even if the Ending Value of an Underlying is at or above its Threshold Value, you will lose a portion of your principal if the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is below its Threshold Value.

The stocks held by each Underlying are concentrated in one sector. Each of the Underlyings holds securities issued by companies in the semiconductor production and equipment, biotechnology and financial services, respectively. As a result, the stocks that will determine the performance of the Notes are concentrated in a few sectors. Although an investment in the Notes will not give holders any ownership or other direct interests in the securities held by the Underlyings, the return on an investment in the Notes will be subject to certain risks associated with a direct equity investment in companies in these sectors. Accordingly, by investing in the Notes, you will not benefit from the diversification which could result from an investment linked to companies that operate in multiple sectors.

Each of the Underlyings holds securities issued by companies in the semiconductor production and equipment, biotechnology and financial services, respectively. As a result, the stocks that will determine the performance of the Notes are concentrated in a few sectors. Although an investment in the Notes will not give holders any ownership or other direct interests in the securities held by the Underlyings, the return on an investment in the Notes will be subject to certain risks associated with a direct equity investment in companies in these sectors. Accordingly, by investing in the Notes, you will not benefit from the diversification which could result from an investment linked to companies that operate in multiple sectors. In recent years, economic condi ons in the United States have resulted, and may con nue to result, in signiﬁcant losses among many companies that operate in the ﬁnancial services sector. These condi ons have also resulted, and may con nue to result, in a high degree of vola lity in the stock prices of ﬁnancial ins tu ons, and substan al ﬂuctua ons in the proﬁtability of these companies. Numerous ﬁnancial services companies have experienced substan al decreases in the value of their assets, taken action to raise capital (including the issuance of debt or equity securities), or even ceased operations. Further, companies in the financial services sector have been subject to unprecedented government ac ons and regula on, which may limit the scope of their opera ons, the types of loans and other ﬁnancial commitments they can make, the interest rates and fees they can charge, the prices they can charge and the amount of capital they must maintain, and, in turn, result in a decrease in value of these companies. Any of these factors may have an adverse impact on the price of the KBE. As a result, the price of the KBE may be adversely aﬀected by economic, poli cal, or regulatory events aﬀec ng the ﬁnancial services sector or one of the sub-sectors of the ﬁnancial services sector. This in turn could adversely impact the value of the Notes. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-9 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF Adverse condi ons in the semiconductor produc on and equipment sector may reduce your return on the Notes. All or substan ally all of the stocks held by the SMH are issued by companies whose primary line of business is directly associated with the semiconductor produc on and equipment sector. The SMH is subject to the risk that companies that are in the semiconductor produc on and equipment sector may be similarly aﬀected by par cular economic or market events. As product cycles shorten and manufacturing capacity increases, these companies may become increasingly subject to aggressive pricing, which hampers proﬁtability. Semiconductor companies are vulnerable to wide ﬂuctua ons in securi es prices due to rapid product obsolescence. Many semiconductor companies may not successfully introduce new products, develop and maintain a loyal customer base or achieve general market acceptance for their products, and failure to do so could have a material adverse eﬀect on their business, results of opera ons and ﬁnancial condi on. Reduced demand for end-user products, underu liza on of manufacturing capacity, and other factors could adversely impact the opera ng results of companies in the semiconductor produc on and equipment sector. Semiconductor companies typically face high capital costs and such companies may need addi onal ﬁnancing, which may be diﬃcult to obtain. They also may be subject to risks rela ng to research and development costs and the availability and price of components. Moreover, they may be heavily dependent on intellectual property rights and may be adversely aﬀected by loss or impairment of those rights. Some of the companies involved in the semiconductor produc on and equipment sector are also engaged in other lines of business unrelated to the semiconductor business, and they may experience problems with these lines of business, which could adversely aﬀect their opera ng results. The interna onal opera ons of many semiconductor companies expose them to risks associated with instability and changes in economic and poli cal condi ons, foreign currency ﬂuctua ons, changes in foreign regula ons, tariﬀs and trade disputes, compe on from subsidized foreign compe tors with lower produc on costs and other risks inherent to interna onal business. The semiconductor produc on and equipment sector is highly cyclical, which may cause the opera ng results of many semiconductor companies to vary signiﬁcantly. Companies in the semiconductor produc on and equipment sector also may be subject to compe on from new market entrants. The stock prices of companies in the semiconductor produc on and equipment sector have been and will likely con nue to be extremely vola le compared to the overall market. These factors could aﬀect the semiconductor produc on and equipment sector and could aﬀect the value of the equity securi es held by the SMH and the price of the SMH during the term of the Notes, which may adversely affect the value of your Notes. Adverse conditions in the biotechnology sector may reduce your return on the Notes. All of the stocks held by the XBI are issued by companies whose primary lines of business are directly associated with the biotechnology sector. The profitability of these companies is largely dependent on, among other things, demand for the companies' products, regulatory influences on the biotechnology market (including healthcare reform and receipt of regulatory approvals and compliance with complex regulatory requirements), pricing and reimbursement from third party payors, continued innovation and successful development of new products, talent attraction and retention, maintaining intellectual property rights and industry competition. Any adverse developments affecting the biotechnology sector could adversely affect the price of the XBI and, in turn, the value of the Notes.

The anti-dilution adjustments will be limited . The calculation agent may adjust the Price Multiplier of the Underlyings and other terms of the Notes to reflect certain corporate actions by the Underlyings, as described in the section "Description of the Notes-Anti-Dilution and Discontinuance Adjustments Relating to ETFs" in the accompanying product supplement. The calculation agent will not be required to make an adjustment for every event that may affect the Underlyings and will have broad discretion to determine whether and to what extent an adjustment is required.

. The calculation agent may adjust the Price Multiplier of the Underlyings and other terms of the Notes to reflect certain corporate actions by the Underlyings, as described in the section "Description of the Notes-Anti-Dilution and Discontinuance Adjustments Relating to ETFs" in the accompanying product supplement. The calculation agent will not be required to make an adjustment for every event that may affect the Underlyings and will have broad discretion to determine whether and to what extent an adjustment is required. The sponsor or investment advisor of an Underlying may adjust that Underlying in a way that affects its prices, and the sponsor or investment advisor has no obligation to consider your interests. The sponsor or investment advisor of an Underlying can add, delete, or substitute the components included in that Underlying or make other methodological changes that could change its price. Any of these actions could adversely affect the value of your Notes.

The performance of an Underlying may not correlate with the performance of its underlying index as well as the net asset value per share of the Underlying, especially during periods of market volatility. The performance of an Underlying and that of its underlying index generally will vary due to, for example, transaction costs, management fees, certain corporate actions, and timing variances. Moreover, it is also possible that the performance of an Underlying may not fully replicate or may, in certain circumstances, diverge significantly from the performance of its underlying index. This could be due to, for example, the Underlying not holding all or substantially all of the underlying assets included in its underlying index and/or holding assets that are not included in its underlying index, the temporary unavailability of certain securities in the secondary market, the performance of any derivative instruments held by the Underlying, differences in trading hours between the Underlying (or the underlying assets held by the Underlying) and its underlying index, or other circumstances. This variation in performance is called the "tracking error," and, at times, the tracking error may be significant. In addition, because the shares of each Underlying are traded on a securities exchange and are subject to market supply and investor demand, the market price of one share of the Underlying may differ from its net asset value per share; shares of the Underlying may trade at, above, or below its net asset value per share. During periods of market volatility, securities held by an Underlying may be unavailable in the secondary market, market participants may be unable to calculate accurately the net asset value per share of the Underlying and the liquidity of the Underlying may be adversely affected. Market volatility may also disrupt the ability of market participants to trade shares of the Underlying. Further, market volatility may adversely affect, sometimes materially, the prices at which market participants are willing to buy and sell shares of the Underlying. As a result, under these circumstances, the market value of shares of the Underlying may vary substantially from the net asset value per share of the Underlying.

Trading and hedging activities by us, the Guarantor and any of our other affiliates may create conflicts of interest with you and may affect your return on the Notes and their market value. We, the Guarantor or one or more of our other affiliates, including BofAS, may buy or sell CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-10 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF shares of the Underlyings or the securities held by or included in the Underlyings, or futures or options contracts on the Underlyings or those securities, or other listed or over-the-counter derivative instruments linked to the Underlyings or those securities. While we, the Guarantor or one or more of our other affiliates, including BofAS, may from time to time own the Underlyings or the securities represented by the Underlyings, except to the extent that BAC's common stock may be included in the Underlyings, we, the Guarantor and our other affiliates, including BofAS, do not control any company included in the Underlyings, and have not verified any disclosure made by any other company. We, the Guarantor or one or more of our other affiliates, including BofAS, may execute such purchases or sales for our own or their own accounts, for business reasons, or in connection with hedging our obligations under the Notes. These transactions may present a conflict of interest between your interest in the Notes and the interests we, the Guarantor and our other affiliates, including BofAS, may have in our or their proprietary accounts, in facilitating transactions, including block trades, for our or their other customers, and in accounts under our or their management. These transactions may affect the value of the Underlyings in a manner that could be adverse to your investment in the Notes. On or before the pricing date, any purchases or sales by us, the Guarantor or our other affiliates, including BofAS or others on its behalf (including for the purpose of hedging anticipated exposures), may affect the value of the Underlyings. Consequently, the value of the Underlyings may change subsequent to the pricing date, adversely affecting the market value of the Notes. We, the Guarantor or one or more of our other affiliates, including BofAS, may also engage in hedging activities that could affect the value of the Underlyings on the pricing date. In addition, these activities may decrease the market value of your Notes prior to maturity, and may affect the amounts to be paid on the Notes. We, the Guarantor or one or more of our other affiliates, including BofAS, may purchase or otherwise acquire a long or short position in the Notes and may hold or resell the Notes. For example, BofAS may enter into these transactions in connection with any market making activities in which it engages. We cannot assure you that these activities will not adversely affect the value of the Underlyings, the market value of your Notes prior to maturity or the amounts payable on the Notes. There may be potential conflicts of interest involving the calculation agent, which is an affiliate of ours. We have the right to appoint and remove the calculation agent. One of our affiliates will be the calculation agent for the Notes and, as such, will make a variety of determinations relating to the Notes, including the amounts that will be paid on the Notes. Under some circumstances, these duties could result in a conflict of interest between its status as our affiliate and its responsibilities as calculation agent.

The U.S. federal income tax consequences of an investment in the Notes are uncertain, and may be adverse to a holder of the Notes. No statutory, judicial, or administrative authority directly addresses the characterization of the Notes or securities similar to the Notes for U.S. federal income tax purposes. As a result, significant aspects of the U.S. federal income tax consequences of an investment in the Notes are not certain. Under the terms of the Notes, you will have agreed with us to treat the Notes as contingent income-bearing single financial contracts, as described below under "U.S. Federal Income Tax Summary-General." If the Internal Revenue Service (the "IRS") were successful in asserting an alternative characterization for the Notes, the timing and character of gain or loss with respect to the Notes may differ. No ruling will be requested from the IRS with respect to the Notes and no assurance can be given that the IRS will agree with the statements made in the section entitled "U.S. Federal Income Tax Summary." You are urged to consult with your own tax advisor regarding all aspects of the U.S. federal income tax consequences of investing in the Notes. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-11 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF The Underlyings All disclosures contained in this pricing supplement regarding the Underlyings, including, without limitation, their make-up, method of calculation, and changes in their components, have been derived from publicly available sources. The information reflects the policies of, and is subject to change by, each of SSGA Funds Management, Inc. ("SSGA"), the advisor to the XBI and KBE, and VanEck Vectors ETF Trust ("VanEck Trust") and Van Eck Associates Corporation ("VanEck"), with respect to the SMH. We refer to SSGA and BFA as the "Investment Advisors." Each of the Investment Advisors, which license the copyright and all other rights to the Underlyings, has no obligation to continue to publish, and may discontinue publication of, the Underlyings. The consequences of an Investment Advisor discontinuing publication of the applicable Underlying are discussed in "Description of the Notes-Anti-Dilution and Discontinuance Adjustments Relating to ETFs-Discontinuance of an ETF" in the accompanying product supplement. None of us, the Guarantor, the calculation agent, or BofAS accepts any responsibility for the calculation, maintenance or publication of any Underlying or any successor underlying. None of us, the Guarantor, BofAS or any of our other affiliates makes any representation to you as to the future performance of the Underlyings. You should make your own investigation into the Underlyings. The SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF The KBE seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index (the "underlying index"). The underlying index represents the banks industry por on of the S&P® Total Market Index ("S&P TMI"), an index that measures the performance of the U.S. equity market. The KBE is composed of companies that are publicly traded money centers and leading regional banks or thrifts. The KBE u lizes a "replica on" investment approach in a emp ng to track the performance of the underlying index. The KBE typically invests in substan ally all of the securi es which comprise the underlying index in approximately the same propor ons as the underlying index. The KBE will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the common stocks that comprise the underlying index. The returns of the KBE may be aﬀected by certain management fees and other expenses, which are detailed in its prospectus. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index This underlying index is an equal-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the banks por on of the S&P TMI. The S&P TMI includes all U.S. common equi es listed on the NYSE (including NYSE Arca), the NYSE MKT, the NASDAQ Global Select Market, and the NASDAQ Capital Market. Each of the component stocks in the underlying index is a constituent company within the banks industry portion of the S&P TMI. To be eligible for inclusion in the underlying index, companies must be in the S&P TMI and must be included in the relevant Global Industry Classiﬁca on Standard (GICS) industry. The GICS was developed to establish a global standard for categorizing companies into sectors and industries. In addi on to the above, companies must sa sfy one of the two following combined size and liquidity criteria: float-adjusted market capitalization above US$500 million and float-adjusted liquidity ratio above 90%; or

market capitalization above US$500 million and float-adjusted liquidity ratio above 90%; or float-adjusted market capitalization above US$400 million and float-adjusted liquidity ratio above 150%. All U.S. companies satisfying these requirements are included in the underlying index. The total number of companies in the underlying index should be at least 35. If there are fewer than 35 stocks, stocks from a supplementary list of highly correlated sub-industries that meet the market capitaliza on and liquidity thresholds above are included in order of their ﬂoat-adjusted market capitaliza on to reach 35 cons tuents. Minimum market capitaliza on requirements may be relaxed to ensure there are at least 22 companies in the underlying index as of each rebalancing effective date. Eligibility factors include: Market Capitaliza on: Float-adjusted market capitaliza on should be at least US$400 million for inclusion in the underlying index. Exis ng index components must have a float-adjusted market capitalization of US$300 million to remain in the underlying index at each rebalancing.

Float-adjusted market capitaliza on should be at least US$400 million for inclusion in the underlying index. Exis ng index components must have a float-adjusted market capitalization of US$300 million to remain in the underlying index at each rebalancing. Liquidity: The liquidity measurement used is a liquidity ra o, deﬁned as dollar value traded over the previous 12-months divided by the ﬂoat-adjusted market capitaliza on as of the underlying index rebalancing reference date. Stocks having a ﬂoat-adjusted market capitaliza on above US$500 million must have a liquidity ra o greater than 90% to be eligible for addi on to the underlying index. Stocks having a ﬂoat-adjusted market capitaliza on between US$400 and US$500 million must have a liquidity ra o greater than 150% to be eligible for addi on to the underlying index. Exis ng index cons tuents must have a liquidity ra o greater than 50% to remain in the underlying index at the quarterly rebalancing. The length of me to evaluate liquidity is reduced to the available trading period for IPOs or spin-offs that do not have 12 months of trading history. Takeover Restric ons: At the discre on of S&P®, cons tuents with shareholder ownership restric ons deﬁned in company bylaws may be deemed ineligible for inclusion in the underlying index. Ownership restric ons preven ng en es from replica ng the index weight of a company may be excluded from the eligible universe or removed from the underlying index. Turnover: S&P® believes turnover in index membership should be avoided when possible. At times, a company may appear to temporarily violate one or more of the addi on criteria. However, the addi on criteria are for addi on to the underlying index, not for con nued membership. As a result, an index cons tuent that appears to violate the criteria for addition to the underlying index will not be deleted CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-12 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF unless ongoing conditions warrant a change in the composition of the underlying index. Historical Performance of the KBE The following graph sets forth the daily historical performance of the KBE in the period from January 1, 2008 through November 18, 2019. We obtained this historical data from Bloomberg L.P. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information obtained from Bloomberg L.P. The horizontal line in the graph represents the KBE's hypothetical Coupon Barrier and Threshold Value of $29.74 (rounded to two decimal places), which is 65% of the KBE's hypothetical Starting Value of $45.76, which was its closing price on November 18, 2019. The actual Starting Value, Coupon Barrier and Threshold Value will be determined on the pricing date. This historical data on the KBE is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of the KBE or what the value of the Notes may be. Any historical upward or downward trend in the price of the KBE during any period set forth above is not an indication that the price of the KBE is more or less likely to increase or decrease at any time over the term of the Notes. Before investing in the Notes, you should consult publicly available sources for the prices and trading pattern of the KBE. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-13 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF The SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF The XBI seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P ® Biotechnology Select Industry® Index (the "underlying index"). The underlying index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the Standard & Poor's ("S&P") Total Market Index ("S&P TMI"), an index that measures the performance of the U.S. equity market. The XBI is composed of companies that are in the biotechnology sector. The XBI trades on NYSE Arca under the ticker symbol "XBI." The XBI utilizes a "replication" investment approach in attempting to track the performance of its underlying index. The XBI typically invests in substantially all of the securities which comprise the underlying index in approximately the same proportions as the underlying index. The XBI will normally invest at least 75% of its total assets in the common stocks that comprise the underlying index. The S&P® Biotechnology Select Industry® Index This underlying index is an equal-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P TMI. The S&P TMI includes all U.S. common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") (including NYSE Arca), the NYSE MKT, the Nasdaq Global Select Market, and the Nasdaq Capital Market. Each of the component stocks in the underlying index is a constituent company within the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P TMI. To be eligible for inclusion in the underlying index, companies must be in the S&P TMI and must be included in the relevant Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sub-industry. The GICS was developed to establish a global standard for categorizing companies into sectors and industries. In addition to the above, companies must satisfy one of the two following combined size and liquidity criteria: float-adjusted market capitalization above US$500 million and float-adjusted liquidity ratio above 90%; or

market capitalization above US$500 million and float-adjusted liquidity ratio above 90%; or float-adjusted market capitalization above US$400 million and float-adjusted liquidity ratio above 150%. All U.S. companies satisfying these requirements are included in the underlying index. The total number of companies in the underlying index should be at least 35. If there are fewer than 35 stocks, stocks from a supplementary list of highly correlated sub-industries that meet the market capitalization and liquidity thresholds above are included in order of their float-adjusted market capitalization to reach 35 constituents. Minimum market capitalization requirements may be relaxed to ensure there are at least 22 companies in the underlying index as of each rebalancing effective date. Eligibility factors include: Market Capitalization: Float-adjusted market capitalization should be at least US$400 million for inclusion in the underlying index. Existing index components must have a float-adjusted market capitalization of US$300 million to remain in the underlying index at each rebalancing.

Float-adjusted market capitalization should be at least US$400 million for inclusion in the underlying index. Existing index components must have a float-adjusted market capitalization of US$300 million to remain in the underlying index at each rebalancing. Liquidity: The liquidity measurement used is a liquidity ratio, defined as dollar value traded over the previous 12-months divided by the float-adjusted market capitalization as of the underlying index rebalancing reference date. Stocks having a float-adjusted market capitalization above US$500 million must have a liquidity ratio greater than 90% to be eligible for addition to the underlying index. Stocks having a float-adjusted market capitalization between US$400 and US$500 million must have a liquidity ratio greater than 150% to be eligible for addition to the underlying index. Existing index constituents must have a liquidity ratio greater than 50% to remain in the underlying index at the quarterly rebalancing. The length of time to evaluate liquidity is reduced to the available trading period for IPOs or spin-offs that do not have 12 months of trading history.

12-months divided by the float-adjusted market capitalization as of the underlying index rebalancing reference date. Stocks having a float-adjusted market capitalization above US$500 million must have a liquidity ratio greater than 90% to be eligible for addition to the underlying index. Stocks having a float-adjusted market capitalization between US$400 and US$500 million must have a liquidity ratio greater than 150% to be eligible for addition to the underlying index. Existing index constituents must have a liquidity ratio greater than 50% to remain in the underlying index at the quarterly rebalancing. The length of time to evaluate liquidity is reduced to the available trading period for IPOs or spin-offs that do not have 12 months of trading history. Takeover Restrictions: At the discretion of S&P, constituents with shareholder ownership restrictions defined in company bylaws may be deemed ineligible for inclusion in the underlying index. Ownership restrictions preventing entities from replicating the index weight of a company may be excluded from the eligible universe or removed from the underlying index.

Turnover: S&P believes turnover in index membership should be avoided when possible. At times, a company may appear to temporarily violate one or more of the addition criteria. However, the addition criteria are for addition to the underlying index, not for continued membership. As a result, an index constituent that appears to violate the criteria for addition to the underlying index will not be deleted unless ongoing conditions warrant a change in the composition of the underlying index. Computation of the Underlying Index The underlying index is calculated as the underlying index market value divided by the divisor. In an equal-weighted index like the underlying index, the market capitalization of each stock used in the calculation of the index market value is redefined so that each stock has an equal weight in the index on each rebalancing date. The adjusted market capitalization for each stock in the index is calculated as the product of the stock price, the number of shares outstanding, the stock's float factor and the adjustment factor. A stock's float factor refers to the number of shares outstanding that are available to investors. S&P indices exclude shares closely held by control groups from the underlying index calculation because such shares are not available to investors. For each stock, S&P calculates an Investable Weight Factor (IWF) which is the percentage of total shares outstanding that are included in the underlying index calculation. The adjustment factor for each stock is assigned at each rebalancing date and is calculated by dividing a specific constant set for the purpose of deriving the adjustment factor (often referred to as modified index shares) by the number of stocks in the underlying index multiplied by the float adjusted market value of such stock on such rebalancing date. Adjustments are also made to ensure that no stock in the underlying index will have a weight that exceeds the value that can be traded in a single CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-14 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF day for a theoretical portfolio of $2 billion. Theoretical portfolio values are reviewed annually and any updates are made at the discretion of the underlying index committee, as defined below. The maximum basket liquidity weight for each stock in the underlying index will be calculated using the ratio of its three-month median daily value traded to the theoretical portfolio value of $2 billion. Each stock's weight in the underlying index is then compared to its maximum basket liquidity weight and is set to the lesser of (1) its maximum basket liquidity weight or (2) its initial equal weight. All excess weight is redistributed across the underlying index to the uncapped stocks. If necessary, a final adjustment is made to ensure that no stock in the underlying index has a weight greater than 4.5%. No further adjustments are made if the latter step would force the weight of those stocks limited to their maximum basket liquidity weight to exceed that weight. If the underlying index contains exactly 22 stocks as of the rebalancing effective date, the underlying index will be equally weighted without basket liquidity constraints. If a company has more than one share class line in the S&P Total Market Index, such company will be represented once by the designated listing (generally the share class with both (i) the highest one-year trading liquidity as defined by median daily value traded and (ii) the largest float-adjusted market capitalization). S&P reviews designated listings on an annual basis and any changes are implemented after the close of the third Friday in September. The last trading day in July is used as the reference date for the liquidity and market capitalization data in such determination. Once a listed share class line is added to the underlying index, it may be retained in the underlying index even though it may appear to violate certain constituent addition criteria. For companies that issue a second publicly traded share class to underlying index share class holders, the newly issued share class line will be considered for inclusion if the event is mandatory and the market capitalization of the distributed class is not considered to be de minimis. The underlying index is calculated by using the divisor methodology used in all S&P equity indices. The initial divisor was set to have a base value of 1,000 on June 20, 2003. The underlying index level is the underlying index market value divided by the underlying index divisor. In order to maintain underlying index series continuity, it is also necessary to adjust the divisor at each rebalancing. Therefore, the divisor (after rebalancing) equals the underlying index market value (after rebalancing) divided by the underlying index value before rebalancing. The divisor keeps the underlying index comparable over time and is one manipulation point for adjustments to the underlying index, which we refer to as maintenance of the underlying index. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-15 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF Historical Performance of the XBI The following graph sets forth the daily historical performance of the XBI in the period from January 1, 2008 through November 18, 2019. We obtained this historical data from Bloomberg L.P. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information obtained from Bloomberg L.P. The horizontal line in the graph represents the XBI's hypothetical Coupon Barrier and Threshold Value of $55.27 (rounded to two decimal places), which is 65% of the XBI's hypothetical Starting Value of $85.03, which was its closing price on November 18, 2019. The actual Starting Value, Coupon Barrier and Threshold Value will be determined on the pricing date. This historical data on the XBI is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of the XBI or what the value of the Notes may be. Any historical upward or downward trend in the price of the XBI during any period set forth above is not an indication that the price of the XBI is more or less likely to increase or decrease at any time over the term of the Notes. Before investing in the Notes, you should consult publicly available sources for the prices and trading pattern of the XBI. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-16 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF The VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF The SMH is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NYSE Arca, Inc. under the ticker symbol "SMH." The SMH seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS® US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index ("MVSMH"). For more information about the MVSMH, please see "The MVIS® US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index" below. The SMH, using a "passive" or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the MVSMH by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the MVSMH. The SMH's return may not match the return of the MVSMH for a number of reasons. For example, the SMH incurs a number of operating expenses not applicable to the MVSMH and incurs costs associated with buying and selling securities, especially when rebalancing the SMH's securities holdings to reflect changes in the composition of the MVSMH, which are not factored into the return of the MVSMH. Transaction costs, including brokerage costs, will decrease the SMH's net asset value to the extent not offset by the transaction fee payable by an authorized participant. Market disruptions and regulatory restrictions could have an adverse effect on the SMH's ability to adjust its exposure to the required levels in order to track the MVSMH. Errors in the MVSMH data, the MVSMH computations and/or the construction of the MVSMH in accordance with its methodology may occur from time to time and may not be identified and corrected by the MVSMH provider for a period of time or at all, which may have an adverse impact on the SMH and its shareholders. In addition, the SMH may not invest in certain securities included in the MVSMH, or invest in them in the exact proportions in which they are represented in the MVSMH. The SMH's performance may also deviate from the return of the MVSMH due to legal restrictions or limitations imposed by the governments of certain countries, certain listing standards of the SMH's listing exchange, a lack of liquidity on stock exchanges in which the securities trade, potential adverse tax consequences or other regulatory reasons (such as diversification requirements). The SMH may value certain of its investments and/or other assets based on fair value prices. To the extent the SMH calculates its net asset value based on fair value prices and the value of the MVSMH is based on securities' closing prices (i.e., the value of the MVSMH is not based on fair value prices), the SMH's ability to track the MVSMH may be adversely affected. In addition, any issues the SMH encounters with regard to currency convertibility (including the cost of borrowing funds, if any) and repatriation may also increase tracking risk. In light of the factors discussed above, the SMH's return may deviate significantly from the return of the MVSMH. Changes to the composition of the MVSMH in connection with a rebalancing or reconstitution of the MVSMH may cause the SMH to experience increased volatility, during which time the SMH's index tracking risk may be heightened. The MVIS® US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index All information contained in this pricing supplement regarding the MVSMH, including, without limitation, its make-up, method of calculation and changes in its components, from publicly available information, without independent verification. This information reflects the policies of, and is subject to change by, MV Index Solutions GmbH ("MVIS"). The MVSMH was developed by MVIS and is maintained and published by MVIS. The MVSMH is calculated by Solactive AG. MVIS has no obligation to continue to publish, and may discontinue the publication of, the MVSMH. The MVSMH is reported by Bloomberg L.P. under the ticker symbol "MVSMH." The MVSMH is designed to track the performance of the largest and most liquid U.S.-listed companies that derive at least 50% (25% for current components) of their revenues from semiconductors. This includes companies engaged primarily in the production of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. The MVSMH was launched on August 12, 2011 with a base index value of 1,000 as of September 29, 2000. Index Composition and Maintenance The Index Universe The index universe includes only common stocks and stocks with similar characteristics from financial markets that are freely investable for foreign investors and that provide real-time and historical component and currency pricing. Limited partnerships are excluded. Companies from financial markets that are not freely investable for foreign investors or that do not provide real-time and historical component and currency pricing may still be eligible if they have a listing on an eligible exchange and if they meet all the size and liquidity requirements on that exchange. Only stocks that have a full market capitalization exceeding US$50 million are eligible for the index universe. Investable Index Universe Companies with a free-float (or shares available to foreign investors) of less than 5% for existing index components or less than 10% for new components are ineligible for inclusion. In addition to the above, stocks that are currently not in the Semiconductor Index must meet the following size and liquidity requirements: a full market capitalization exceeding US$150 million;

a three-monthaverage-daily-trading volume of at least US$1 million at the current review and also at the previous two reviews; and

three-monthaverage-daily-trading volume of at least US$1 million at the current review and also at the previous two reviews; and at least 250,000 shares traded per month over the last six months at the current review and also at the previous two reviews. For stocks already in the Semiconductor Index the following applies: CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-17 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF a full market capitalization exceeding US$75 million; and

a three-monthaverage-daily-trading volume of at least US$0.2 million in at least two of the latest three quarters (current review and also at previous two reviews)

three-monthaverage-daily-trading volume of at least US$0.2 million in at least two of the latest three quarters (current review and also at previous two reviews) In addition, a three-monthaverage-daily-trading volume of at least US$0.6 million at current review or at one of the previous two reviews; or

three-monthaverage-daily-trading volume of at least US$0.6 million at current review or at one of the previous two reviews; or at least 200,000 shares traded per month over the last six months at the current review or at one of the previous two reviews. In case the number of investable stocks drops below the minimum component number for the respective index, current components remain investable. Only one share line of each company is eligible. In case more than one share line fulfills the above size and liquidity rules, only the largest share line by free-float market capitalization is eligible. MVIS can, in exceptional cases (e.g., significantly higher liquidity), decide for a different share line. In case the free-float market capitalization of a non-component share line: exceeds the free-float market capitalization of a share line of the same company which is an index component by at least 25%; and

free-float market capitalization of a share line of the same company which is an index component by at least 25%; and fulfills all size and liquidity eligibility criteria for non-components,

non-components, the current component share line will be replaced by the larger one. MVIS can, in exceptional cases (e.g., significantly higher liquidity), decide to keep the current share line instead. Index Constituent Selection The MVSMH is reviewed on a semi-annual basis in March and September. The target coverage of the MVSMH is 25 companies from the investable universe. MVSMH constituents are selected using the following procedure: The largest 50 stocks (by full market capitalization) from the investable universe qualify. The 50 stocks are ranked in two different ways - by free-float market capitalization in descending order (the largest company receives rank "1") and then by three-monthaverage-daily-trading volume in descending order (the most liquid company receives rank "1"). These two ranks are added up. The 50 stocks are then ranked by the sum of their two ranks in Step 2 in ascending order. If two companies have the same sum of ranks, the larger company is placed on top. Initially, the highest ranked 25 companies made up the MVSMH. On-going, a 10-40 buffer is applied: the highest ranked 10 companies qualify. The remaining 15 companies are selected from the highest ranked remaining current MVSMH components ranked between 11 and 40. If the number of selected companies is still below 25, then the highest ranked remaining stocks are selected until 25 companies have been selected. Review Schedule The reviews for the MVSMH are based on the closing data on the last business day in February and August. If a company does not trade on the last business day in February or August, the last available price for this company will be used. The underlying index data (e.g., new number of shares, new free-float factors and new weighting cap factors) is announced on the second Friday in March or September. The weighting cap factors are based on closing data of the Wednesday prior to the second Friday in March or September. Changes to the MVSMH are implemented and based on the closing prices of the third Friday in March or September. If the third Friday is not a business day, then the review will take place on the last business day before the third Friday. If a constituent of the MVSMH does not trade on the third Friday in March or September, then the last available price for that index constituent will be used. Changes become effective on the next business day. The component changes to the MVSMH are announced on the second Friday in March or September. Ongoing Maintenance In addition to the periodic reviews, the MVSMH is continually reviewed for corporate events (e.g., mergers, takeovers, spin-offs, delistings and bankruptcies) that affect the MVSMH components. Deletions. For all corporate events that result in a stock deletion from the MVSMH, the deleted stock will be replaced with the highest ranked non-component on the most recent selection list immediately only if the number of components in the MVSMH would drop below 20. The replacement CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-18 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF stock will be added at the same weight as the deleted stock. Only in case the number of components drop below its minimum due to a merger of two or more index components, the replacement stock will be added with its free-float market capitalization, weighted with the capping factor of the uncapped components in the small- weight group of the weighting scheme. In all other cases (i.e., there is not replacement), the additional weight resulting from the deletion will be redistributed proportionally across all other components of the MVSMH. Changes to Free-FloatFactor and Number of Shares . Changes to the number of shares or the free-float factors due to corporate actions like stock dividends, splits, rights issues, etc. are implemented immediately and will be effective the next trading day (i.e., the ex-date). Simple share/float changes are implemented after a 3-day notice period. Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and Spin-Offs. An IPO stock is eligible for fast-track addition to the index universe for the Semiconductor Index once; either at the next semi- annual review if it has been trading since at least the last trading day of the month prior to the review snapshot dates (i.e., the last trading day in February or August) or else at the then-followingsemi-annual review. In order to be added to the Semiconductor Index the IPO stock has to meet the size and liquidity requirements: the IPO must have a full market capitalization exceeding US$150 million;

the IPO must have a free-float factor of at least 10%;

free-float factor of at least 10%; the IPO must have an average-daily-trading volume of at least US$1 million; and

average-daily-trading volume of at least US$1 million; and the IPO must have traded at least 250,000 shares per month (or per 22 days). This rule is applicable for newly spun-off companies as well. Changes due to Mergers & Takeovers. A merger or takeover is deemed successful if it has been declared wholly unconditional and has received approval of all regulatory agencies with jurisdiction over the transaction. The result of a merger or takeover is typically one surviving stock and one or more non-surviving stocks that may not necessarily be de-listed from the respective trading system(s). If a MVSMH component merges with or takes over another MVSMH component: The surviving stock remains in the MVSMH and the other stock is deleted immediately from the MVSMH. Its shares and float are adjusted according to the terms of the merger/takeover. The index market capitalization of the merged company corresponds to the market capitalization of the two separate companies. If a MVSMH component merges with or takes over a non-MVSMH component: If the surviving stock meets the MVSMH requirements, then it remains in the MVSMH and its shares (if the share change is greater than 10%) and float are adjusted according to the terms of the merger/takeover. If the surviving stock does not meet the MVSMH requirements, then it is deleted immediately from the MVSMH. If a non-MVSMH component merges with or takes over a MVSMH component: If the surviving stock meets the MVSMH requirements, then it will be added to the MVSMH (shares (if the share change is greater than 10%) and float adjusted according to the terms of the merger/takeover) and will replace the current MVSMH component. If the surviving stock does not meet the MVSMH requirements, then it will not be added to the MVSMH and the current MVSMH component is deleted immediately from the MVSMH. Changes due to Spin-Offs. Each spin-off stock is immediately added to the MVSMH for at least two trading days. If a spin-off company does not qualify for the MVSMH, it will be deleted based on its closing price. Shares and floats of the surviving companies are adjusted according to the terms of the spin-off. In case the number of MVSMH components drops below the minimum component number and no non-component stock is eligible as a replacement, the determination of the addition is subject to MVIS's decision. Index Calculation The value of the MVSMH is calculated using the Laspeyres' formula, rounded to two decimal places, with stock prices converted to U.S. dollars: where (for all stocks (i) in the MVSMH): pi = stock price (rounded to four decimal places);

qi = number of shares;

ffi = free-float factor (rounded to two decimal places);

free-float factor (rounded to two decimal places); fxi = exchange rate (local currency to U.S. Dollar) (rounded to 12 decimal places); CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-19 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF cfi = sector-weighting cap factor (if applicable, otherwise set to 1) (rounded to 16 decimal places);

sector-weighting cap factor (if applicable, otherwise set to 1) (rounded to 16 decimal places); M = free-float market capitalization of the Semiconductor Index; and

free-float market capitalization of the Semiconductor Index; and D = divisor (rounded to six decimal places). Free-Float The MVSMH is free-float adjusted - that is, the number of shares outstanding is reduced to exclude closely held shares (amount larger than 5% of the company's full market capitalization) from the index calculation. At times, other adjustments are made to the share count to reflect foreign ownership limits. These are combined with the block-ownership adjustments into a single factor. To avoid unwanted double counting, either the block-ownership adjustment or the restricted stocks adjustment is applied, whichever produces the higher result. Free-float factors are reviewed quarterly. Company-Weighting Cap Factors Companies in the MVSMH are weighted according to their free-float market capitalization, as modified by the company-weighting cap factors. The MVSMH used the company-weighting cap factors to ensure diversification to avoid overweighting. The company-weighting cap factors are reviewed quarterly and applied, if necessary. The following weighting scheme applies to the MVSMH: All MVSMH components are weighted by their free-float market capitalization. All companies exceeding 4.5% but at least the largest five and at the maximum the largest 10 companies are grouped together (so called "Large-Weights"). All other companies are grouped together as well (so called "Small-Weights"). The aggregated weighting of the Large-Weights is capped at 50%: Large-Weights: If the aggregated weighting of all companies in Large-Weight exceeds 50%, then a capping factor is calculated to bring the weighting down to 50%; at the same time, a second capping factor for the Small-Weights is calculated to increase the aggregated weight to 50%. These two factors are then applied to all companies in the Large-Weights or the Small-Weights respectively. Large-Weights: The maximum weight for any single stock is 20% and the minimum weighting is 5%. If a stock is above the maximum or below the minimum weight, then the weight will be reduced to the maximum weight or increased to the minimum weight and the excess weight will be re- distributed proportionally across all other remaining Semiconductor Index constituents in the Large-Weights. Small-Weights: The maximum weight for any single stock is 4.5%. If a stock is above the maximum weight, then the weight will be reduced to the maximum weight and the excess weight will be re-distributed proportionally across all other remaining MVSMH constituents in the Small-Weights. Divisor Adjustments Index maintenance (reﬂec ng changes in, e.g., shares outstanding, capital ac ons, addi on or dele on of stocks to the MVSMH) should not change the level of the MVSMH. This is accomplished with an adjustment to the divisor. Any change to the stocks in the MVSMH that alters the total market value of the MVSMH while holding stock prices constant will require a divisor adjustment. where ΔMC is the difference between closing market capitalization and adjusted closing market capitalization of the Semiconductor Index. Data Correction Incorrect or missing input data will be corrected immediately. Corporate Action Related Adjustments Corporate ac ons range widely from rou ne share issuances or buy backs to unusual events like spin-oﬀs or mergers. These are listed on the table below with notes about the necessary changes and whether the divisor will be adjusted. Implementation takes place on the ex-date. Special cash dividend Divisor change: Yes pi, adjusted = pi - (Dividend x (1 - Withholding Tax)) CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-20 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF Split Shareholders receive "B" new shares for every "A" share held. Divisor change: No Rights offering Shareholders receive "B" new shares for every "A" share held. If the subscrip on-price is either not available or not smaller than the closing price, then no adjustment will be done. Divisor change: No Stock dividend Divisor change: No Shareholders receive "B" new shares for every "A" share held. Stock dividend from treasury Divisor change: Yes Stock dividends from treasury are adjusted as ordinary cash dividends. Shareholders receive 'B' new shares for every 'A' share held. Stock dividend of a different company security Divisor change: Yes Shareholders receive "B" shares of a different company for every "A" share held. Spin-offs Divisor change: Yes Shareholders receive "B" new shares for every "A" share held. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-21 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF Addition/deletion of a company Divisor change: Yes Net change in market value determines the divisor adjustment. Changes in shares outstanding/free-float Divisor change: Yes Any secondary issuance, share repurchase, buy back, tender oﬀer, Dutch auc on, exchange oﬀer, bought deal equity oﬀering or prospectus oﬀering will be updated at the semi-annual review if the change is smaller than 10%. Changes larger than 10% will be pre-announced (3 trading days' no ce) and implemented on a best eﬀorts basis. If necessary and informa on is available, resul ng ﬂoat changes are taken into considera on. Share changes will not be implemented in the week between review announcement and implementation. Changes due to a merger/takeover/spin-off Divisor change: Yes Net change in free-ﬂoat market value determines the divisor adjustment. In case of no change, the divisor change is 0. With corporate ac ons where cash dividends or other corporate assets are distributed to shareholders, the price of the stock will drop on the ex-dividend day (the ﬁrst day when a new shareholder is eligible to receive the distribu on). The eﬀect of the divisor adjustment is to prevent this price drop from causing a corresponding drop in the MVSMH. Corporate actions are announced at least four days prior to implementation. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-22 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF Historical Performance of the SMH The following graph sets forth the daily historical performance of the SMH in the period from December 20, 2011 (the inception date of the Underlying) through November 18, 2019. We obtained this historical data from Bloomberg L.P. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information obtained from Bloomberg L.P. The horizontal line in the graph represents the SMH's hypothetical Coupon Barrier and Threshold Value of $87.34 (rounded to two decimal places), which is 65% of the SMH's hypothetical Starting Value of $134.37, which was its closing price on November 18, 2019. The actual Starting Value, Coupon Barrier and Threshold Value will be determined on the pricing date. This historical data on the SMH is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of the SMH or what the value of the Notes may be. Any historical upward or downward trend in the price of the SMH during any period set forth above is not an indication that the price of the SMH is more or less likely to increase or decrease at any time over the term of the Notes. Before investing in the Notes, you should consult publicly available sources for the prices and trading pattern of the SMH. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-23 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF Supplement to the Plan of Distribution; Role of BofAS and Conflicts of Interest BofAS, a broker-dealer affiliate of ours, is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") and will participate as selling agent in the distribution of the Notes. Accordingly, the offering of the Notes will conform to the requirements of FINRA Rule 5121. BofAS may not make sales in this offering to any of its discretionary accounts without the prior written approval of the account holder. We expect to deliver the Notes against payment therefor in New York, New York on a date that is greater than two business days following the pricing date. Under Rule 15c6-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, trades in the secondary market generally are required to settle in two business days, unless the parties to any such trade expressly agree otherwise. Accordingly, if the initial settlement of the Notes occurs more than two business days from the pricing date, purchasers who wish to trade the Notes more than two business days prior to the original issue date will be required to specify alternative settlement arrangements to prevent a failed settlement. Under our distribution agreement with BofAS, BofAS will purchase the Notes from us as principal at the public offering price indicated on the cover of this pricing supplement, less the indicated underwriting discount. BofAS will sell the Notes to other broker-dealers that will participate in the offering and that are not affiliated with us, at an agreed discount to the principal amount. Each of those broker-dealers may sell the Notes to one or more additional broker-dealers. BofAS has informed us that these discounts may vary from dealer to dealer and that not all dealers will purchase or repurchase the Notes at the same discount. Certain dealers who purchase the Notes for sale to certain fee-based advisory accounts may forgo some or all of their selling concessions, fees or commissions. The public offering price for investors purchasing the Notes in these fee-based advisory accounts may be as low as $982.50 per Note. BofAS and any of our other broker-dealer affiliates may use this pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus' for offers and sales in secondary market transactions and market-making transactions in the Notes. However, they are not obligated to engage in such secondary market transactions and/or market-making transactions. The selling agent may act as principal or agent in these transactions, and any such sales will be made at prices related to prevailing market conditions at the time of the sale. At BofAS's discretion, for a short, undetermined initial period after the issuance of the Notes, BofAS may offer to buy the Notes in the secondary market at a price that may exceed the initial estimated value of the Notes. Any price offered by BofAS for the Notes will be based on then-prevailing market conditions and other considerations, including the performance of the Underlyings and the remaining term of the Notes. However, none of us, the Guarantor, BofAS or any of our other affiliates is obligated to purchase your Notes at any price or at any time, and we cannot assure you that any party will purchase your Notes at a price that equals or exceeds the initial estimated value of the Notes. Any price that BofAS may pay to repurchase the Notes will depend upon then prevailing market conditions, the creditworthiness of us and the Guarantor, and transaction costs. At certain times, this price may be higher than or lower than the initial estimated value of the Notes. European Economic Area None of this pricing supplement, the accompanying product supplement, the accompanying prospectus or the accompanying prospectus supplement is a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (as defined below). This pricing supplement, the accompanying product supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the accompanying prospectus supplement have been prepared on the basis that any offer of Notes in any Member State of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") which has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (each, a "Relevant Member State") will only be made to a legal entity which is a qualified investor under the Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors"). Accordingly any person making or intending to make an offer in that Relevant Member State of Notes which are the subject of the offering contemplated in this pricing supplement, the accompanying product supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the accompanying prospectus supplement may only do so with respect to Qualified Investors. Neither BofA Finance nor BAC have authorized, nor do they authorize, the making of any offer of Notes other than to Qualified Investors. The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes: (a) a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended ("MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the Insurance Distribution Directive), as amended or superseded, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation; and (b) the expression "offer" includes the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Notes to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe for the Notes. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014, as amended (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation. The communication of this pricing supplement, the accompanying product supplement, the accompanying prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and any other document or materials relating to the issue of the Notes offered hereby is not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the United Kingdom's Financial CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-24 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA"). Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to those persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Financial Promotion Order")), or who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order, or who are any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, the Notes offered hereby are only available to, and any investment or investment activity to which this pricing supplement, the accompanying product supplement, the accompanying prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relates will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this pricing supplement, the accompanying product supplement, the accompanying prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus or any of their contents. Any invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of Section 21 of the FSMA) in connection with the issue or sale of the Notes may only be communicated or caused to be communicated in circumstances in which Section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply to the Issuer or the Guarantor. All applicable provisions of the FSMA must be complied with in respect to anything done by any person in relation to the Notes in, from or otherwise involving the United Kingdom. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-25 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF Structuring the Notes The Notes are our debt securities, the return on which is linked to the performance of the Underlyings. The related guarantee is BAC's obligation. As is the case for all of our and BAC's respective debt securities, including our market-linked notes, the economic terms of the Notes reflect our and BAC's actual or perceived creditworthiness at the time of pricing. In addition, because market-linked notes result in increased operational, funding and liability management costs to us and BAC, BAC typically borrows the funds under these types of notes at a rate, which we refer to in this pricing supplement as BAC's internal funding rate, that is more favorable to BAC than the rate that it might pay for a conventional fixed or floating rate debt security. This generally relatively lower internal funding rate, which is reflected in the economic terms of the Notes, along with the fees and charges associated with market-linked notes, typically results in the initial estimated value of the Notes on the pricing date being less than their public offering price. In order to meet our payment obligations on the Notes, at the time we issue the Notes, we may choose to enter into certain hedging arrangements (which may include call options, put options or other derivatives) with BofAS or one of our other affiliates. The terms of these hedging arrangements are determined based upon terms provided by BofAS and its affiliates, and take into account a number of factors, including our and BAC's creditworthiness, interest rate movements, the volatility of the Underlyings, the tenor of the Notes and the hedging arrangements. The economic terms of the Notes and their initial estimated value depend in part on the terms of these hedging arrangements. BofAS has advised us that the hedging arrangements will include hedging related charges, reflecting the costs associated with, and our affiliates' profit earned from, these hedging arrangements. Since hedging entails risk and may be influenced by unpredictable market forces, actual profits or losses from these hedging transactions may be more or less than any expected amounts. For further information, see "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-8 above and "Supplemental Use of Proceeds" on page PS-16 of the accompanying product supplement. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-26 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF U.S. Federal Income Tax Summary The following summary of the material U.S. federal income tax considerations of the acquisition, ownership, and disposition of the Notes supplements, and to the extent inconsistent supersedes, the discussions under "U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations" in the accompanying prospectus and under "U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations" in the accompanying prospectus supplement and is not exhaustive of all possible tax considerations. In addition, any reference to "Morrison & Foerster LLP" in the aforementioned tax discussions in the accompanying prospectus and prospectus supplement should be read as a reference to "Sidley Austin LLP." This summary is based upon the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"), regulations promulgated under the Code by the U.S. Treasury Department ("Treasury") (including proposed and temporary regulations), rulings, current administrative interpretations and official pronouncements of the IRS, and judicial decisions, all as currently in effect and all of which are subject to differing interpretations or to change, possibly with retroactive effect. No assurance can be given that the IRS would not assert, or that a court would not sustain, a position contrary to any of the tax consequences described below. This summary does not include any description of the tax laws of any state or local governments, or of any foreign government, that may be applicable to a particular holder. Although the Notes are issued by us, they will be treated as if they were issued by BAC for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Accordingly throughout this tax discussion, references to "we," "our" or "us" are generally to BAC unless the context requires otherwise. This summary is directed solely to U.S. Holders and Non-U.S. Holders that, except as otherwise specifically noted, will purchase the Notes upon original issuance and will hold the Notes as capital assets within the meaning of Section 1221 of the Code, which generally means property held for investment, and that are not excluded from the discussion under "U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations" in the accompanying prospectus. You should consult your own tax advisor concerning the U.S. federal income tax consequences to you of acquiring, owning, and disposing of the Notes, as well as any tax consequences arising under the laws of any state, local, foreign, or other tax jurisdiction and the possible effects of changes in U.S. federal or other tax laws. General Although there is no statutory, judicial, or administrative authority directly addressing the characterization of the Notes, in the opinion of our counsel, Sidley Austin LLP, and based on certain factual representations received from us, the Notes should be treated as contingent income-bearing single financial contracts with respect to the Underlyings and under the terms of the Notes, we and every investor in the Notes agree, in the absence of an administrative determination or judicial ruling to the contrary, to treat the Notes in accordance with such characterization. This discussion assumes that the Notes constitute contingent income-bearing single financial contracts with respect to the Underlyings for U.S. federal income tax purposes. If the Notes did not constitute contingent income-bearing single financial contracts, the tax consequences described below would be materially different. This characterization of the Notes is not binding on the IRS or the courts. No statutory, judicial, or administrative authority directly addresses the characterization of the Notes or any similar instruments for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and no ruling is being requested from the IRS with respect to their proper characterization and treatment. Due to the absence of authorities on point, significant aspects of the U.S. federal income tax consequences of an investment in the Notes are not certain, and no assurance can be given that the IRS or any court will agree with the characterization and tax treatment described in this pricing supplement. Accordingly, you are urged to consult your tax advisor regarding all aspects of the U.S. federal income tax consequences of an investment in the Notes, including possible alternative characterizations. Unless otherwise stated, the following discussion is based on the characterization described above. The discussion in this section assumes that there is a significant possibility of a significant loss of principal on an investment in the Notes. We will not attempt to ascertain whether the issuer of either Underlying would be treated as a "passive foreign investment company" ("PFIC"), within the meaning of Section 1297 of the Code, or a United States real property holding corporation, within the meaning of Section 897(c) of the Code. If the issuer of any Underlying were so treated, certain adverse U.S. federal income tax consequences could possibly apply to a holder of the Notes. You should refer to information filed with the SEC by the issuers of the Underlyings and consult your tax advisor regarding the possible consequences to you, if any, if the issuer of any Underlying is or becomes a PFIC or is or becomes a United States real property holding corporation. U.S. Holders Although the U.S. federal income tax treatment of any Contingent Coupon Payment on the Notes is uncertain, we intend to take the position, and the following discussion assumes, that any Contingent Coupon Payment constitutes taxable ordinary income to a U.S. Holder at the time received or accrued in accordance with the U.S. Holder's regular method of accounting. By purchasing the Notes you agree, in the absence of an administrative determination or judicial ruling to the contrary, to treat any Contingent Coupon Payment as described in the preceding sentence. Upon receipt of a cash payment at maturity or upon a sale, exchange, or redemption of the Notes prior to maturity, a U.S. Holder generally will recognize capital gain or loss equal to the difference between the amount realized (other than amounts representing any Contingent Coupon Payment, which would be taxed as described above) and the U.S. Holder's tax basis in the Notes. A U.S. Holder's tax basis in the Notes will equal the amount paid by that holder to acquire them. Subject to the discussion below concerning the possible application of the "constructive ownership" CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-27 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF rules of Section 1260 of the Code, this capital gain or loss generally will be long-term capital gain or loss if the U.S. Holder held the Notes for more than one year. The deductibility of capital losses is subject to limitations. Possible Application of Section 1260 of the Code. Since each Underlying is the type of financial asset described under Section 1260 of the Code (including, among others, any equity interest in pass-through entities such as exchange traded funds, regulated investment companies, real estate investment trusts, partnerships, and passive foreign investment companies, each a "Section 1260 Financial Asset"), while the matter is not entirely clear, there may exist a risk that an investment in the Notes will be treated, in whole or in part, as a "constructive ownership transaction" to which Section 1260 of the Code applies. If Section 1260 of the Code applies, all or a portion of any long-term capital gain recognized by a U.S. Holder in respect of the Notes will be recharacterized as ordinary income (the "Excess Gain"). In addition, an interest charge will also apply to any deemed underpayment of tax in respect of any Excess Gain to the extent such gain would have resulted in gross income inclusion for the U.S. Holder in taxable years prior to the taxable year of the sale, exchange, redemption, or settlement (assuming such income accrued at a constant rate equal to the applicable federal rate as of the date of sale, exchange, redemption, or settlement). If an investment in the Notes is treated as a constructive ownership transaction, it is not clear to what extent any long-term capital gain of a U.S. Holder in respect of the Notes will be recharacterized as ordinary income. It is possible, for example, that the amount of the Excess Gain (if any) that would be recharacterized as ordinary income in respect of the Notes will equal the excess of (i) any long-term capital gain recognized by the U.S. Holder in respect of the Notes and attributable to Section 1260 Financial Assets, over (ii) the "net underlying long-term capital gain" (as defined in Section 1260 of the Code) such U.S. Holder would have had if such U.S. Holder had acquired an amount of the corresponding Section 1260 Financial Assets at fair market value on the original issue date for an amount equal to the portion of the issue price of the Notes attributable to the corresponding Section 1260 Financial Assets and sold such amount of Section 1260 Financial Assets at maturity or upon sale, exchange, or redemption of the Notes at fair market value. Unless otherwise established by clear and convincing evidence, the net underlying long-term capital gain is treated as zero and therefore it is possible that all long-term capital gain recognized by a U.S. Holder in respect of the Notes will be recharacterized as ordinary income if Section 1260 of the Code applies to an investment in the Notes. U.S. Holders should consult their tax advisors regarding the potential application of Section 1260 of the Code to an investment in the Notes. As described below, the IRS, as indicated in Notice 2008-2 (the "Notice"), is considering whether Section 1260 of the Code generally applies or should apply to the Notes, including in situations where the Underlyings are not the type of financial asset described under Section 1260 of the Code. Alternative Tax Treatments. Due to the absence of authorities that directly address the proper tax treatment of the Notes, prospective investors are urged to consult their tax advisors regarding all possible alternative tax treatments of an investment in the Notes. In particular, the IRS could seek to subject the Notes to the Treasury regulations governing contingent payment debt instruments. If the IRS were successful in that regard, the timing and character of income on the Notes would be affected significantly. Among other things, a U.S. Holder would be required to accrue original issue discount every year at a "comparable yield" determined at the time of issuance. In addition, any gain realized by a U.S. Holder at maturity or upon a sale, exchange, or redemption of the Notes generally would be treated as ordinary income, and any loss realized at maturity or upon a sale, exchange, or redemption of the Notes generally would be treated as ordinary loss to the extent of the U.S. Holder's prior accruals of original issue discount, and as capital loss thereafter. In addition, it is possible that the Notes could be treated as a unit consisting of a deposit and a put option written by the Note holder, in which case the timing and character of income on the Notes would be affected significantly. The Notice sought comments from the public on the taxation of financial instruments currently taxed as "prepaid forward contracts." This Notice addresses instruments such as the Notes. According to the Notice, the IRS and Treasury are considering whether a holder of an instrument such as the Notes should be required to accrue ordinary income on a current basis, regardless of whether any payments are made prior to maturity. It is not possible to determine what guidance the IRS and Treasury will ultimately issue, if any. Any such future guidance may affect the amount, timing and character of income, gain, or loss in respect of the Notes, possibly with retroactive effect. The IRS and Treasury are also considering additional issues, including whether additional gain or loss from such instruments should be treated as ordinary or capital, whether foreign holders of such instruments should be subject to withholding tax on any deemed income accruals, whether Section 1260 of the Code, concerning certain "constructive ownership transactions," generally applies or should generally apply to such instruments, and whether any of these determinations depend on the nature of the underlying asset. In addition, proposed Treasury regulations require the accrual of income on a current basis for contingent payments made under certain notional principal contracts. The preamble to the regulations states that the "wait and see" method of accounting does not properly reflect the economic accrual of income on those contracts, and requires current accrual of income for some contracts already in existence. While the proposed regulations do not apply to prepaid forward contracts, the preamble to the proposed regulations expresses the view that similar timing issues exist in the case of prepaid forward contracts. If the IRS or Treasury publishes future guidance requiring current economic accrual for contingent payments on prepaid forward contracts, it is possible that you could be required to accrue income over the term of the Notes. Because of the absence of authority regarding the appropriate tax characterization of the Notes, it is also possible that the IRS could seek to characterize the Notes in a manner that results in tax consequences that are different from those described above. For example, the IRS could possibly assert that any gain or loss that a holder may recognize at maturity or upon the sale, exchange, or redemption of the Notes should be CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-28 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF treated as ordinary gain or loss. Non-U.S. Holders Because the U.S. federal income tax treatment of the Notes (including any Contingent Coupon Payment) is uncertain, we will withhold U.S. federal income tax at a 30% rate (or at a lower rate under an applicable income tax treaty) on the entire amount of any Contingent Coupon Payment made unless such payments are effectively connected with the conduct by the Non-U.S. Holder of a trade or business in the U.S. (in which case, to avoid withholding, the Non-U.S. Holder will be required to provide a Form W- 8ECI). We will not pay any additional amounts in respect of such withholding. To claim benefits under an income tax treaty, a Non-U.S. Holder must obtain a taxpayer identification number and certify as to its eligibility under the appropriate treaty's limitations on benefits article, if applicable. In addition, special rules may apply to claims for treaty benefits made by Non-U.S. Holders that are entities rather than individuals. The availability of a lower rate of withholding under an applicable income tax treaty will depend on whether such rate applies to the characterization of the payments under U.S. federal income tax laws. A Non-U.S. Holder that is eligible for a reduced rate of U.S. federal withholding tax pursuant to an income tax treaty may obtain a refund of any excess amounts withheld by filing an appropriate claim for refund with the IRS. Except as discussed below, a Non-U.S. Holder generally will not be subject to U.S. federal income or withholding tax for amounts paid in respect of the Notes (not including, for the avoidance of doubt, amounts representing any Contingent Coupon Payment which would be subject to the rules discussed in the previous paragraph) upon the sale, exchange or redemption of the Notes or their settlement at maturity, provided that the Non-U.S. Holder complies with applicable certification requirements and that the payment is not effectively connected with the conduct by the Non-U.S. Holder of a U.S. trade or business. Notwithstanding the foregoing, gain from the sale, exchange, or redemption of the Notes or their settlement at maturity may be subject to U.S. federal income tax if that Non-U.S. Holder is a non-resident alien individual and is present in the U.S. for 183 days or more during the taxable year of the sale, exchange, redemption, or settlement and certain other conditions are satisfied. If a Non-U.S. Holder of the Notes is engaged in the conduct of a trade or business within the U.S. and if any Contingent Coupon Payment and gain realized on the settlement at maturity, or upon sale, exchange, or redemption of the Notes, is effectively connected with the conduct of such trade or business (and, if certain tax treaties apply, is attributable to a permanent establishment maintained by the Non-U.S. Holder in the U.S.), the Non-U.S. Holder, although exempt from U.S. federal withholding tax, generally will be subject to U.S. federal income tax on such Contingent Coupon Payment and gain on a net income basis in the same manner as if it were a U.S. Holder. Such Non-U.S. Holders should read the material under the heading "-U.S. Holders," for a description of the U.S. federal income tax consequences of acquiring, owning, and disposing of the Notes. In addition, if such Non-U.S. Holder is a foreign corporation, it may also be subject to a branch profits tax equal to 30% (or such lower rate provided by any applicable tax treaty) of a portion of its earnings and profits for the taxable year that are effectively connected with its conduct of a trade or business in the U.S., subject to certain adjustments. A "dividend equivalent" payment is treated as a dividend from sources within the United States and such payments generally would be subject to a 30% U.S. withholding tax if paid to a Non-U.S. Holder. Under Treasury regulations, payments (including deemed payments) with respect to equity-linked instruments ("ELIs") that are "specified ELIs" may be treated as dividend equivalents if such specified ELIs reference an interest in an "underlying security," which is generally any interest in an entity taxable as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes if a payment with respect to such interest could give rise to a U.S. source dividend. However, IRS guidance provides that withholding on dividend equivalent payments will not apply to specified ELIs that are not delta-one instruments and that are issued before January 1, 2021. Based on our determination that the Notes are not delta-one instruments, Non-U.S. Holders should not be subject to withholding on dividend equivalent payments, if any, under the Notes. However, it is possible that the Notes could be treated as deemed reissued for U.S. federal income tax purposes upon the occurrence of certain events affecting the Underlyings or the Notes, and following such occurrence the Notes could be treated as subject to withholding on dividend equivalent payments. Non-U.S. Holders that enter, or have entered, into other transactions in respect of the Underlyings or the Notes should consult their tax advisors as to the application of the dividend equivalent withholding tax in the context of the Notes and their other transactions. If any payments are treated as dividend equivalents subject to withholding, we (or the applicable paying agent) would be entitled to withhold taxes without being required to pay any additional amounts with respect to amounts so withheld. As discussed above, alternative characterizations of the Notes for U.S. federal income tax purposes are possible. Should an alternative characterization, by reason of change or clarification of the law, by regulation or otherwise, cause payments as to the Notes to become subject to withholding tax in addition to the withholding tax described above, tax will be withheld at the applicable statutory rate. Prospective Non-U.S. Holders should consult their own tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of such alternative characterizations. U.S. Federal Estate Tax. Under current law, while the matter is not entirely clear, individual Non-U.S. Holders, and entities whose property is potentially includible in those individuals' gross estates for U.S. federal estate tax purposes (for example, a trust funded by such an individual and with respect to which the individual has retained certain interests or powers), should note that, absent an applicable treaty benefit, a Note is likely to be treated as U.S. situs property, subject to U.S. federal estate tax. These individuals and entities should consult their own tax advisors regarding the U.S. federal estate tax consequences of investing in a Note. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-29 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF Backup Withholding and Information Reporting Please see the discussion under "U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations - Taxation of Debt Securities - Backup Withholding and Information Reporting" in the accompanying prospectus for a description of the applicability of the backup withholding and information reporting rules to payments made on the Notes. Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act ("FATCA") The discussion in the accompanying prospectus under "U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations - Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act" is hereby modified to reflect regulations proposed by Treasury indicating its intent to eliminate the requirements under FATCA of withholding on gross proceeds from the sale, exchange, settlement at maturity or other disposition of relevant financial instruments. Treasury has indicated that taxpayers may rely on these proposed regulations pending their finalization. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-30 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the SPDR® S&P® Bank ETF, the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF and the VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF Where You Can Find More Information The terms and risks of the Notes are contained in this pricing supplement and in the following related product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus, which can be accessed at the following links: Product Supplement EQUITY-1 dated January 24, 2017: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000119312517016445/d331325d424b5.htm

