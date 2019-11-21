Bank of America : Hosts Campus Recruitment Roadshow in Africa

This week, Bank of America is hosting campus recruitment roadshows in Lagos, Nigeria and Accra, Ghana, aiming to engage and recruit talent across the continent. Over five days, the roadshows will gather approximately 500 students across West Africa, and offer both internships and full-time positions across various divisions, including Investment Banking, Global Markets, Technology and Operations, and Research, for roles in London, Dublin, Paris and New York.

Over five days, students will get a preview of what it is like to work in a range of roles at Bank of America. Through interviews and interactive sessions, candidates will have an opportunity to expand their knowledge and hone their skills through roundtable discussions, skill workshops and networking sessions with bank employees, focusing on banking and market awareness, commercial awareness, and technology.

Bank of America has a multi-faceted recruitment process that puts the focus on the candidate experience and recruiting the most diverse slate of talent into its programs. Through strong diversity partnerships and a global footprint, the company hires from more than 350 universities around the world, with on-campus sourcing at nearly 100 core schools. Launched in April 2013, the Africa recruitment roadshows have grown significantly, and today, attract top talent from key African universities to entry-level opportunities, creating a pipeline of diverse talent to meet the needs of the company's diverse clients.

'The Africa recruitment roadshows help attract diverse talent from Africa and create global professional opportunities for qualified students,' said Yvonne Ike, head of sub-Saharan Africa (ex-RSA) at Bank of America. 'Over the course of five days, students are surrounded by professionals who guide them as mentors, champions and advisors, helping us build a strong pipeline of future leaders. It is a privilege to come back to Africa and share guidance from my experiences in finance and banking, which will hopefully enable young leaders to explore career opportunities with the bank across the globe.'

Since the programme's inception, more than 150 students have completed internships, and approximately 70 have received full-time offers through this initiative. Programme participants have secured roles across EMEA and the U.S., within Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Global Markets, Chief Operating Office, Global Transaction Services, Global Human Resources, Wholesale Credit, Research, Compliance, and Technology and Operations.

Applications to some positions are still open; please click here to view them.

