Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America Corporation    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of America :, N.A. Announces Redemption of Floating Rate Senior Bank Notes, Due July 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

Bank of America, N.A. announced today that it will redeem all $1,500,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its Floating Rate Senior Bank Notes, due July 2021 (CUSIP No. 06050TMN9) (the “Notes”), on July 27, 2020, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the redemption date of July 27, 2020.

Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company. Bank of America, N.A. (Global Custody and Agency Services) is the U.S. registrar and paying agent for the Notes.

Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, the parent company of Bank of America, N.A., is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 3,000 lending centers, 2,700 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and approximately 2,100 business centers; approximately 16,900 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 39 million active users, including approximately 30 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATIO
04:11pBANK OF AMERICA : N.A. Announces Redemption of Floating Rate Senior Bank Notes, ..
BU
01:56pBANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
PU
10:03aBANK OF AMERICA : to Report Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 16
BU
07:55aDAVID HENRY : Trading, underwriting soften profit plunge for some U.S. banks
RE
07:15aCompanies Raised Record Amounts by Selling Stock During Covid-19 Crisis
DJ
12:16aBANK OF AMERICA : Rocky Mountain Institute Launches the Center for Climate-Align..
PU
07/08Industrials Down As Investors Hedge On Reopening Outlook -- Industrials Round..
DJ
07/08Fed's $600 Billion Lending Program Will See More Interest If Economy Slumps, ..
DJ
07/08Fed Names Banks in $600 Billion Main Street Lending Program
DJ
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 86 610 M - -
Net income 2020 13 278 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 3,14%
Capitalization 200 B 200 B -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 209 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 28,23 $
Last Close Price 23,10 $
Spread / Highest target 73,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.41%200 407
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.77%284 243
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.17%268 029
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.27%213 714
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.41%146 034
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.6.20%143 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group