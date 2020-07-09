Bank of America :, N.A. Announces Redemption of Floating Rate Senior Bank Notes, Due July 2021

Bank of America, N.A. announced today that it will redeem all $1,500,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its Floating Rate Senior Bank Notes, due July 2021 (CUSIP No. 06050TMN9) (the “Notes”), on July 27, 2020, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the redemption date of July 27, 2020.

Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company. Bank of America, N.A. (Global Custody and Agency Services) is the U.S. registrar and paying agent for the Notes.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, the parent company of Bank of America, N.A., is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 3,000 lending centers, 2,700 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and approximately 2,100 business centers; approximately 16,900 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 39 million active users, including approximately 30 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

