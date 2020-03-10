Bank of America : Names Terry Cline Knoxville Market President

Bank of America has named Terry Cline as market president for Knoxville. Cline succeeds Market President John Hall, who will continue to serve on the Knoxville leadership team.

As market president, Cline will be responsible for connecting the banking and investment resources offered through the company's eight lines of business to companies, families and individuals in Knoxville. He will also lead the effort to deploy Bank of America's resources to address local social and economic concerns and build strong communities. With 31 years of experience at Bank of America, Cline will continue to serve as the company's Business Banking market executive for Greater Tennessee.

'During his 19-year tenure as market president, John built and nurtured important partnerships with civic leaders and organizations in Knoxville,' said Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer, Bank of America. 'I thank him for his leadership and look forward to Terry taking on this important work.'

Cline is an active leader in the community, volunteering with several not-for-profit organizations dedicated to furthering economic mobility by addressing issues related to workforce development and education, community development and basic needs ‒ most recently with The Restoration House of East Tennessee and YWCA Knoxville.

Cline is a lifelong resident of Knoxville, where he lives with his family.

