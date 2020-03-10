Log in
Bank of America : Names Terry Cline Knoxville Market President

03/10/2020 | 11:04am EDT

Bank of America has named Terry Cline as market president for Knoxville. Cline succeeds Market President John Hall, who will continue to serve on the Knoxville leadership team.

As market president, Cline will be responsible for connecting the banking and investment resources offered through the company's eight lines of business to companies, families and individuals in Knoxville. He will also lead the effort to deploy Bank of America's resources to address local social and economic concerns and build strong communities. With 31 years of experience at Bank of America, Cline will continue to serve as the company's Business Banking market executive for Greater Tennessee.

'During his 19-year tenure as market president, John built and nurtured important partnerships with civic leaders and organizations in Knoxville,' said Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer, Bank of America. 'I thank him for his leadership and look forward to Terry taking on this important work.'

Cline is an active leader in the community, volunteering with several not-for-profit organizations dedicated to furthering economic mobility by addressing issues related to workforce development and education, community development and basic needs ‒ most recently with The Restoration House of East Tennessee and YWCA Knoxville.

Cline is a lifelong resident of Knoxville, where he lives with his family.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,800 lending centers, 2,600 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and 2,000 business centers; approximately 16,800 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 38 million active users, including approximately 29 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

###

Reporters May Contact:
Matthew Daily, Bank of America, 1.404.607.2844
matthew.daily@bofa.com

