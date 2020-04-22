Bank of America : Recent Notable Debt Issuances and Preferred Stock Issuances
0
04/22/2020
Recent Notable Bank of America Debt Issuances 1,2
As of April 22. 2020
ISIN
Entity 3
Pricing Date
Ranking
Currency
Maturity
Rate Type
Pricing (bps)
Size ($B)
US06051GJB68
BAC
4/22/2020
Senior
USD
11NC10 4
Fixed / Floating
2.592% / Compounding SOFR+215 7
$3.0
XS2148370211
BAC
3/24/2020
Senior
EUR
9NC8 4
Fixed / Floating
3.648% / 3m Euribor+367 7
1.6
CA060505FS82
BAC
3/17/2020
Senior
CAD
6NC5 4
Fixed / Floating
3.515% / 3m CDOR + 255.5 7
0.4
US06051GJA85 8
BAC
3/17/2020
Senior
USD
31NC30 4
Fixed / Floating
4.083% / 3mL+315 7
5.5
XS2141717244
BAC
3/17/2020
Senior
USD
40NC5
Zero
4.15% 5,6
0.7
US06051GHY89
BAC
2/10/2020
Senior
USD
6NC5 4
Fixed / Floating
2.015% / 3mL+64 7
1.5
US06051GHZ54
BAC
2/10/2020
Senior
USD
11NC10 4
Fixed / Floating
2.496% / 3mL+99 7
3.5
XS2108437950
BAC
1/17/2020
Senior
USD
40NC5
Zero
3.80% 5,6
0.5
US06051GHW24
BAC
10/17/2019
Senior
USD
6NC5 4
Fixed / Floating
2.456% / 3mL+87 7
2.0
US06051GHX07
BAC
10/17/2019
Senior
USD
11NC10 4
Fixed / Floating
2.884% / 3mL+119 7
2.0
XS2052193237
BAC
9/6/2019
Senior
USD
40NC5
Zero
3.96% 5,6
0.2
XS2038039074
BAC
8/1/2019
Senior
EUR
10NC9 4
Fixed / Floating
0.580% / 3m Euribor+73 7
1.1
US06050TMN99
BANA
7/23/2019
Senior
USD
2NC1
Floating
3mL+32
1.5
US06051GHV41
BAC
7/18/2019
Senior
USD
11NC10 4
Fixed / Floating
3.194% / 3mL+118 7
2.5
CH0474977722
BAC
5/23/2019
Senior
CHF
7NC6
Fixed
0.25%
0.4
XS2004852625
BAC
5/23/2019
Senior
USD
30NC5
Zero
4.70% 5,6
0.1
US06050TML34
BANA
5/20/2019
Senior
USD
2NC1
Floating
3mL+35
1.8
XS1991265478
BAC
4/30/2019
Senior
EUR
7NC6 4
Fixed / Floating
0.808% / 3m Euribor+75 7
1.4
XS1991265395
BAC
4/30/2019
Senior
EUR
11NC10 4
Fixed / Floating
1.381% / 3m Euribor+91 7
1.4
Recent Bank of America Preferred Stock Issuances
As of April 22. 2020
ISIN
Entity 3
Pricing Date
Name
Currency
Maturity
Rate Type
Pricing (bps)
Size ($B)
US060505FQ25
BAC
1/21/2020
Series MM
USD
Perpetual, NC5
Fixed / Floating
4.300% / 3mL+266.4 7
$1.1
US06055H2022
BAC
9/10/2019
Series LL
USD
Perpetual, NC5
Fixed
5.000%
1.3
US06053U6010
BAC
6/18/2019
Series KK
USD
Perpetual, NC5
Fixed
5.375%
1.4
US060505FP42
BAC
6/17/2019
Series JJ
USD
Perpetual, NC5
Fixed / Floating
5.125% / 3mL+329.2 7
1.0
____________________
Includes unsecured long-term vanilla debt issues of benchmark size issued in the last twelve months. Green text denotes a green or social bond issuance.
Substantially all of our senior and subordinated debt obligations contain no provisions that could trigger a requirement for an early repayment, require additional collateral support, result in changes to terms, accelerate maturity, or create additional financial obligations upon an adverse change in our credit ratings, financial ratios, earnings, cash flows or stock price.
"BAC" refers to Bank of America Corporation. "BANA" refers to Bank of America, N.A.
Also includes make-whole call option.
Formosa bond issued in Taiwan; pricing is typically quoted based on yield rather than spread.
Accrual yield is for reference only.
Floating rate period begins on the issuer optional par call date.
