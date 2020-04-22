Bank of America : Recent Notable Debt Issuances and Preferred Stock Issuances

Log in
04/22/2020 | 06:43pm EDT

Recent Notable Bank of America Debt Issuances 1,2

As of April 22. 2020

ISIN

Entity 3

Pricing Date

Ranking

Currency

Maturity

Rate Type

Pricing (bps)

Size ($B)

US06051GJB68

BAC

4/22/2020

Senior

USD

11NC10 4

Fixed / Floating

2.592% / Compounding SOFR+215 7

$3.0

XS2148370211

BAC

3/24/2020

Senior

EUR

9NC8 4

Fixed / Floating

3.648% / 3m Euribor+367 7

1.6

CA060505FS82

BAC

3/17/2020

Senior

CAD

6NC5 4

Fixed / Floating

3.515% / 3m CDOR + 255.5 7

0.4

US06051GJA85 8

BAC

3/17/2020

Senior

USD

31NC30 4

Fixed / Floating

4.083% / 3mL+315 7

5.5

XS2141717244

BAC

3/17/2020

Senior

USD

40NC5

Zero

4.15% 5,6

0.7

US06051GHY89

BAC

2/10/2020

Senior

USD

6NC5 4

Fixed / Floating

2.015% / 3mL+64 7

1.5

US06051GHZ54

BAC

2/10/2020

Senior

USD

11NC10 4

Fixed / Floating

2.496% / 3mL+99 7

3.5

XS2108437950

BAC

1/17/2020

Senior

USD

40NC5

Zero

3.80% 5,6

0.5

US06051GHW24

BAC

10/17/2019

Senior

USD

6NC5 4

Fixed / Floating

2.456% / 3mL+87 7

2.0

US06051GHX07

BAC

10/17/2019

Senior

USD

11NC10 4

Fixed / Floating

2.884% / 3mL+119 7

2.0

XS2052193237

BAC

9/6/2019

Senior

USD

40NC5

Zero

3.96% 5,6

0.2

XS2038039074

BAC

8/1/2019

Senior

EUR

10NC9 4

Fixed / Floating

0.580% / 3m Euribor+73 7

1.1

US06050TMN99

BANA

7/23/2019

Senior

USD

2NC1

Floating

3mL+32

1.5

US06051GHV41

BAC

7/18/2019

Senior

USD

11NC10 4

Fixed / Floating

3.194% / 3mL+118 7

2.5

CH0474977722

BAC

5/23/2019

Senior

CHF

7NC6

Fixed

0.25%

0.4

XS2004852625

BAC

5/23/2019

Senior

USD

30NC5

Zero

4.70% 5,6

0.1

US06050TML34

BANA

5/20/2019

Senior

USD

2NC1

Floating

3mL+35

1.8

XS1991265478

BAC

4/30/2019

Senior

EUR

7NC6 4

Fixed / Floating

0.808% / 3m Euribor+75 7

1.4

XS1991265395

BAC

4/30/2019

Senior

EUR

11NC10 4

Fixed / Floating

1.381% / 3m Euribor+91 7

1.4

Recent Bank of America Preferred Stock Issuances

As of April 22. 2020

ISIN

Entity 3

Pricing Date

Name

Currency

Maturity

Rate Type

Pricing (bps)

Size ($B)

US060505FQ25

BAC

1/21/2020

Series MM

USD

Perpetual, NC5

Fixed / Floating

4.300% / 3mL+266.4 7

$1.1

US06055H2022

BAC

9/10/2019

Series LL

USD

Perpetual, NC5

Fixed

5.000%

1.3

US06053U6010

BAC

6/18/2019

Series KK

USD

Perpetual, NC5

Fixed

5.375%

1.4

US060505FP42

BAC

6/17/2019

Series JJ

USD

Perpetual, NC5

Fixed / Floating

5.125% / 3mL+329.2 7

1.0

____________________

  1. Includes unsecured long-term vanilla debt issues of benchmark size issued in the last twelve months. Green text denotes a green or social bond issuance.
  2. Substantially all of our senior and subordinated debt obligations contain no provisions that could trigger a requirement for an early repayment, require additional collateral support, result in changes to terms, accelerate maturity, or create additional financial obligations upon an adverse change in our credit ratings, financial ratios, earnings, cash flows or stock price.
  3. "BAC" refers to Bank of America Corporation. "BANA" refers to Bank of America, N.A.
  4. Also includes make-whole call option.
  5. Formosa bond issued in Taiwan; pricing is typically quoted based on yield rather than spread.
  6. Accrual yield is for reference only.
  7. Floating rate period begins on the issuer optional par call date.
  8. Size includes reopening on 3/25/2020.

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 22:42:10 UTC
