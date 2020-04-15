Log in
Bank of America : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

04/15/2020

Bank of America reported its first-quarter 2020 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed in the following ways:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005331/en/

Investor Conference Call information:
Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan and Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio will discuss the financial results in a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET today. For a listen-only connection to the conference call, dial 1.877.200.4456 (U.S.) or 1.785.424.1732 (international). The conference ID is 79795.

Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors can also listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s Investor Relations website.

Replay information for Investor Conference Call:
Investors can access replays of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations website or by calling 1.800.934.4850 (U.S.) or 1.402.220.1178 (international) from noon on April 15, through 11:59 p.m. ET on April 24.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 3,000 lending centers, 2,700 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and approximately 2,100 business centers; approximately 16,900 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 39 million active users, including approximately 30 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 86 851 M
EBIT 2020 33 977 M
Net income 2020 18 085 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,16%
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
P/E ratio 2021 9,79x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,38x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,37x
Capitalization 207 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 26,96  $
Last Close Price 23,73  $
Spread / Highest target 64,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.62%207 039
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.49%290 899
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.19%254 148
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%203 123
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.33%137 899
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-43.90%123 418
