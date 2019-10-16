Log in
Bank of America : Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

0
10/16/2019 | 06:50am EDT

Bank of America reported its third-quarter 2019 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed in the following ways:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005398/en/

Investor Conference Call information
Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan and Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio will discuss the financial results in a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET today. For a listen-only connection to the conference call, dial 1.877.200.4456 (U.S.) or 1.785.424.1732 (international), and the conference ID is 79795.

Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors can also listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s Investor Relations website.

Replay information for Investor Conference Call
Investors can access replays of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations website or by calling 1.800.934.4850 (U.S.) or 1.402.220.1178 (international) from noon on October 16, through 11:59 p.m. ET on October 23.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,400 lending centers, 2,600 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and 1,900 business centers; approximately 16,600 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with nearly 38 million active users, including approximately 29 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click here to register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 91 586 M
EBIT 2019 36 840 M
Net income 2019 25 163 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,23%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,94x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,02x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,04x
Capitalization 277 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 32,65  $
Last Close Price 29,73  $
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION20.66%276 736
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.29%383 514
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.33%277 961
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY8.75%213 927
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.80%201 830
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-6.34%155 971
