Bank of America : U.S. Minimum Hourly Wage Reaches $20

03/31/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

One-Year Acceleration Reaffirms Commitment to Being a Great Place to Work

One year ago, Bank of America announced it would raise its U.S. minimum hourly wage to $20 over a two-year period. The first increment to $17 was made in May 2019; six months later, the company announced it would accelerate the move to $20 by a year; and in March this year, Bank of America made this change.

“Investing in our teammates by paying fairly, and providing competitive benefits and programs is key to our commitment to being a great place to work,” said Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank of America. “Across the company, we believe that being a great place to work is core to our ability to grow sustainably, as we continue to drive responsible growth.”

Bank of America’s increase to paying $20 per hour builds on the company’s history of being an industry leader in establishing an internal minimum rate of pay for its U.S. hourly employees. Since 2010, the company’s minimum hourly wage has increased by more than 77% (nearly $9 per hour) – three years ago, Bank of America raised it to $15; in 2019, it rose to $17; and today, it is $20.

Bank of America’s pay-for-performance philosophy reinforces the company’s core values and culture by inspiring employees to do great work, encouraging and retaining talent, and building trust within teams. Its efforts have been recognized by a number of external organizations including LinkedIn, Catalyst and Fortune, most recently as the only financial services company included in Fortune’s “Best Big Companies to Work For” list for the second consecutive year.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,800 lending centers, 2,600 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and 2,000 business centers; approximately 16,800 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 38 million active users, including approximately 29 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com


© Business Wire 2020
