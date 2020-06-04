Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America Corporation    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/04 10:42:21 am
26.375 USD   +2.19%
09:29aCharles Schwab Says TD Ameritrade Deal Gets DOJ Blessing
DJ
09:27aJobless Claims Hold Steady as Economy Slowly Reopens -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:15aRemittances, a Lifeline for El Salvador, Plummet Amid Pandemic
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of America to pay $7.23 million for mutual fund overcharges: FINRA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 10:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City

Bank of America Corp agreed to pay $7.23 million in restitution and interest to settle a U.S. regulator's accusations that it overcharged customers on mutual funds.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said on Thursday that the accord resolves charges that defective procedures at the bank's Merrill Lynch unit caused customers holding 13,328 accounts to incur unnecessary sales charges and fees from April 2011 to April 2017.

FINRA said some eligible customers failed to receive waivers of front-end sales charges when they bought fund shares after previously selling shares from the same fund family, while others failed to receive rebates of back-end sales fees.

Merrill Lynch did not admit or deny wrongdoing. FINRA said the accord reflected the unit's "extraordinary" cooperation, including its hiring an outside consultant to find harmed customers and promptly paying restitution.

In 2014, FINRA ordered Merrill Lynch to pay an $8 million fine and $24.4 million in restitution to settle charges it failed to waive mutual fund sales charges and fees on more than 47,000 accounts for retirement plans and charitable entities.

FINRA is a self-regulatory organization for the financial industry.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATIO
09:29aCharles Schwab Says TD Ameritrade Deal Gets DOJ Blessing
DJ
09:27aJobless Claims Hold Steady as Economy Slowly Reopens -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:15aRemittances, a Lifeline for El Salvador, Plummet Amid Pandemic
DJ
05:45aUnemployment-Benefits Trend to Signal Pace of Coronavirus Job Losses
DJ
06/04BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/03Uber signals recovery in rides as lockdown restrictions ease
RE
06/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/03Fed Promised to Buy Bonds but Is Finding Few Takers
DJ
06/03Bank of America Pledges $1 Billion to Help Tackle Racial, Economic Inequality
DJ
06/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 85 571 M - -
Net income 2020 13 116 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
Yield 2020 2,84%
Capitalization 225 B 225 B -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 209 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 27,21 $
Last Close Price 25,99 $
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.47%225 479
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.20%317 664
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.33%254 229
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.50%205 961
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.31%135 184
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-6.28%124 625
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group