European Union Spending Plan Offers Rescue to Troubled South

By Paul Hannon

Politicians and investors cheered the historic agreement among European Union leaders to throw southern members a EUR750 billion ($862 billion) lifeline to offset economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time, the EU will borrow hundreds of billions of euros on debt markets to hand governments grants with few strings attached. The funding, part of a EUR1.8 trillion spending package settled in Brussels early Tuesday, aims to let Italy, Spain and others resuscitate their economies without piling on unsustainably large debts.

Whether it proves sufficient could take months or years to become clear. The EU earlier this year agreed to more than EUR500 billion in aid, while the U.S. and other governments are planning to expand large funding programs.

The EUs unprecedented assistance is considered vital because the countries that have suffered the greatest damage from recent lockdowns are those that had been among the hardest hit by the financial crisis a decade ago. They entered the pandemic with the highest levels of government debt, limiting their ability to support their economies.

Early in the pandemic, investors responded to fears of a fresh divergence between Europe's north and its south by asking for higher interest payments to lend to governments in southern Europe, adding to their already larger pandemic burden.

The EUR750 billion recovery fund established by EU leaders is part of a three-pronged approach to tackling that problem. The other steps are large purchases of southern European government bonds under a new program launched by the European Central Bank and a new crisis funding program offered by the eurozone's bailout mechanism.

The agreement reached Tuesday signals a commitment by European leaders to share the cost of repairing the European economy. Politically, it offers a powerful counterpoint to the anger in hard-hit southern countries early in the crisis, when people said the EU was sitting on the sidelines and neighboring governments weren't helping.

The new support from the EU will help lower borrowing costs for southern European governments and give them more leeway to bolster the recovery than if they had been left to their own devices.

"The willingness of the EU to agree to pool fiscal resources for the first time provides additional reassurance to investors in eurozone government bonds that policy makers will stand behind the entire currency union in order to minimize the risk of fragmentation," said Andrew Kennigham, chief European economist at Capital Economics.

However, the size of the funds that will likely be available to southern European governments won't be enough to fully compensate for the fact that they are looking at huge repair bills with fewer resources at their disposal to meet them.

The disparity in resources is large. The International Monetary Fund estimates that the U.S. government has committed more than 12% of its annual economic output to tax cuts and spending increases. That is before the stimulus package being negotiated in Washington, D.C., which the Trump administration is targeting at around $1 trillion.

The only European country to muster anything like that kind of firepower is Germany, committing about 9.4% of gross domestic product.

By contrast, the measures announced by Italy are equivalent to 3.5% of its GDP, and those announced by Spain are equivalent to 3.4% of GDP.

Those two countries have suffered economic contractions that are much larger than Germany's. The EU estimates that Germany's economy in the three months through June was 9.7% smaller than in the first quarter, while Italy's was 15.8% smaller, and Spain's was 16.9% smaller.

The southern countries also face greater headwinds in the remainder of this year, since both have large tourism industries that are likely to operate at levels well below their normal capacity as reluctance and travel bans keep visitors away.

"The fiscal response for stabilization in most countries remains insufficient and we don't think the recovery fund will significantly change this in the short run," economists at Bank of America wrote in a note to clients.

The funds raised by the recovery fund through borrowing on the bond markets will be offered to governments as either grants or loans. Disbursement will only start next year and largely run through 2023 -- by when loans must be allocated and grants paid out -- and amount to roughly 1.75% of the bloc's economic output in each of those years.

The design of the fund means that the grants and loans available to southern European countries will be a much larger share of their economic output. While it may not make it possible for southern European governments to offer stimulus on the scale provided by the U.S. and Germany, it should allow them to do much more than would otherwise have been possible, and over a longer time period.

"This EU-funded stimulus is particularly important as it's becoming evident that we'll need stimulus for several years to get GDP levels back to where they would have been without the crisis," said Erik Neilsen, chief economist at UniCredit Bank.

Europe's prospects are looking better than they have since the onset of the pandemic, when it appeared it might both be among the worst hit parts of the world in terms of fatalities, and the least able to offer a strong economic policy response.

Instead, Europe has been among the more successful parts of the world in reopening its economy while containing the virus, and has mobilized a range of policies that have helped keep unemployment down. After a slow start, the ECB has provided a lot of stimulus, and Tuesday's agreement adds to the momentum.

--Laurence Norman contributed to this article.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com