BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/08 05:29:44 pm
28.545 USD   +1.55%
05:23pFinancial Shares Rise Amid Economic Optimism -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:17pBANK OF AMERICA : Eases Sales Targets for Merrill Advisers During Pandemic
DJ
Financial Shares Rise Amid Economic Optimism -- Financials Roundup

06/08/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

Shares of banks and lenders were higher amid optimism for the economy.

The Federal Reserve said Monday it will expand lending terms for its incipient program to extend loans to small and midsize businesses in a bid to reach more firms hit by the coronavirus-driven economic shock. The Fed lowered the minimum loan amount and raised the maximum loan limit under its Main Street Lending Program. It also extended loan terms to five years from four years and will allow businesses to defer principal payments for the first two years of the loan, instead of just the first year.

"Supporting small and midsized businesses so they are ready to reopen and rehire workers will help foster a broad-based economic recovery," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a statement. "I am confident the changes we are making will improve the ability of the Main Street Lending Program to support employment during this difficult period."

In corporate news, Bank of America Corp. has lowered some sales targets imposed on Merrill Lynch financial advisers who have struggled to grow their businesses, acknowledging the continuing impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on its wealth-management unit. The bank said it would pare back some of the thresholds affecting advisers' pay that were instituted in 2018 to cajole Merrill into growing more aggressively, according to a memo sent to employees Monday afternoon and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 85 571 M - -
Net income 2020 13 116 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
Yield 2020 2,62%
Capitalization 244 B 244 B -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 209 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 27,51 $
Last Close Price 28,11 $
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.19%243 871
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.21%338 868
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.00%256 886
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.54%206 935
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.41%136 191
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-41.13%129 847
