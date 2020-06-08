Financial Shares Rise Amid Economic Optimism -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders were higher amid optimism for the economy.

The Federal Reserve said Monday it will expand lending terms for its incipient program to extend loans to small and midsize businesses in a bid to reach more firms hit by the coronavirus-driven economic shock. The Fed lowered the minimum loan amount and raised the maximum loan limit under its Main Street Lending Program. It also extended loan terms to five years from four years and will allow businesses to defer principal payments for the first two years of the loan, instead of just the first year.

"Supporting small and midsized businesses so they are ready to reopen and rehire workers will help foster a broad-based economic recovery," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a statement. "I am confident the changes we are making will improve the ability of the Main Street Lending Program to support employment during this difficult period."

In corporate news, Bank of America Corp. has lowered some sales targets imposed on Merrill Lynch financial advisers who have struggled to grow their businesses, acknowledging the continuing impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on its wealth-management unit. The bank said it would pare back some of the thresholds affecting advisers' pay that were instituted in 2018 to cajole Merrill into growing more aggressively, according to a memo sent to employees Monday afternoon and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

