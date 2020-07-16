Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America Corporation    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mexico could lose investment grade rating in 2021 - Bank of America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 03:38pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - Mexico could lose its investment grade credit rating in 2021, with public debt expected to make up 60% of the country's gross domestic product this year as the economy contracts sharply, Bank of America said in a report on Thursday.

"We believe the fiscal deterioration along with a very weak economic recovery could lead rating agencies to downgrade Mexico to High Yield in 2021," the bank said.

Last year, debt made up just 45% of Mexican GDP, it noted. (Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez and Daina Beth Solomon)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATIO
03:38pMexico could lose investment grade rating in 2021 - Bank of America
RE
03:38pBank of america says mexico could lose investment grade rating in 2021
RE
03:37pBank of america forecasts mexico's public debt could comprise up to 60% of gd..
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:43pREFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St dips on fears over rising COVID-19 cases, tech weigh..
RE
02:40pBANK OF AMERICA : sees recessionary impacts 'deep into 2022'
AQ
02:01pWall Street ends lower on COVID-19 worries, tech weighs
RE
01:50pBank of America Sees Reasons For Optimism in a Coronavirus Economy -- 4th Upd..
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:37aS&P 500 slides from five-week high as virus fears weigh
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 86 610 M - -
Net income 2020 12 981 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Yield 2020 2,95%
Capitalization 213 B 213 B -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 209 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 28,23 $
Last Close Price 24,60 $
Spread / Highest target 62,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.15%213 420
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.46%303 937
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.33%250 045
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.06%199 995
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.12%133 316
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-5.27%128 438
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group