Mexico could lose investment grade rating in 2021 - Bank of America

MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - Mexico could lose its
investment grade credit rating in 2021, with public debt
expected to make up 60% of the country's gross domestic product
this year as the economy contracts sharply, Bank of America said
in a report on Thursday.
"We believe the fiscal deterioration along with a very weak
economic recovery could lead rating agencies to downgrade Mexico
to High Yield in 2021," the bank said.
Last year, debt made up just 45% of Mexican GDP, it noted.
(Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez and Daina Beth Solomon)