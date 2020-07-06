Log in
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 07/06 10:58:56 pm
23.6600 USD   +1.59%
04:31pTreasury Yields Edge Higher on Recovery Optimism -- Update
DJ
03:41pRisk-on move dents dollar; yuan notches best day since December
RE
03:41pRisk-on move dents dollar; yuan notches best day since Dec
RE
News 


Treasury Yields Edge Higher on Recovery Optimism -- Update

07/06/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

By Paul J. Davies

U.S. Treasury yields rose as signs of an economic bounce from the Covid-19 pandemic encouraged investors to move money into riskier assets.

The yield on 10-year Treasurys was 0.013 percentage points higher on Monday than last week at 0.683%, while the two-year yield was 0.004 points higher at 0.159%, according to Tradeweb. That put the gap between the two yields at its largest level since June 17.

A widening gap between 10-year Treasury yields and those on two-year Treasurys is a sign that investors expect faster growth and higher interest rates in the future. This is known as a steepening of the yield curve. Investors often sell Treasurys, which are considered super safe, when they want to put more money into riskier corporate debt or stocks. Bond yields rise as prices fall.

While there has been a sharp increase in U.S. Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, many investors believe there won't be a return to the type of economic lockdowns imposed in March and April.

A quick rebound in spending among consumers, especially in the U.S., has been one cause for optimism, according to Anna Stupnytska, head of global macro at Fidelity International.

U.S. retail sales jumped 17.7% in May after dropping 14.7% in April, even though the economy has only partly reopened. Other data has also improved, with U.S. purchasing managers' survey numbers for manufacturing moving back into expansionary territory last week.

Others investors worry that bond investors are getting too optimistic, according to Ralf Preusser, global head of rates research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"A recovery needs a sufficient response on the monetary policy, fiscal policy and public health front," he said. Failure on any of these could threaten the rebound as a whole, he added.

Fiscal policy, encompassing spending by governments to support economies, is the main looming threat, analysts and investors say. Some fear European governments aren't doing enough, while the U.K. and U.S. are both due to cut back support programs from next month, which Mr. Preusser called "worrying fiscal cliffs."

Ten-year yields have been climbing slowly but steadily since June 26, when they closed at their lowest levels since mid-May. German 10-year yields were also marginally higher on Monday at minus 0.432%, while other European yields were marginally lower.

Write to Paul J. Davies at paul.davies@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 86 406 M - -
Net income 2020 13 357 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 3,14%
Capitalization 202 B 202 B -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 209 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 27,77 $
Last Close Price 23,29 $
Spread / Highest target 71,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.87%202 055
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.53%282 293
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.50%251 975
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.12%199 540
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.11%140 854
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.7.53%129 439
