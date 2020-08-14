Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America Corporation    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. bond market's inflation gauge rises to six-month highs this week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 01:53pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauge of investor inflation expectations this week rose to six-month highs, bolstered in part by data showing higher producer and consumer prices in July.

The yield spread, or inflation breakeven rate, between five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) and regular five-year Treasuries hit 1.565% on Thursday, the highest since February.

U.S. 10-year and 30-year breakevens touched 1.6618% and 1.7105% on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Both levels were six-month peaks.

Breakeven rates pared some of that move Friday as they came off their highs. .

"The last inflation report was pretty solid," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. "But most of the rise in breakevens was due to the decline in real rates and that's a function of the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing."

U.S. inflation indicators this week - producer and consumer prices - beat market expectations. Inflation levels remain broadly lower than those of the pre-pandemic period, however.

Inflation initially collapsed as the pandemic hit but has recovered quickly in recent months as central banks engaged in unprecedented easing, wrote analysts at Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday.

"The aggressive expansion of monetary and fiscal policy in the U.S. has led to fears of U.S. currency debasement and overshooting inflation," the analysts wrote.

The Fed bought $134 billion of TIPS from March 16 to July, as part of its asset purchase program, pushing yields on TIPS lower, while holding nominal yields near zero.

Yields on U.S. TIPS have been negative since March. The benchmark U.S. 10-year TIPS yield was -0.952% on Friday.

Breakeven rates have been trending higher even before the CPI data. The 10-year breakeven, for instance, has been accelerating since hitting the pandemic low of 57 basis points in March. It's headed toward the 2020 peak of 177 basis points touched in early January. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfess)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATIO
01:10pCoronavirus vaccine developer CureVac shares surge in U.S. debut
RE
12:28pCoronavirus vaccine developer CureVac shares surge in U.S. debut
RE
08/13Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac raises $213 million in IPO
RE
08/13Wells Fargo's chief compliance officer quits - FT
RE
08/13Wells Fargo's chief compliance officer quits -FT
RE
08/12BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATIO : Bank of America Corporation
PU
08/12BANK OF AMERICA : Euromoney Names Bank of America the Best Transaction Services ..
AQ
08/11Stimulus deal stalemate sinks S&P
RE
08/10Biotech company CureVac aims to raise up to $245 million in U.S. IPO
RE
08/10Biotech company CureVac aims to raise up to $245 million in U.S. IPO
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 86 727 M - -
Net income 2020 13 966 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Yield 2020 2,75%
Capitalization 228 B 228 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,63x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 213 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 28,13 $
Last Close Price 26,35 $
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.18%228 299
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.56%311 983
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.83%245 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%188 482
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.1.12%133 808
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.32%129 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group