U.S. bond market's inflation gauge rises to six-month highs this week

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauge of
investor inflation expectations this week rose to six-month
highs, bolstered in part by data showing higher producer and
consumer prices in July.
The yield spread, or inflation breakeven rate, between
five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) and
regular five-year Treasuries hit 1.565% on Thursday, the highest
since February.
U.S. 10-year and 30-year breakevens touched 1.6618% and
1.7105% on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Both levels
were six-month peaks.
Breakeven rates pared some of that move Friday as they came
off their highs. .
"The last inflation report was pretty solid," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.
"But most of the rise in breakevens was due to the decline in
real rates and that's a function of the Federal Reserve's
quantitative easing."
U.S. inflation indicators this week - producer and consumer
prices - beat market expectations. Inflation levels remain
broadly lower than those of the pre-pandemic period, however.
Inflation initially collapsed as the pandemic hit but has
recovered quickly in recent months as central banks engaged in
unprecedented easing, wrote analysts at Bank of America in a
research note on Wednesday.
"The aggressive expansion of monetary and fiscal policy in
the U.S. has led to fears of U.S. currency debasement and
overshooting inflation," the analysts wrote.
The Fed bought $134 billion of TIPS from March 16 to July,
as part of its asset purchase program, pushing yields on TIPS
lower, while holding nominal yields near zero.
Yields on U.S. TIPS have been negative since March. The
benchmark U.S. 10-year TIPS yield was -0.952% on
Friday.
Breakeven rates have been trending higher even before the
CPI data. The 10-year breakeven, for instance, has been
accelerating since hitting the pandemic low of 57 basis points
in March. It's headed toward the 2020 peak of 177 basis points
touched in early January.
