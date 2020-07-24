Bank of China : Announcement - Appointment of Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank

Log in
07/24/2020 | 07:41am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 國 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(the "Bank")

(Stock Code: 3988 and 4619 (Preference Shares))

ANNOUNCEMENT

Appointment of Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank

The 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting of the Bank held on 31 December 2019 elected Ms. Chen Chunhua as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank. The Bank has received the response from China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on the approval of the appointment of Ms. Chen Chunhua.

Ms. Chen Chunhua has begun to serve as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank, member of the Strategic Development Committee, Chairwoman and member of the Corporate Culture and Consumer Protection Committee, member of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank (the "Board"), all with effect from 20 July 2020. The term of office of Ms. Chen Chunhua as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank will end on the date of the Bank's Annual General Meeting to be held in 2022. The Board welcomes the joining of Ms. Chen Chunhua.

For the biographic details of Ms. Chen Chunhua, please refer to the Resolutions of the Board of Directors published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Bank (www.boc.cn) on 30 August 2019.

The remuneration of Independent Non-executive Directors of the Bank is implemented according to relevant regulations. Independent Non-executive Directors of the Bank receive remuneration from the Bank with the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting of the Bank. The Personnel and Remuneration Committee of the Board is responsible for determining the annual remuneration scheme which will be recommended to the Board and submitted for approval by the Shareholders' Meeting of the Bank. For details of the remuneration of Directors of the Bank, please refer to the Annual Report and relevant announcements of the Bank.

1

As far as the Directors of the Bank are aware and save as disclosed above, Ms. Chen Chunhua does not hold any directorship in other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong (China) or overseas in the last three years, nor does she have any other relationship with any director, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder of the Bank, nor does she hold any other positions in the Bank or any of its subsidiaries and she has not received any remuneration from the Bank. As of the date of this announcement, Ms. Chen Chunhua does not have any interests in the shares of the Bank or its associated companies within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information in relation to the appointment of Ms. Chen Chunhua that needs to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements set out in Rule 13.51(2)(h) to

  1. of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, nor are there any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank.

The Board of Directors of

Bank of China Limited

Beijing, PRC

24 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Bank are: Liu Liange, Wang Jiang, Wang Wei, Lin Jingzhen, Zhao Jie*, Xiao Lihong*, Wang Xiaoya*, Zhang Jiangang*, Chen Jianbo*, Wang Changyun#, Angela Chao#, Jiang Guohua#, Martin Cheung Kong Liao# and Chen Chunhua#.

*  Non-executive Directors

# Independent Non-executive Directors

2

Disclaimer

Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 11:40:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 577 B 82 196 M 82 196 M
Net income 2020 187 B 26 708 M 26 708 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,92x
Yield 2020 7,86%
Capitalization 922 B 132 B 131 B
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 309 384
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,34 CNY
Last Close Price 2,44 CNY
Spread / Highest target 82,8%
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Xi Quan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.92%131 751
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.00%301 651
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.00%246 718
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.32%212 617
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.44%193 451
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-5.27%127 191
