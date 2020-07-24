Bank of China : Announcement - Appointment of Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Appointment of Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank

The 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting of the Bank held on 31 December 2019 elected Ms. Chen Chunhua as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank. The Bank has received the response from China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on the approval of the appointment of Ms. Chen Chunhua.

Ms. Chen Chunhua has begun to serve as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank, member of the Strategic Development Committee, Chairwoman and member of the Corporate Culture and Consumer Protection Committee, member of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank (the "Board"), all with effect from 20 July 2020. The term of office of Ms. Chen Chunhua as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank will end on the date of the Bank's Annual General Meeting to be held in 2022. The Board welcomes the joining of Ms. Chen Chunhua.

For the biographic details of Ms. Chen Chunhua, please refer to the Resolutions of the Board of Directors published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Bank (www.boc.cn) on 30 August 2019.

The remuneration of Independent Non-executive Directors of the Bank is implemented according to relevant regulations. Independent Non-executive Directors of the Bank receive remuneration from the Bank with the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting of the Bank. The Personnel and Remuneration Committee of the Board is responsible for determining the annual remuneration scheme which will be recommended to the Board and submitted for approval by the Shareholders' Meeting of the Bank. For details of the remuneration of Directors of the Bank, please refer to the Annual Report and relevant announcements of the Bank.