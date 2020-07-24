Bank of China : Announcement - Appointment of Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank

As far as the Directors of the Bank are aware and save as disclosed above, Ms. Chen Chunhua does not hold any directorship in other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong (China) or overseas in the last three years, nor does she have any other relationship with any director, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder of the Bank, nor does she hold any other positions in the Bank or any of its subsidiaries and she has not received any remuneration from the Bank. As of the date of this announcement, Ms. Chen Chunhua does not have any interests in the shares of the Bank or its associated companies within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong.
Save as disclosed above, there is no other information in relation to the appointment of Ms. Chen Chunhua that needs to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements set out in Rule 13.51(2)(h) to
-
of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, nor are there any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank.
The Board of Directors of
Bank of China Limited
Beijing, PRC
24 July 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Bank are: Liu Liange, Wang Jiang, Wang Wei, Lin Jingzhen, Zhao Jie*, Xiao Lihong*, Wang Xiaoya*, Zhang Jiangang*, Chen Jianbo*, Wang Changyun#, Angela Chao#, Jiang Guohua#, Martin Cheung Kong Liao# and Chen Chunhua#.
* Non-executive Directors
# Independent Non-executive Directors