BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
Bank of China : Letter to H-Share Holders - Circular of 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting and Change of Means of Receipt or Language of Future Corporate Communications

11/03/2019

中 國 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People' s Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code股份代號: 3988)

Dear Ordinary Shareholders,

Circular of 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting and Change of Means of

Receipt or Language of Future Corporate Communications

Bank of China Limited (the ''Bank'') has prepared the Circular of 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting in English and Chinese, which are now available on the Bank's website at www.boc.cnand the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the documents by clicking ''Announcements'' under ''Investor Relations'' on the home page of the Bank's website or by browsing through the HKExnews' website.

For the shareholders who have selected to receive the Bank's Corporate Communications in printed version, enclosed is the Circular of 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting of the Bank in the language you have expressly chosen to receive. If you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications posted on the Bank's website for any reason, we will promptly upon receiving your notice send the printed versions of the requested documents to you free of charge.

As an environment-conscious corporate citizen, the Bank encourages its shareholders to access the Corporate Communications via the Bank's website. The cost saving will not only benefit the Bank, but is ultimately in the interests of its shareholders. The Bank's website presents a user-friendly interface in both Chinese and English, and all Corporate Communications are easily accessible on the ''Investor Relations'' page following their releases.

If you wish to change your current means of receipt or language of the Bank's Corporate Communications, please complete the Change Request Form and send it to the Bank's H-Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp), or send an email with a scanned copy of the completed Change Request Form to boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk. You are also entitled to change your choice of means of receipt or language of the Bank's Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice using the ways indicated above. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Bank's website.

Should you have any queries about this letter, please call the Bank's H-Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9 : 00 a.m. to 6 : 00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Bank of China Limited

致普通股股東：

2019年第二次臨時股東大會通函及變更日後公司通訊之收取方式或語言版本

中國銀行股份有限公司（「本行」）2019年第二次臨時股東大會通函英文及中文版已經上載於本行網站www.boc.cn及香港交易所披 露易網站www.hkexnews.hk。如要閱覽，請登陸本行網站首頁選擇「投資者關係」項下的「H股公告」，或登陸香港交易所披露易網 站，即可下載瀏覽有關文件。

若 閣下之前選取收取本行公司通訊之印刷版本，現向 閣下奉上按照 閣下之前所選擇的閱讀語言編製的2019年第二次臨時股 東大會通函。倘 閣下因任何理由以致在收取或接收載於本行網址上的公司通訊時出現困難，本行將於接到 閣下通知後，立即 向 閣下免費發送所需文件的印刷本。

為積極履行本行保護環境的社會責任，本行鼓勵股東通過本行網站瀏覽本行公司通訊。由此節約的費用不僅有利於本行，也符合 本行股東的利益。本行網站使用方便，包括中文及英文兩個版本，所有公司通訊均可在本行網站中「投資者關係」頁面及時獲取。

倘 閣下希望改變 閣下目前收取本行公司通訊的方式或語言版本，請填寫所附變更申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本行 H股股份過戶登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上 郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票），或作為附件電郵至boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 閣下亦有權隨時以上述方式要求於 合理時間內更改收取本行公司通訊的方式或語言版本。上述變更申請表格亦可以通過本行網站下載。

倘 閣下對此信函有任何疑問，請在辦公時間（星期一至星期五上午9時至下午6時，香港公眾假期除外）致電本行H股股份過戶登 記處 (852) 2862 8688

中國銀行股份有限公司

Change Request Form

變更申請表格

To: Bank of China Limited (the ''Bank'')

致：

中國銀行股份有限公司（「本行」）

(Stock Code: 3988)

（股份代號：3988

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

香港灣仔皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心17M

Part A - I/We would like to receive another printed version of the current Corporate Communications* of the Bank as indicated below: 甲部 本人我們現在希望以下列方式收取 本次本行公司通訊*之另一語言印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)（請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

  • I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English now.
    本人我們現在希望收取一份英文印刷本
  • I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese now.
    本人我們現在希望收取一份中文印刷本
  • I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies now.
    本人我們現在希望收取英文和中文各一份印刷本

Part B - I/We would like to change the choice of language and means of receipt of future Corporate Communications of the Bank as indicated below:

乙部 本人我們現在希望更改以下列方式收取 本行未來公司通訊之語言版本及收取途徑：

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)（請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

  • to read the website version of all future Corporate Communications published on the Bank's website (www.boc.cn) in place of receiving printed copies; and receive a notification letter in relation to the publication of Corporate Communications on the Bank's website; OR
    瀏覽在本行網站(www.boc.cn)發表之公司通訊網上版本，以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在網上刊發之通知信函；
  • to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
    僅收取公司通訊之英文印刷本
  • to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
    僅收取公司通訊之中文印刷本
  • to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
    同時收取公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)

Date

股東姓名

日期

Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫）

Address

地址

Contact telephone number

Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫）

Signature

聯絡電話號碼

簽名

Notes / 附註：

1.

Please complete all your details clearly.

請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。

2.

For shareholders with shares registered under their own names, if your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the Register of Members of the Bank in

respect of the joint holding should sign on this Change Request Form in order to be valid.

以自身名義登記股份之股東如屬聯名股東，則本變更申請表格須由該名於本行股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。

3.

The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing to the Bank c/o the Bank's

H-Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the address is indicated above) or by sending an email to boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

上述指示適用於將來寄發予 閣下之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下發出合理時間的書面通知予本行之H 股股份過戶登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司（地址如上），或發送電郵至

boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk，另作選擇為止。

4.

The Bank takes all reasonable precautions to ensure no viruses are present in any electronic communication it publishes or sends out, but it cannot accept responsibility for loss or

damage arising from the opening or use of any email or attachment from the Bank. The Bank recommends that all electronic communications received by you be subject to virus

checking procedures prior to use.

本行採取一切合理的預防措施以確保其發表或發送的任何電子資訊不存在病毒，但本行對於因打開或使用其任何電子郵件或附件而造成的損失或損害概不負責。本行建議 閣下在使用接收的

電子資訊前對其進行病毒檢查。

* Corporate Communications include any document to be issued by the Bank for your information or action, including but not limited to (a) annual reports and, if available, its summary financial

reports; (b) interim reports and, if available, its summary financial reports; (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

公司通訊包括本行將予發出以供 閣下參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於(a)年度報告及財務摘要報告（如有者）；(b)中期報告及財務摘要報告（如有者）；(c)會議通知；(d)上市文件；(e)

通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

閣下寄回此變更申請表格時，請將郵寄

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

the envelope to return this Change Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 11:17:03 UTC
