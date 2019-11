Financials (CNY) Sales 2019 539 B EBIT 2019 353 B Net income 2019 184 B Debt 2019 - Yield 2019 6,51% P/E ratio 2019 4,72x P/E ratio 2020 4,52x Capi. / Sales2019 1,90x Capi. / Sales2020 1,79x Capitalization 1 024 B Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 21 Average target price 3,81 CNY Last Close Price 2,92 CNY Spread / Highest target 74,9% Spread / Average Target 30,5% Spread / Lowest Target 1,49% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -3.85% 145 486 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 30.92% 408 578 INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 2.51% 290 813 BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 26.91% 286 044 WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 13.24% 220 688 CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION -1.24% 205 058