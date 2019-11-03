Bank of China : Proxy Form for the 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting

中國銀行股份有限公司

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3988)

PROXY FORM

For the 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting of Bank of China Limited

to be held on 19 December 2019 and at any adjourned meeting thereof

I/We (Note 1) of (Note 2) being the registered holder(s) of H shares (Note 3) with nominal value of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of Bank of China Limited (the "Bank"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting (Notes 4 and 5) or of and/or of to

act as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Bank to be held at Bank of China Head Office Building, No. 1 Fuxingmen Nei Dajie, Beijing, China at 9 : 30 a.m. on Thursday, 19 December 2019 and at any adjournment thereof and to exercise all rights conferred on proxies under law, regulation and the Articles of Association of the Bank.

I/We wish my/our proxy to vote as indicated below in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM.

Please indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast by ticking the appropriate box next to the resolution.(Note 6)

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS For Against Abstain

To consider and approve the 2018 Remuneration Distribution Plan for Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Directors To consider and approve the 2018 Remuneration Distribution Plan for Chairman of the Board of Supervisors and Shareholder Representative Supervisors

3. To consider and approve Improving the Remuneration Plan of Independent Non-executive Directors

4. To consider and approve the Election of Ms. Chen Chunhua as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank

5. To consider and approve the Election of Mr. Chui Sai Peng Jose as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank

6. To consider and approve the Application for Provisional Authorization of Outbound Donations

* Further details of the above resolutions are set out in the circular of the Bank dated 3 November 2019.

Signature (Note 7) Date

NOTES: