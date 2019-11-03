Log in
Bank of China : Reply Slip for the 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting

0
11/03/2019
(Note 2)
(Note 1)
(Note 3)

中國銀行股份有限公司

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3988)

REPLY SLIP

For the 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting of Bank of China Limited

to be held on 19 December 2019 and at any adjourned meeting thereof

To: Bank of China Limited (the "Bank")

I/We of

being the registered holder(s) ofH shares with nominal value of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Bank, hereby inform the Bank that I/we intend to attend or appoint a proxy to attend on my/our behalf the 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of the Bank to be held at Bank of China Head Office Building, No. 1 Fuxingmen Nei Dajie, Beijing, China at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, 19 December 2019 and at any adjournment thereof.

Signature

Date

2019

NOTES:

  1. Please insert the full name(s) of the shareholder(s) as registered in the register of members of the Bank in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the full address(es) of the shareholder(s) as registered in the register of members of the Bank in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  3. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s).
  4. The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Bank's Board Secretariat or the Bank's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, by post, by fax or by e-mail on or before Friday, 29 November 2019. The Bank's Board Secretariat is located at Bank of China Head Office Building, No. 1 Fuxingmen Nei Dajie, Beijing 100818, China (Telephone: (8610) 6659 4582, Fax: (8610) 6659 4579, E-mail: ir@bankofchina.com). Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is located at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (Telephone: (852) 2862 8555).
  5. If shareholders intend to express their opinions at the EGM, please indicate your intention and set out the main points of your opinions (together with approximate time required) in the following box. Please note that in view of time constraints, priority will be given to those shareholders who have registered their intention with the Bank to express their opinions at the EGM. However, the Bank cannot guarantee that all shareholders who have indicated their intention to express their opinions in this reply slip can do so at the EGM.

My intention and main points are as follows:

Disclaimer

Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 10:37:01 UTC
