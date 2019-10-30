Bank of China : Report for the Third Quarter ended 30 September 2019
0
10/30/2019 | 06:22am EDT
中 國 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(the "Bank")
(Stock Code: 3988)
Report for the Third Quarter ended 30 September 2019
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Bank is pleased to announce the unaudited results of the Bank and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019. This announcement is made by the Bank pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
I.
BASIC INFORMATION
1.1
Corporate information
A Share
Stock name
中國銀行
Stock code
601988
Listing venue
The Shanghai Stock Exchange
H Share
Stock name
Bank of China
Stock code
3988
Listing venue
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
Domestic Preference Share
First Tranche
Stock name
中行優1
Stock code
360002
Second Tranche
Stock name
中行優2
Stock code
360010
Third Tranche
Stock name
中行優3
Stock code
360033
Fourth Tranche
Stock name
中行優4
Stock code
360035
Trading venue
The Shanghai Stock Exchange
Secretary to the Board of Directors
and Company Secretary
MEI Feiqi (梅非奇)
Contact address
No. 1 Fuxingmen Nei Dajie, Beijing, China, 100818
Telephone
(86) 10-6659 2638
Facsimile
(86) 10-6659 4568
E-mail
ir@bankofchina.com
1.2 Key financial data and performance indicators
1.2.1 Key financial data and performance indicators for the Group prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")
Unit: RMB million (unless otherwise stated)
As at
As at
Change
Items
30 September
31 December
(%)
2019
2018
Total assets
22,608,164
21,267,275
6.30
Capital and reserves attributable to
1,866,315
1,612,980
15.71
equity holders of the Bank
Net assets per share (RMB)
5.53
5.14
7.49
Three-month
Nine-month
Items
period ended
Change
period ended
Change
30 September
(%)
30 September
(%)
2019
2019
Operating income
140,169
12.70
416,857
10.91
Profit for the period
49,804
5.58
171,246
5.22
Profit attributable to
equity holders of the
45,531
3.04
159,579
4.11
Bank
Basic earnings per share
0.14
3.39
0.52
4.29
(RMB)1
Diluted earnings
0.14
3.39
0.52
4.29
per share (RMB)1
Return on average equity
Down by 0.67
Down by 0.70
9.96
percentage
13.00
percentage
(%)1
point
point
Net cash outflow from
N/A
N/A
(560,727)
-198.19
operating activities
Net cash outflow from
operating activities
N/A
N/A
(1.90)
-198.19
per share (RMB)
Notes:
The impact of annualised preference shares dividends declared in the current reporting period has been considered in the calculation of the above data and/or indicators.
In accordance with the requirements of the Circular on Revising and Issuing 2018 Versions of Financial Statement Templates for Financial Enterprises (Cai Kuai [2018] No. 36), the Group has restated the financial statements for thenine-monthperiod andthree-monthperiod ended 30 September 2018. The above adjustments have no impact on the Group's profit and equity.
1.2.2 Differences between IFRS and Chinese Accounting Standards ("CAS") consolidated financial statements
There are no differences in the Group's operating results for the nine-month period ended
September 2019 and 2018 or the total equity as at 30 September 2019 and as at 31
December 2018 presented in the Group's consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS and those prepared under CAS.
1.3 Number of ordinary shareholders and top ten ordinary shareholders
Number of ordinary shareholders as at 30 September 2019: 713,108 (including 527,541 A-Share Holders and 185,567 H-Share Holders)
Top ten ordinary shareholders as at 30 September 2019
Unit: Share
Number of
shares held
Percentage
Number of
Number of
as at the end of
of total
shares subject
shares
Type of
the reporting
ordinary
to selling
pledged or
ordinary
No.
Name of ordinary shareholder
period
shares
restrictions
frozen
Type of shareholder
shares
1
Central Huijin Investment Ltd.
188,461,533,607
64.02%
-
None
State
A
2
HKSCC Nominees Limited
81,920,630,807
27.83%
-
Unknown
Foreign legal person
H
3
China Securities Finance Co., Ltd.
8,596,044,925
2.92%
-
None
State-owned legal person
A
4
Central Huijin Asset Management Ltd.
1,810,024,500
0.61%
-
None
State-owned legal person
A
5
Buttonwood Investment Platform Ltd.
1,060,059,360
0.36%
-
None
State-owned legal person
A
China Life Insurance Company Limited
6
- dividend - personal dividend
832,246,000
0.28%
-
None
Other
A
- 005L - FH002SH
7
HKSCC Limited
726,574,205
0.25%
-
None
Foreign legal person
A
8
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
520,357,200
0.18%
-
Unknown
Foreign legal person
H
China Life Insurance Company Limited
9
- traditional - general insurance
491,724,746
0.17%
-
None
Other
A
product - 005L - CT001SH
China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
- China Pacific Life Insurance
10
Dividend Equity Portfolio (Traditional)
382,238,605
0.13%
-
None
Other
A
with management of Changjiang Pension
Insurance Co., Ltd.
Notes:
The number of shares held by H-Share Holders was recorded in the register of members of the Bank kept at the H-Share Registrar.
HKSCC Nominees Limited acted as the nominee for all the institutional and individual investors that maintain an account with it as at 30 September 2019. The aggregate number of the Bank's H Shares held by HKSCC Nominees Limited included the number of shares held by National Council for Social Security Fund.
Central Huijin Asset Management Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Huijin Investment Ltd.
HKSCC Limited is the nominee holder who holds securities on behalf of others. The securities included the SSE securities acquired by Hong Kong and overseas investors through Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect.
"China Life Insurance Company Limited - dividend - personal dividend - 005L - FH002SH" and "China Life Insurance Company Limited - traditional - general insurance product - 005L - CT001SH" are both under management of China Life Insurance Company Limited.
Save as disclosed above, the Bank is not aware of any connected relation or concerted action among the aforementioned ordinary shareholders.
1.4 Number of preference shareholders and top ten preference shareholders
Number of preference shareholders as at 30 September 2019: 87 (including 86 domestic preference shareholders and 1 offshore preference shareholder)
Top ten preference shareholders as at 30 September 2019
Unit: Share
Number of
Percentage
Number
shares held as
of total
of shares
Type of
at the end of the
preference
pledged
preference
No.
Name of preference shareholder
reporting period
shares
or frozen
Type of shareholder
shares
1
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
399,400,000
19.98%
Unknown
Foreign legal person
Offshore
Preference Shares
Bosera Fund - ICBC - Bosera - ICBC
Domestic
2
- Flexible Allocation No. 5 Specific
220,000,000
11.00%
None
Other
Preference Shares
Multi-customer Assets Management Plan
3
China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd.
180,000,000
9.00%
None
State-owned legal person
Domestic
Preference Shares
4
CCB Trust Co., Ltd. - "Qian Yuan - Ri Xin Yue Yi"
133,000,000
6.65%
None
Other
Domestic
Open-ended Wealth Management Single Fund Trust
Preference Shares
5
China Life Insurance Company Limited - traditional
86,000,000
4.30%
None
Other
Domestic
- general insurance product - 005L - CT001SH
Preference Shares
6
BOCOM Schroder Asset Management - BOCOM
73,200,000
3.66%
None
Other
Domestic
- Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.
Preference Shares
7
Bosera Fund - ABC - Agricultural Bank
69,000,000
3.45%
None
Other
Domestic
of China Limited
Preference Shares
8
China Resources SZITIC Trust Co., Ltd.
66,500,000
3.33%
None
Other
Domestic
- Investment No.1 - Single Fund Trust
Preference Shares
9
China National Tobacco Corporation
50,000,000
2.50%
None
State-owned legal person
Domestic
Preference Shares
10
Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.
40,000,000
2.00%
None
State-owned legal person
Domestic
Preference Shares
Notes:
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, acting as the custodian for all the offshore preference shareholders that maintain an account with Euroclear and Clearstream as at 30 September 2019, held 399,400,000 Offshore Preference Shares, representing 100% of the Offshore Preference Shares. The Bank redeemed the Offshore Preference Shares on 23 October 2019 in whole. For details, please refer to the announcements of the Bank published on 24 October 2019 on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Bank.
As at 30 September 2019, "China Life Insurance Company Limited - traditional - general insurance product - 005L - CT001SH" is one of both the Bank's top ten ordinary shareholders and top ten preference shareholders.
"Bosera Fund - ICBC - Bosera - ICBC - Flexible Allocation No. 5 Specific Multi-customer Assets Management Plan" and "Bosera Fund - ABC - Agricultural Bank of China Limited" are both under management of Bosera Asset Management Co., Limited.
Save as disclosed above, the Bank is not aware of any connected relation or concerted action among the aforementioned preference shareholders, and among the aforementioned preference shareholders and the Bank's top ten ordinary shareholders.
SUMMARY OF ANALYSIS ON OVERALL OPERATING ACTIVITIES
During the first three quarters of 2019, the Group achieved a profit for the period of RMB171.246 billion and a profit attributable to equity holders of the Bank of RMB159.579 billion, an increase of 5.22% and 4.11% respectively compared with the same period of 2018. Return on average total assets (ROA) was 1.04%, a decrease of 0.03 percentage point compared with the same period of 2018, and return on average equity (ROE) was 13.00%, a decrease of 0.70 percentage point compared with the same period of 2018. The common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, tier 1 capital adequacy ratio and capital adequacy ratio stood at 11.24%, 13.02% and 15.51% respectively.
2.1 The principal components of the Group's consolidated income statement for the nine- month period ended 30 September 2019 were as follows:
The Group's net interest income amounted to RMB277.820 billion, representing an increase of RMB13.514 billion or 5.11% compared with the same period of 2018. The net interest margin was 1.84%, a decrease of 0.05 percentage point compared with the same period of 2018.
The Group's non-interest income amounted to RMB139.037 billion, representing an increase of RMB27.484 billion or 24.64% compared with the same period of 2018. Non-interest income represented 33.35% of the total operating income, an increase of 3.67 percentage points compared with the same period of 2018. Particularly, net fee and commission income amounted to RMB71.616 billion, an increase of RMB3.098 billion or 4.52% compared with the same period of 2018.
The Group's operating expenses amounted to RMB142.401 billion, an increase of RMB15.879 billion or 12.55% compared with the same period of 2018. The cost to income ratio (calculated under domestic regulations) was 25.77%, a decrease of 1.03 percentage points compared with the same period of 2018.
The Group's impairment losses on assets amounted to RMB60.847 billion, an increase of RMB5.578 billion or 10.09% compared with the same period of 2018. The Group reported non-performing loans totalling RMB176.514 billion, and the ratio of non- performing loans to total loans was 1.37%, a decrease of 0.05 percentage point compared with the prior year-end. The ratio of allowance for loan impairment losses to non-performing loans was 182.24%, an increase of 0.27 percentage point compared with the prior year-end.
2.2 The principal components of the Group's financial position as at 30 September 2019 were as follows:
The Group's total assets amounted to RMB22,608.164 billion, an increase of RMB1,340.889 billion or 6.30% compared with the prior year-end. Total liabilities amounted to RMB20,620.438 billion, an increase of RMB1,078.560 billion or 5.52% compared with the prior year-end.
The Group's due to customers amounted to RMB15,772.547 billion, an increase of RMB888.951 billion or 5.97% compared with the prior year-end. Particularly, domestic RMB-denominated deposits amounted to RMB11,844.890 billion, an increase of RMB758.939 billion or 6.85% compared with the prior year-end.
The Group's loans and advances to customers amounted to RMB12,888.490 billion, an increase of RMB1,069.218 billion or 9.05% compared with the prior year-end. Particularly, domestic RMB-denominated loans amounted to RMB9,869.212 billion, an increase of RMB857.362 billion or 9.51% compared with the prior year-end.
The Group's investments amounted to RMB5,491.220 billion, an increase of RMB436.669 billion or 8.64% compared with the prior year-end. The RMB- denominated investments amounted to RMB4,223.647 billion, an increase of RMB245.011 billion or 6.16% compared with the prior year-end. Foreign currency- denominated investments amounted to USD179.215 billion, an increase of USD22.449 billion or 14.32% compared with the prior year-end.
III. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
3.1 Significant changes in major financial data and indicators and the reasons thereof
√ Applicable ❏ Not Applicable
The Group's key financial data and indicators which fluctuated over 30% compared with those as at the end of 2018, or compared with those for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2018 are as follows:
Unit: RMB million, except percentages
As at
As at
Items
30 September
31 December
Change
Main reasons
2019
2018
Due to recognition of
the right-of-use assets
after initial adoption of
Other assets
175,270
122,226
43.40%
IFRS16 Leases; and
increase in accounts
receivable and
prepayments.
Derivative financial liabilities
129,072
99,254
30.04%
Due to fluctuation
of market parameters.
Due to increase in current
Current tax liabilities
45,291
27,894
62.37%
corporate income tax
liabilities.
The Bank issued non-
cumulative Domestic
Other equity instruments
239,676
99,714
140.36%
Preference Shares and
write-down undated capital
bonds.
Due to decrease in holdings
Treasury shares
(11)
(68)
-83.82%
by the Bank's subsidiary of
the Bank's shares.
Due to change in fair value of
financial assets at fair value
Other comprehensive
16,040
1,417
1,031.97%
through other
income
comprehensive income
and currency translation
differences.
Unit: RMB million, except percentages
Nine-month
Nine-month
Items
period ended
period ended
Change
Main reasons
30 September
30 September
2019
2018
Due to increase in net gains
Net trading gains
22,123
4,705
370.20%
from foreign exchange and
foreign exchange products.
Due to increase in net
Net gains on financial asset
gains from the disposal of
3,738
2,303
62.31%
debt securities at fair value
transfers
through other
comprehensive income.
Share of results of associates
822
1,546
-46.83%
Due to decrease in share of
and joint ventures
results of associates.
Income tax expense
(43,185)
(32,866)
31.40%
Due to increase in corporate
income tax expense.
3.2 Development of significant events, related impact and resolution
√ Applicable ❏ Not Applicable
At the Board meeting held on 29 April 2019, the proposal on exercising the redemption right of the Offshore Preference Shares was approved, and no objections were raised by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission ("CBIRC") for the Bank to redeem the Offshore Preference Shares of USD6.4998 billion (equivalent to approximately RMB39.94 billion). The Bank redeemed the Offshore Preference Shares on 23 October 2019 in whole. For details, please refer to the announcements of the Bank published on 24 October 2019 on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Bank.
Undertakings failed to be fulfilled during the reporting period
Applicable √ Not Applicable
Warnings and explanations of any forecasted losses or significant changes to accumulated net profit from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period
Applicable √ Not Applicable
3.5 Implementation of cash dividend policy during the reporting period
Applicable ❏ Not Applicable
At the Board meeting held on 30 August 2019, the dividend distribution plans for the Bank's Offshore Preference Shares and Domestic Preference Shares (First Tranche) were approved. The Bank was approved to distribute a total of approximately USD439 million (after tax) of dividends on Offshore Preference Shares on 23 October 2019, with an annual dividend rate of 6.75% (after tax), and to distribute a total of RMB1.920 billion (before tax) of dividends on Domestic Preference Shares (First Tranche) on 21 November 2019, with an annual dividend rate of 6.00% (before tax). The dividend distribution plan of Offshore Preference Shares has been accomplished.
IV. QUARTERLY REPORT
This announcement is simultaneously available on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk and that of the Bank at www.boc.cn. The 2019 third quarter report prepared in accordance with CAS is also available on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange at www.sse.com.cn and that of the Bank at www.boc.cn.
The Board of Directors of
Bank of China Limited
Beijing, PRC
30 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Bank are: Liu Liange, Wu Fulin, Lin Jingzhen, Zhao Jie*, Xiao Lihong*, Wang Xiaoya*, Liao Qiang*, Zhang Jiangang*, Wang Changyun#, Angela Chao#, Jiang Guohua# and Martin Cheung Kong Liao#.
Non-executiveDirectors
Independent Non-executive Directors
APPENDIX I - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS)
Consolidated Income Statement
Unit: RMB million
For the three-month period
For the nine-month period
ended 30 September
ended 30 September
2019
2018
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(restated)
(restated)
Interest income
188,288
175,370
553,652
505,578
Interest expense
(92,152)
(83,514)
(275,832)
(241,272)
Net interest income
96,136
91,856
277,820
264,306
Fee and commission income
25,023
23,292
82,488
76,933
Fee and commission expense
(3,971)
(2,962)
(10,872)
(8,415)
Net fee and commission income
21,052
20,330
71,616
68,518
Net trading gains
7,539
581
22,123
4,705
Net gains on financial asset transfers
494
451
3,738
2,303
Other operating income
14,948
11,159
41,560
36,027
Operating income
140,169
124,377
416,857
375,859
Operating expenses
(51,271)
(44,390)
(142,401)
(126,522)
Impairment losses on assets
(27,177)
(26,999)
(60,847)
(55,269)
Operating profit
61,721
52,988
213,609
194,068
Share of results of associates and
joint ventures
152
665
822
1,546
Profit before income tax
61,873
53,653
214,431
195,614
Income tax expense
(12,069)
(6,480)
(43,185)
(32,866)
Profit for the period
49,804
47,173
171,246
162,748
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
45,531
44,186
159,579
153,274
Non-controlling interests
4,273
2,987
11,667
9,474
49,804
47,173
171,246
162,748
Earnings per share (in RMB)
- Basic
0.14
0.13
0.52
0.50
- Diluted
0.14
0.13
0.52
0.50
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Unit: RMB million
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified to
profit or loss
- Actuarial (losses)/gains on defined
benefit plans
- Changes in fair value on
investments in equity instruments
designated at fair value through
other comprehensive income
- Other
Subtotal
Items that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
- Changes in fair value on
investments in debt instruments
measured at fair value through
other comprehensive income
- Allowance for credit losses on
investments in debt instruments
measured at fair value through
other comprehensive income
- Share of other comprehensive
income of associates and joint
ventures accounted for using
the equity method
- Exchange differences from the
translation of foreign operations
- Other Subtotal
Other comprehensive income
for the period, net of tax
Total comprehensive income
for the period
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
Non-controlling interests
For the three-month period
For the nine-month period
ended 30 September
ended 30 September
2019
2018
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
49,804
47,173
171,246
162,748
(38)
24
(24)
(46)
(287)
918
1,111
902
2
(111)
(39)
(116)
(323)
831
1,048
740
4,056
2,561
8,716
9,733
212
60
429
456
(5)
(108)
(318)
(215)
8,045
12,763
9,215
15,169
(700)
70
(509)
321
11,608
15,346
17,533
25,464
11,285
16,177
18,581
26,204
61,089
63,350
189,827
188,952
54,133
56,953
174,212
175,634
6,956
6,397
15,615
13,318
61,089
63,350
189,827
188,952
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Unit: RMB million
As at
As at
30 September
31 December
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks and other financial institutions
458,523
439,931
Balances with central banks
1,984,490
2,331,053
Placements with and loans to banks and other financial
institutions
1,085,418
1,042,358
Government certificates of indebtedness for bank notes
issued
161,096
145,010
Precious metals
226,517
181,203
Derivative financial assets
137,521
124,126
Loans and advances to customers, net
12,567,355
11,515,764
Financial investments
5,491,220
5,054,551
- financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
470,056
370,491
- financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
2,223,176
1,879,759
- financial assets at amortised cost
2,797,988
2,804,301
Investments in associates and joint ventures
23,654
23,369
Property and equipment
238,839
227,394
Investment properties
23,081
22,086
Deferred income tax assets
35,180
38,204
Other assets
175,270
122,226
Total assets
22,608,164
21,267,275
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued)
Unit: RMB million
As at
As at
30 September
31 December
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(audited)
LIABILITIES
Due to banks and other financial institutions
1,737,052
1,731,209
Due to central banks
834,653
907,521
Bank notes in circulation
161,174
145,187
Placements from banks and other financial institutions
541,298
612,267
Financial liabilities held for trading
13,579
14,327
Derivative financial liabilities
129,072
99,254
Due to customers
15,772,547
14,883,596
Bonds issued
1,006,691
782,127
Other borrowings
27,389
32,761
Current tax liabilities
45,291
27,894
Retirement benefit obligations
2,638
2,825
Deferred income tax liabilities
5,279
4,548
Other liabilities
343,775
298,362
Total liabilities
20,620,438
19,541,878
EQUITY
Capital and reserves attributable to
equity holders of the Bank
Share capital
294,388
294,388
Other equity instruments
239,676
99,714
Capital reserve
142,223
142,135
Treasury shares
(11)
(68)
Other comprehensive income
16,040
1,417
Statutory reserves
157,893
157,464
General and regulatory reserves
231,925
231,525
Undistributed profits
784,181
686,405
1,866,315
1,612,980
Non-controlling interests
121,411
112,417
Total equity
1,987,726
1,725,397
Total equity and liabilities
22,608,164
21,267,275
LIU Liange
WU Fulin
Director
Director
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Unit: RMB million
For the nine-month period
ended 30 September
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income tax
214,431
195,614
Adjustments:
Impairment losses on assets
60,847
55,269
Depreciation of property and equipment and
right-of-use assets
15,211
9,899
Amortisation of intangible assets and other assets
3,034
2,600
Net gains on disposal of property and equipment,
intangible assets and other long-term assets
(800)
(567)
Net gains on disposal of investments in subsidiaries,
associates and joint ventures
-
(140)
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
(822)
(1,546)
Interest income arising from financial investments
(115,795)
(106,454)
Dividends arising from investment securities
(311)
(233)
Net gains on financial investments
(2,551)
(1,377)
Interest expense arising from bonds issued
22,095
14,991
Accreted interest on impaired loans
(1,196)
(1,320)
Interest expense arising from lease liabilities
641
N/A
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Net decrease in balances with central banks
46,358
115,011
Net (increase)/decrease in due from and placements with
and loans to banks and other financial institutions
(197,690)
141,806
Net (increase)/decrease in precious metals
(45,346)
4,303
Net increase in loans and advances to customers
(1,106,595)
(862,312)
Net increase in other assets
(247,310)
(147,018)
Net increase in due to banks and
other financial institutions
8,146
376,254
Net decrease in due to central banks
(71,363)
(67,771)
Net decrease in placements from banks and
other financial institutions
(70,883)
(137,547)
Net increase in due to customers
890,336
949,940
Net decrease in other borrowings
(5,372)
(4,133)
Net increase in other liabilities
68,450
56,527
Cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities
(536,485)
591,796
Income tax paid
(24,242)
(20,741)
Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities
(560,727)
571,055
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (continued)
Unit: RMB million
For the nine-month period
ended 30 September
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment,
intangible assets and other long-term assets
7,605
7,134
Proceeds from disposal of investments in subsidiaries,
associates and joint ventures
857
2,194
Dividends received
403
547
Interest income received from financial investments
123,111
109,691
Proceeds from disposal/maturity of financial investments
2,085,565
1,753,576
Increase in investments in subsidiaries, associates
and joint ventures
(1,211)
(1,113)
Purchase of property and equipment, intangible assets
and other long-term assets
(22,605)
(24,390)
Purchase of financial investments
(2,346,680)
(2,079,082)
Net cash outflow from investing activities
(152,955)
(231,443)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of bonds
598,977
449,939
Proceeds from issuance of other equity instruments
139,962
-
Proceeds from non-controlling shareholders investment
-
20,673
Repayments of debts issued
(394,038)
(315,861)
Cash payments for interest on bonds issued
(15,727)
(8,943)
Dividend payments to equity holders of the Bank
(56,052)
(53,683)
Dividend and coupon payments to non-controlling
shareholders
(4,790)
(3,233)
Other net cash flows from financing activities
(5,130)
34
Net cash inflow from financing activities
263,202
88,926
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
17,753
23,647
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(432,727)
452,185
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
1,688,600
958,752
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
1,255,873
1,410,937
APPENDIX II - CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO, LEVERAGE RATIO AND LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO
I. Capital Adequacy Ratio
Unit: RMB million, except percentages
As at
As at
30 September
31 December
2019
2018
Calculated in accordance with the Capital Rules for
Commercial Banks (Provisional)Note
Net common equity tier 1 capital
1,574,114
1,465,769
Net tier 1 capital
1,823,977
1,575,293
Net capital
2,172,868
1,922,350
Common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio
11.24%
11.41%
Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio
13.02%
12.27%
Capital adequacy ratio
15.51%
14.97%
Note: The capital adequacy ratios are calculated under the advanced approaches in accordance with the Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional) by using the following to measure risk-weighted assets: Internal Ratings-Based Approach for credit risk, Internal Models Approach for market risk and Standardised Approach for operational risk.
Leverage Ratio
The leverage ratios of the Group calculated in accordance with the Administrative Measures for the Leverage Ratio of Commercial Banks (Revised) and the Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional) are as follows:
Unit: RMB million, except percentages
As at
As at
As at
As at
30 September
30 June
31 March
31 December
Items
2019
2019
2019
2018
Net tier 1 capital
1,823,977
1,749,305
1,662,406
1,575,293
Adjusted on- and off-balance sheet
assets
24,085,613
23,813,940
23,032,078
22,700,133
Leverage ratio
7.57%
7.35%
7.22%
6.94%
Liquidity Coverage Ratio In accordance with the Measures for the Information Disclosure of Liquidity Coverage Ratio of Commercial Banks, the Group disclosed the information of liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR")(1)as follows.
Regulatory requirements of liquidity coverage ratio As stipulated by the Rules on Liquidity Risk Management of Commercial Banks issued by CBIRC, the minimum supervision standard for liquidity coverage ratio shall not be less than 100%.
The Group's liquidity coverage ratio
Since 2017, the Group measured the LCR on a day-to-day consolidated basis(2). In the third quarter of 2019, the Group measured 92-day LCR on this basis, with average ratio(3) standing at 134.76%, representing a decrease of 3.19 percentage points compared to the second quarter of 2019, which was primarily due to the increase in the net cash outflow.
2019
2018
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
30 September
30 June
31 March
31 December
Average value of LCR
134.76%
137.95%
149.24%
139.66%
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (continued)
The Group's average values(3) of consolidated LCR individual line items in the third quarter of 2019 are as follows:
Unit: RMB million, except percentages
Total
Total
unweighted
weighted
No.
value
value
High-quality liquid assets
1
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)
3,915,038
Cash outflows
2
Retail deposits and deposits from small business
customers, of which:
7,193,606
531,088
3
Stable deposits
3,635,403
175,268
4
Less stable deposits
3,558,203
355,820
5
Unsecured wholesale funding, of which:
8,513,950
3,200,935
6
Operational deposits (excluding those generated
from correspondent banking activities)
4,721,260
1,165,383
7
Non-operational deposits (all counterparties)
3,742,512
1,985,374
8
Unsecured debts
50,178
50,178
9
Secured funding
2,820
10
Additional requirements, of which:
3,044,982
1,866,414
11
Outflows related to derivative exposures and
other collateral requirements
1,761,446
1,761,446
12
Outflows related to loss of funding on
debt products
-
-
13
Credit and liquidity facilities
1,283,536
104,968
14
Other contractual funding obligations
53,929
53,929
15
Other contingent funding obligations
2,220,422
49,253
16
Total cash outflows
5,704,439
Cash inflows
17
Secured lending (including reverse repos and
securities borrowing)
138,719
128,864
18
Inflows from fully performing exposures
1,223,635
777,326
19
Other cash inflows
2,003,402
1,889,594
20
Total cash inflows
3,365,756
2,795,784
Total adjusted
value
21
Total HQLA
3,915,038
22
Total net cash outflows
2,908,655
23
Liquidity coverage ratio
134.76%
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (continued)
The LCR aims to ensure that commercial banks have sufficient HQLA that can be converted into cash to meet the liquidity requirements for at least thirty days under stress scenarios determined by the CBIRC.
When calculating the consolidated LCR, Bank of China Group Investment Limited, Bank of China Insurance Company Limited, Bank of China Group Insurance Company Limited and Bank of China Group Life Assurance Company Limited were excluded from the scope of consolidation in accordance with the requirements of the CBIRC.
The average of LCR and the averages of all related individual items are the day-end simple arithmetic averages of figures over each quarter.
