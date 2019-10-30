Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Bank of China Limited    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of China : Report for the Third Quarter ended 30 September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 06:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

中 國 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(the "Bank")

(Stock Code: 3988)

Report for the Third Quarter ended 30 September 2019

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Bank is pleased to announce the unaudited results of the Bank and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019. This announcement is made by the Bank pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

I.

BASIC INFORMATION

1.1

Corporate information

A Share

Stock name

中國銀行

Stock code

601988

Listing venue

The Shanghai Stock Exchange

H Share

Stock name

Bank of China

Stock code

3988

Listing venue

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Domestic Preference Share

First Tranche

Stock name

中行優1

Stock code

360002

Second Tranche

Stock name

中行優2

Stock code

360010

Third Tranche

Stock name

中行優3

Stock code

360033

Fourth Tranche

Stock name

中行優4

Stock code

360035

Trading venue

The Shanghai Stock Exchange

Secretary to the Board of Directors

  and Company Secretary

MEI Feiqi (梅非奇)

Contact address

No. 1 Fuxingmen Nei Dajie, Beijing, China, 100818

Telephone

(86) 10-6659 2638

Facsimile

(86) 10-6659 4568

E-mail

ir@bankofchina.com

1

1.2 Key financial data and performance indicators

1.2.1 Key financial data and performance indicators for the Group prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")

Unit: RMB million (unless otherwise stated)

As at

As at

Change

Items

30 September

31 December

(%)

2019

2018

Total assets

22,608,164

21,267,275

6.30

Capital and reserves attributable to

1,866,315

1,612,980

15.71

  equity holders of the Bank

Net assets per share (RMB)

5.53

5.14

7.49

Three-month

Nine-month

Items

period ended

Change

period ended

Change

30 September

(%)

30 September

(%)

2019

2019

Operating income

140,169

12.70

416,857

10.91

Profit for the period

49,804

5.58

171,246

5.22

Profit attributable to

equity holders of the

45,531

3.04

159,579

4.11

Bank

Basic earnings per share

0.14

3.39

0.52

4.29

(RMB)1

Diluted earnings

0.14

3.39

0.52

4.29

  per share (RMB)1

Return on average equity

Down by 0.67

Down by 0.70

9.96

percentage

13.00

percentage

(%)1

point

point

Net cash outflow from

N/A

N/A

(560,727)

-198.19

operating activities

Net cash outflow from

operating activities

N/A

N/A

(1.90)

-198.19

per share (RMB)

Notes:

  1. The impact of annualised preference shares dividends declared in the current reporting period has been considered in the calculation of the above data and/or indicators.
  2. In accordance with the requirements of the Circular on Revising and Issuing 2018 Versions of Financial Statement Templates for Financial Enterprises (Cai Kuai [2018] No. 36), the Group has restated the financial statements for the nine-monthperiod and three-monthperiod ended 30 September 2018. The above adjustments have no impact on the Group's profit and equity.

1.2.2 Differences between IFRS and Chinese Accounting Standards ("CAS") consolidated financial statements

There are no differences in the Group's operating results for the nine-month period ended

  1. September 2019 and 2018 or the total equity as at 30 September 2019 and as at 31

December 2018 presented in the Group's consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS and those prepared under CAS.

2

1.3 Number of ordinary shareholders and top ten ordinary shareholders

  1. Number of ordinary shareholders as at 30 September 2019: 713,108 (including 527,541 A-Share Holders and 185,567 H-Share Holders)
  2. Top ten ordinary shareholders as at 30 September 2019

Unit: Share

Number of

shares held

Percentage

Number of

Number of

as at the end of

of total

shares subject

shares

Type of

the reporting

ordinary

to selling

pledged or

ordinary

No.

Name of ordinary shareholder

period

shares

restrictions

frozen

Type of shareholder

shares

1

Central Huijin Investment Ltd.

188,461,533,607

64.02%

-

None

State

A

2

HKSCC Nominees Limited

81,920,630,807

27.83%

-

Unknown

Foreign legal person

H

3

China Securities Finance Co., Ltd.

8,596,044,925

2.92%

-

None

State-owned legal person

A

4

Central Huijin Asset Management Ltd.

1,810,024,500

0.61%

-

None

State-owned legal person

A

5

Buttonwood Investment Platform Ltd.

1,060,059,360

0.36%

-

None

State-owned legal person

A

China Life Insurance Company Limited

6

  - dividend - personal dividend

832,246,000

0.28%

-

None

Other

A

  - 005L - FH002SH

7

HKSCC Limited

726,574,205

0.25%

-

None

Foreign legal person

A

8

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

520,357,200

0.18%

-

Unknown

Foreign legal person

H

China Life Insurance Company Limited

9

  - traditional - general insurance

491,724,746

0.17%

-

None

Other

A

  product - 005L - CT001SH

China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

  - China Pacific Life Insurance

10

  Dividend Equity Portfolio (Traditional)

382,238,605

0.13%

-

None

Other

A

  with management of Changjiang Pension

  Insurance Co., Ltd.

Notes:

  1. The number of shares held by H-Share Holders was recorded in the register of members of the Bank kept at the H-Share Registrar.
  2. HKSCC Nominees Limited acted as the nominee for all the institutional and individual investors that maintain an account with it as at 30 September 2019. The aggregate number of the Bank's H Shares held by HKSCC Nominees Limited included the number of shares held by National Council for Social Security Fund.
  3. Central Huijin Asset Management Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Huijin Investment Ltd.
  4. HKSCC Limited is the nominee holder who holds securities on behalf of others. The securities included the SSE securities acquired by Hong Kong and overseas investors through Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect.
  5. "China Life Insurance Company Limited - dividend - personal dividend - 005L - FH002SH" and "China Life Insurance Company Limited - traditional - general insurance product - 005L - CT001SH" are both under management of China Life Insurance Company Limited.
  6. Save as disclosed above, the Bank is not aware of any connected relation or concerted action among the aforementioned ordinary shareholders.

3

1.4 Number of preference shareholders and top ten preference shareholders

  1. Number of preference shareholders as at 30 September 2019: 87 (including 86 domestic preference shareholders and 1 offshore preference shareholder)
  2. Top ten preference shareholders as at 30 September 2019

Unit: Share

Number of

Percentage

Number

shares held as

of total

of shares

Type of

at the end of the

preference

pledged

preference

No.

Name of preference shareholder

reporting period

shares

or frozen

Type of shareholder

shares

1

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

399,400,000

19.98%

Unknown

Foreign legal person

Offshore

Preference Shares

Bosera Fund - ICBC - Bosera - ICBC

Domestic

2

  - Flexible Allocation No. 5 Specific

220,000,000

11.00%

None

Other

Preference Shares

Multi-customer Assets Management Plan

3

China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd.

180,000,000

9.00%

None

State-owned legal person

Domestic

Preference Shares

4

CCB Trust Co., Ltd. - "Qian Yuan - Ri Xin Yue Yi"

133,000,000

6.65%

None

Other

Domestic

Open-ended Wealth Management Single Fund Trust

Preference Shares

5

China Life Insurance Company Limited - traditional

86,000,000

4.30%

None

Other

Domestic

  - general insurance product - 005L - CT001SH

Preference Shares

6

BOCOM Schroder Asset Management - BOCOM

73,200,000

3.66%

None

Other

Domestic

  - Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

Preference Shares

7

Bosera Fund - ABC - Agricultural Bank

69,000,000

3.45%

None

Other

Domestic

  of China Limited

Preference Shares

8

China Resources SZITIC Trust Co., Ltd.

66,500,000

3.33%

None

Other

Domestic

  - Investment No.1 - Single Fund Trust

Preference Shares

9

China National Tobacco Corporation

50,000,000

2.50%

None

State-owned legal person

Domestic

Preference Shares

10

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.

40,000,000

2.00%

None

State-owned legal person

Domestic

Preference Shares

Notes:

  1. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, acting as the custodian for all the offshore preference shareholders that maintain an account with Euroclear and Clearstream as at 30 September 2019, held 399,400,000 Offshore Preference Shares, representing 100% of the Offshore Preference Shares. The Bank redeemed the Offshore Preference Shares on 23 October 2019 in whole. For details, please refer to the announcements of the Bank published on 24 October 2019 on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Bank.
  2. As at 30 September 2019, "China Life Insurance Company Limited - traditional - general insurance product - 005L - CT001SH" is one of both the Bank's top ten ordinary shareholders and top ten preference shareholders.
  3. "Bosera Fund - ICBC - Bosera - ICBC - Flexible Allocation No. 5 Specific Multi-customer Assets Management Plan" and "Bosera Fund - ABC - Agricultural Bank of China Limited" are both under management of Bosera Asset Management Co., Limited.
  4. Save as disclosed above, the Bank is not aware of any connected relation or concerted action among the aforementioned preference shareholders, and among the aforementioned preference shareholders and the Bank's top ten ordinary shareholders.

4

  1. SUMMARY OF ANALYSIS ON OVERALL OPERATING ACTIVITIES
    During the first three quarters of 2019, the Group achieved a profit for the period of RMB171.246 billion and a profit attributable to equity holders of the Bank of RMB159.579 billion, an increase of 5.22% and 4.11% respectively compared with the same period of 2018. Return on average total assets (ROA) was 1.04%, a decrease of 0.03 percentage point compared with the same period of 2018, and return on average equity (ROE) was 13.00%, a decrease of 0.70 percentage point compared with the same period of 2018. The common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, tier 1 capital adequacy ratio and capital adequacy ratio stood at 11.24%, 13.02% and 15.51% respectively.

2.1 The principal components of the Group's consolidated income statement for the nine- month period ended 30 September 2019 were as follows:

  1. The Group's net interest income amounted to RMB277.820 billion, representing an increase of RMB13.514 billion or 5.11% compared with the same period of 2018. The net interest margin was 1.84%, a decrease of 0.05 percentage point compared with the same period of 2018.
  2. The Group's non-interest income amounted to RMB139.037 billion, representing an increase of RMB27.484 billion or 24.64% compared with the same period of 2018. Non-interest income represented 33.35% of the total operating income, an increase of 3.67 percentage points compared with the same period of 2018. Particularly, net fee and commission income amounted to RMB71.616 billion, an increase of RMB3.098 billion or 4.52% compared with the same period of 2018.
  3. The Group's operating expenses amounted to RMB142.401 billion, an increase of RMB15.879 billion or 12.55% compared with the same period of 2018. The cost to income ratio (calculated under domestic regulations) was 25.77%, a decrease of 1.03 percentage points compared with the same period of 2018.
  4. The Group's impairment losses on assets amounted to RMB60.847 billion, an increase of RMB5.578 billion or 10.09% compared with the same period of 2018. The Group reported non-performing loans totalling RMB176.514 billion, and the ratio of non- performing loans to total loans was 1.37%, a decrease of 0.05 percentage point compared with the prior year-end. The ratio of allowance for loan impairment losses to non-performing loans was 182.24%, an increase of 0.27 percentage point compared with the prior year-end.

5

2.2 The principal components of the Group's financial position as at 30 September 2019 were as follows:

The Group's total assets amounted to RMB22,608.164 billion, an increase of RMB1,340.889 billion or 6.30% compared with the prior year-end. Total liabilities amounted to RMB20,620.438 billion, an increase of RMB1,078.560 billion or 5.52% compared with the prior year-end.

  1. The Group's due to customers amounted to RMB15,772.547 billion, an increase of RMB888.951 billion or 5.97% compared with the prior year-end. Particularly, domestic RMB-denominated deposits amounted to RMB11,844.890 billion, an increase of RMB758.939 billion or 6.85% compared with the prior year-end.
  2. The Group's loans and advances to customers amounted to RMB12,888.490 billion, an increase of RMB1,069.218 billion or 9.05% compared with the prior year-end. Particularly, domestic RMB-denominated loans amounted to RMB9,869.212 billion, an increase of RMB857.362 billion or 9.51% compared with the prior year-end.
  3. The Group's investments amounted to RMB5,491.220 billion, an increase of RMB436.669 billion or 8.64% compared with the prior year-end. The RMB- denominated investments amounted to RMB4,223.647 billion, an increase of RMB245.011 billion or 6.16% compared with the prior year-end. Foreign currency- denominated investments amounted to USD179.215 billion, an increase of USD22.449 billion or 14.32% compared with the prior year-end.

6

III. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

3.1 Significant changes in major financial data and indicators and the reasons thereof

Applicable Not Applicable

The Group's key financial data and indicators which fluctuated over 30% compared with those as at the end of 2018, or compared with those for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2018 are as follows:

Unit: RMB million, except percentages

As at

As at

Items

30 September

31 December

Change

Main reasons

2019

2018

Due to recognition of

  the right-of-use assets

  after initial adoption of

Other assets

175,270

122,226

43.40%

IFRS16 Leases; and

increase in accounts

receivable and

prepayments.

Derivative financial liabilities

129,072

99,254

30.04%

Due to fluctuation

of market parameters.

Due to increase in current

Current tax liabilities

45,291

27,894

62.37%

corporate income tax

liabilities.

The Bank issued non-

cumulative Domestic

Other equity instruments

239,676

99,714

140.36%

Preference Shares and

write-down undated capital

bonds.

Due to decrease in holdings

Treasury shares

(11)

(68)

-83.82%

by the Bank's subsidiary of

the Bank's shares.

Due to change in fair value of

  financial assets at fair value

Other comprehensive

16,040

1,417

1,031.97%

through other

  income

comprehensive income

and currency translation

differences.

7

Unit: RMB million, except percentages

Nine-month

Nine-month

Items

period ended

period ended

Change

Main reasons

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

Due to increase in net gains

Net trading gains

22,123

4,705

370.20%

from foreign exchange and

foreign exchange products.

Due to increase in net

Net gains on financial asset

  gains from the disposal of

3,738

2,303

62.31%

debt securities at fair value

  transfers

through other

comprehensive income.

Share of results of associates

822

1,546

-46.83%

Due to decrease in share of

  and joint ventures

results of associates.

Income tax expense

(43,185)

(32,866)

31.40%

Due to increase in corporate

income tax expense.

3.2 Development of significant events, related impact and resolution

Applicable    Not Applicable

At the Board meeting held on 29 April 2019, the proposal on exercising the redemption right of the Offshore Preference Shares was approved, and no objections were raised by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission ("CBIRC") for the Bank to redeem the Offshore Preference Shares of USD6.4998 billion (equivalent to approximately RMB39.94 billion). The Bank redeemed the Offshore Preference Shares on 23 October 2019 in whole. For details, please refer to the announcements of the Bank published on 24 October 2019 on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Bank.

  1. Undertakings failed to be fulfilled during the reporting period
    • Applicable    Not Applicable
  3. Warnings and explanations of any forecasted losses or significant changes to accumulated net profit from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period
    • Applicable    Not Applicable

8

3.5 Implementation of cash dividend policy during the reporting period

  • Applicable    Not Applicable

At the Board meeting held on 30 August 2019, the dividend distribution plans for the Bank's Offshore Preference Shares and Domestic Preference Shares (First Tranche) were approved. The Bank was approved to distribute a total of approximately USD439 million (after tax) of dividends on Offshore Preference Shares on 23 October 2019, with an annual dividend rate of 6.75% (after tax), and to distribute a total of RMB1.920 billion (before tax) of dividends on Domestic Preference Shares (First Tranche) on 21 November 2019, with an annual dividend rate of 6.00% (before tax). The dividend distribution plan of Offshore Preference Shares has been accomplished.

IV. QUARTERLY REPORT

This announcement is simultaneously available on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk and that of the Bank at www.boc.cn. The 2019 third quarter report prepared in accordance with CAS is also available on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange at www.sse.com.cn and that of the Bank at www.boc.cn.

The Board of Directors of

Bank of China Limited

Beijing, PRC

30 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Bank are: Liu Liange, Wu Fulin, Lin Jingzhen, Zhao Jie*, Xiao Lihong*, Wang Xiaoya*, Liao Qiang*, Zhang Jiangang*, Wang Changyun#, Angela Chao#, Jiang Guohua# and Martin Cheung Kong Liao#.

  • Non-executiveDirectors
  • Independent Non-executive Directors

9

APPENDIX I - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS)

Consolidated Income Statement

Unit: RMB million

For the three-month period

For the nine-month period

ended 30 September

ended 30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(restated)

(restated)

Interest income

188,288

175,370

553,652

505,578

Interest expense

(92,152)

(83,514)

(275,832)

(241,272)

Net interest income

96,136

91,856

277,820

264,306

Fee and commission income

25,023

23,292

82,488

76,933

Fee and commission expense

(3,971)

(2,962)

(10,872)

(8,415)

Net fee and commission income

21,052

20,330

71,616

68,518

Net trading gains

7,539

581

22,123

4,705

Net gains on financial asset transfers

494

451

3,738

2,303

Other operating income

14,948

11,159

41,560

36,027

Operating income

140,169

124,377

416,857

375,859

Operating expenses

(51,271)

(44,390)

(142,401)

(126,522)

Impairment losses on assets

(27,177)

(26,999)

(60,847)

(55,269)

Operating profit

61,721

52,988

213,609

194,068

Share of results of associates and

joint ventures

152

665

822

1,546

Profit before income tax

61,873

53,653

214,431

195,614

Income tax expense

(12,069)

(6,480)

(43,185)

(32,866)

Profit for the period

49,804

47,173

171,246

162,748

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

45,531

44,186

159,579

153,274

Non-controlling interests

4,273

2,987

11,667

9,474

49,804

47,173

171,246

162,748

Earnings per share (in RMB)

- Basic

0.14

0.13

0.52

0.50

- Diluted

0.14

0.13

0.52

0.50

10

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Unit: RMB million

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to

  • profit or loss
  • - Actuarial (losses)/gains on defined

      benefit plans

  • - Changes in fair value on
  • investments in equity instruments
  • designated at fair value through
  • other comprehensive income
  • - Other

Subtotal

Items that may be reclassified

  • subsequently to profit or loss
  • - Changes in fair value on

investments in debt instruments

measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income

  • - Allowance for credit losses on
  • investments in debt instruments
  • measured at fair value through
  • other comprehensive income
  • - Share of other comprehensive

income of associates and joint

ventures accounted for using

the equity method

  - Exchange differences from the

translation of foreign operations

  • - Other Subtotal

Other comprehensive income

  • for the period, net of tax

Total comprehensive income

  • for the period

Total comprehensive income   attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

Non-controlling interests

For the three-month period

For the nine-month period

ended 30 September

ended 30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

49,804

47,173

171,246

162,748

(38)

24

(24)

(46)

(287)

918

1,111

902

2

(111)

(39)

(116)

(323)

831

1,048

740

4,056

2,561

8,716

9,733

212

60

429

456

(5)

(108)

(318)

(215)

8,045

12,763

9,215

15,169

(700)

70

(509)

321

11,608

15,346

17,533

25,464

11,285

16,177

18,581

26,204

61,089

63,350

189,827

188,952

54,133

56,953

174,212

175,634

6,956

6,397

15,615

13,318

61,089

63,350

189,827

188,952

11

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Unit: RMB million

As at

As at

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(audited)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks and other financial institutions

458,523

439,931

Balances with central banks

1,984,490

2,331,053

Placements with and loans to banks and other financial

institutions

1,085,418

1,042,358

Government certificates of indebtedness for bank notes

issued

161,096

145,010

Precious metals

226,517

181,203

Derivative financial assets

137,521

124,126

Loans and advances to customers, net

12,567,355

11,515,764

Financial investments

5,491,220

5,054,551

  - financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

470,056

370,491

  - financial assets at fair value through other

    comprehensive income

2,223,176

1,879,759

  - financial assets at amortised cost

2,797,988

2,804,301

Investments in associates and joint ventures

23,654

23,369

Property and equipment

238,839

227,394

Investment properties

23,081

22,086

Deferred income tax assets

35,180

38,204

Other assets

175,270

122,226

Total assets

22,608,164

21,267,275

12

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued)

Unit: RMB million

As at

As at

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(audited)

LIABILITIES

Due to banks and other financial institutions

1,737,052

1,731,209

Due to central banks

834,653

907,521

Bank notes in circulation

161,174

145,187

Placements from banks and other financial institutions

541,298

612,267

Financial liabilities held for trading

13,579

14,327

Derivative financial liabilities

129,072

99,254

Due to customers

15,772,547

14,883,596

Bonds issued

1,006,691

782,127

Other borrowings

27,389

32,761

Current tax liabilities

45,291

27,894

Retirement benefit obligations

2,638

2,825

Deferred income tax liabilities

5,279

4,548

Other liabilities

343,775

298,362

Total liabilities

20,620,438

19,541,878

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable to

  equity holders of the Bank

Share capital

294,388

294,388

Other equity instruments

239,676

99,714

Capital reserve

142,223

142,135

Treasury shares

(11)

(68)

Other comprehensive income

16,040

1,417

Statutory reserves

157,893

157,464

General and regulatory reserves

231,925

231,525

Undistributed profits

784,181

686,405

1,866,315

1,612,980

Non-controlling interests

121,411

112,417

Total equity

1,987,726

1,725,397

Total equity and liabilities

22,608,164

21,267,275

LIU Liange

WU Fulin

Director

Director

13

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Unit: RMB million

For the nine-month period

ended 30 September

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income tax

214,431

195,614

Adjustments:

  Impairment losses on assets

60,847

55,269

  Depreciation of property and equipment and

right-of-use assets

15,211

9,899

  Amortisation of intangible assets and other assets

3,034

2,600

  Net gains on disposal of property and equipment,

intangible assets and other long-term assets

(800)

(567)

  Net gains on disposal of investments in subsidiaries,

associates and joint ventures

-

(140)

  Share of results of associates and joint ventures

(822)

(1,546)

  Interest income arising from financial investments

(115,795)

(106,454)

  Dividends arising from investment securities

(311)

(233)

  Net gains on financial investments

(2,551)

(1,377)

  Interest expense arising from bonds issued

22,095

14,991

  Accreted interest on impaired loans

(1,196)

(1,320)

  Interest expense arising from lease liabilities

641

N/A

  Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Net decrease in balances with central banks

46,358

115,011

Net (increase)/decrease in due from and placements with

  and loans to banks and other financial institutions

(197,690)

141,806

Net (increase)/decrease in precious metals

(45,346)

4,303

Net increase in loans and advances to customers

(1,106,595)

(862,312)

Net increase in other assets

(247,310)

(147,018)

Net increase in due to banks and

other financial institutions

8,146

376,254

Net decrease in due to central banks

(71,363)

(67,771)

Net decrease in placements from banks and

other financial institutions

(70,883)

(137,547)

Net increase in due to customers

890,336

949,940

Net decrease in other borrowings

(5,372)

(4,133)

Net increase in other liabilities

68,450

56,527

Cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities

(536,485)

591,796

Income tax paid

(24,242)

(20,741)

Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities

(560,727)

571,055

14

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (continued)

Unit: RMB million

For the nine-month period

ended 30 September

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cash flows from investing activities

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment,

  intangible assets and other long-term assets

7,605

7,134

Proceeds from disposal of investments in subsidiaries,

  associates and joint ventures

857

2,194

Dividends received

403

547

Interest income received from financial investments

123,111

109,691

Proceeds from disposal/maturity of financial investments

2,085,565

1,753,576

Increase in investments in subsidiaries, associates

and joint ventures

(1,211)

(1,113)

Purchase of property and equipment, intangible assets

  and other long-term assets

(22,605)

(24,390)

Purchase of financial investments

(2,346,680)

(2,079,082)

Net cash outflow from investing activities

(152,955)

(231,443)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of bonds

598,977

449,939

Proceeds from issuance of other equity instruments

139,962

-

Proceeds from non-controlling shareholders investment

-

20,673

Repayments of debts issued

(394,038)

(315,861)

Cash payments for interest on bonds issued

(15,727)

(8,943)

Dividend payments to equity holders of the Bank

(56,052)

(53,683)

Dividend and coupon payments to non-controlling

shareholders

(4,790)

(3,233)

Other net cash flows from financing activities

(5,130)

34

Net cash inflow from financing activities

263,202

88,926

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

17,753

23,647

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(432,727)

452,185

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

1,688,600

958,752

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

1,255,873

1,410,937

15

APPENDIX II - CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO, LEVERAGE RATIO AND LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO

I. Capital Adequacy Ratio

Unit: RMB million, except percentages

As at

As at

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

Calculated in accordance with the Capital Rules for

  Commercial Banks (Provisional)Note

Net common equity tier 1 capital

1,574,114

1,465,769

Net tier 1 capital

1,823,977

1,575,293

Net capital

2,172,868

1,922,350

Common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio

11.24%

11.41%

Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio

13.02%

12.27%

Capital adequacy ratio

15.51%

14.97%

Note: The capital adequacy ratios are calculated under the advanced approaches in accordance with the Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional) by using the following to measure risk-weighted assets: Internal Ratings-Based Approach for credit risk, Internal Models Approach for market risk and Standardised Approach for operational risk.

  1. Leverage Ratio
    The leverage ratios of the Group calculated in accordance with the Administrative Measures for the Leverage Ratio of Commercial Banks (Revised) and the Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional) are as follows:

Unit: RMB million, except percentages

As at

As at

As at

As at

30 September

30 June

31 March

31 December

Items

2019

2019

2019

2018

Net tier 1 capital

1,823,977

1,749,305

1,662,406

1,575,293

Adjusted on- and off-balance sheet

  assets

24,085,613

23,813,940

23,032,078

22,700,133

Leverage ratio

7.57%

7.35%

7.22%

6.94%

16

  1. Liquidity Coverage Ratio
    In accordance with the Measures for the Information Disclosure of Liquidity Coverage Ratio of Commercial Banks, the Group disclosed the information of liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR")(1) as follows.
    Regulatory requirements of liquidity coverage ratio
    As stipulated by the Rules on Liquidity Risk Management of Commercial Banks issued by CBIRC, the minimum supervision standard for liquidity coverage ratio shall not be less than 100%.
    The Group's liquidity coverage ratio
    Since 2017, the Group measured the LCR on a day-to-day consolidated basis(2). In the third quarter of 2019, the Group measured 92-day LCR on this basis, with average ratio(3) standing at 134.76%, representing a decrease of 3.19 percentage points compared to the second quarter of 2019, which was primarily due to the increase in the net cash outflow.

2019

2018

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

30 September

30 June

31 March

31 December

Average value of LCR

134.76%

137.95%

149.24%

139.66%

17

  1. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (continued)
    The Group's average values(3) of consolidated LCR individual line items in the third quarter of 2019 are as follows:

Unit: RMB million, except percentages

Total

Total

unweighted

weighted

No.

value

value

High-quality liquid assets

1

Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)

3,915,038

Cash outflows

2

Retail deposits and deposits from small business

customers, of which:

7,193,606

531,088

3

Stable deposits

3,635,403

175,268

4

Less stable deposits

3,558,203

355,820

5

Unsecured wholesale funding, of which:

8,513,950

3,200,935

6

  Operational deposits (excluding those generated

  from correspondent banking activities)

4,721,260

1,165,383

7

Non-operational deposits (all counterparties)

3,742,512

1,985,374

8

Unsecured debts

50,178

50,178

9

Secured funding

2,820

10

Additional requirements, of which:

3,044,982

1,866,414

11

  Outflows related to derivative exposures and

other collateral requirements

1,761,446

1,761,446

12

  Outflows related to loss of funding on

debt products

-

-

13

  Credit and liquidity facilities

1,283,536

104,968

14

Other contractual funding obligations

53,929

53,929

15

Other contingent funding obligations

2,220,422

49,253

16

Total cash outflows

5,704,439

Cash inflows

17

Secured lending (including reverse repos and

securities borrowing)

138,719

128,864

18

Inflows from fully performing exposures

1,223,635

777,326

19

Other cash inflows

2,003,402

1,889,594

20

Total cash inflows

3,365,756

2,795,784

Total adjusted

value

21

Total HQLA

3,915,038

22

Total net cash outflows

2,908,655

23

Liquidity coverage ratio

134.76%

18

  1. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (continued)
    1. The LCR aims to ensure that commercial banks have sufficient HQLA that can be converted into cash to meet the liquidity requirements for at least thirty days under stress scenarios determined by the CBIRC.
    2. When calculating the consolidated LCR, Bank of China Group Investment Limited, Bank of China Insurance Company Limited, Bank of China Group Insurance Company Limited and Bank of China Group Life Assurance Company Limited were excluded from the scope of consolidation in accordance with the requirements of the CBIRC.
    3. The average of LCR and the averages of all related individual items are the day-end simple arithmetic averages of figures over each quarter.

19

Disclaimer

Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 10:21:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
06:30aBANK OF CHINA : third-quarter net profit up 3%, below estimates
RE
06:22aBANK OF CHINA : Report for the Third Quarter ended 30 September 2019
PU
06:12aBANK OF CHINA : Announcement-Resolutions of the Board of Directors
PU
10/25China's ICBC, world's largest bank, sees best third-quarter profit rise in fi..
RE
10/24BANK OF CHINA : Notice on Completion of Redemption
PU
10/18BANK OF CHINA : Announcement-Date of Board Meeting
PU
10/17BANK OF CHINA : Announcement-Resolutions of the Board of Directors
PU
10/16BANK OF CHINA : CoinEx Chain launches Nodes Election, Hoo.com joins 4 Nodes Part..
AQ
10/16BANK OF CHINA : The Notice of Listing on the HKSE of Notes Issued by Bank of Chi..
PU
2011BK OF C H : Bank of China Credit Factory Extends over RMB 140 Billion Credit to ..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 544 B
EBIT 2019 353 B
Net income 2019 184 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,51%
P/E ratio 2019 4,73x
P/E ratio 2020 4,52x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,88x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,78x
Capitalization 1 022 B
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,81  CNY
Last Close Price 2,92  CNY
Spread / Highest target 74,8%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,43%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.14%144 618
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.59%404 198
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.15%288 473
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.54%287 504
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.22%222 721
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.17%203 404
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group