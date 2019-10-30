Bank of China : Report for the Third Quarter ended 30 September 2019 0 10/30/2019 | 06:22am EDT Send by mail :

This announcement is made by the Bank pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. I. BASIC INFORMATION 1.1 Corporate information A Share Stock name 中國銀行 Stock code 601988 Listing venue The Shanghai Stock Exchange H Share Stock name Bank of China Stock code 3988 Listing venue The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Domestic Preference Share First Tranche Stock name 中行優1 Stock code 360002 Second Tranche Stock name 中行優2 Stock code 360010 Third Tranche Stock name 中行優3 Stock code 360033 Fourth Tranche Stock name 中行優4 Stock code 360035 Trading venue The Shanghai Stock Exchange Secretary to the Board of Directors and Company Secretary MEI Feiqi (梅非奇) Contact address No. 1 Fuxingmen Nei Dajie, Beijing, China, 100818 Telephone (86) 10-6659 2638 Facsimile (86) 10-6659 4568 E-mail ir@bankofchina.com 1 1.2 Key financial data and performance indicators 1.2.1 Key financial data and performance indicators for the Group prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") Unit: RMB million (unless otherwise stated) As at As at Change Items 30 September 31 December (%) 2019 2018 Total assets 22,608,164 21,267,275 6.30 Capital and reserves attributable to 1,866,315 1,612,980 15.71 equity holders of the Bank Net assets per share (RMB) 5.53 5.14 7.49 Three-month Nine-month Items period ended Change period ended Change 30 September (%) 30 September (%) 2019 2019 Operating income 140,169 12.70 416,857 10.91 Profit for the period 49,804 5.58 171,246 5.22 Profit attributable to equity holders of the 45,531 3.04 159,579 4.11 Bank Basic earnings per share 0.14 3.39 0.52 4.29 (RMB)1 Diluted earnings 0.14 3.39 0.52 4.29 per share (RMB)1 Return on average equity Down by 0.67 Down by 0.70 9.96 percentage 13.00 percentage (%)1 point point Net cash outflow from N/A N/A (560,727) -198.19 operating activities Net cash outflow from operating activities N/A N/A (1.90) -198.19 per share (RMB) Notes: The impact of annualised preference shares dividends declared in the current reporting period has been considered in the calculation of the above data and/or indicators. In accordance with the requirements of the Circular on Revising and Issuing 2018 Versions of Financial Statement Templates for Financial Enterprises (Cai Kuai [2018] No. 36), the Group has restated the financial statements for the nine-month period and three-month period ended 30 September 2018. The above adjustments have no impact on the Group's profit and equity. 1.2.2 Differences between IFRS and Chinese Accounting Standards ("CAS") consolidated financial statements There are no differences in the Group's operating results for the nine-month period ended September 2019 and 2018 or the total equity as at 30 September 2019 and as at 31 December 2018 presented in the Group's consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS and those prepared under CAS. 2 1.3 Number of ordinary shareholders and top ten ordinary shareholders Number of ordinary shareholders as at 30 September 2019: 713,108 (including 527,541 A-Share Holders and 185,567 H-Share Holders) Top ten ordinary shareholders as at 30 September 2019 Unit: Share Number of shares held Percentage Number of Number of as at the end of of total shares subject shares Type of the reporting ordinary to selling pledged or ordinary No. Name of ordinary shareholder period shares restrictions frozen Type of shareholder shares 1 Central Huijin Investment Ltd. 188,461,533,607 64.02% - None State A 2 HKSCC Nominees Limited 81,920,630,807 27.83% - Unknown Foreign legal person H 3 China Securities Finance Co., Ltd. 8,596,044,925 2.92% - None State-owned legal person A 4 Central Huijin Asset Management Ltd. 1,810,024,500 0.61% - None State-owned legal person A 5 Buttonwood Investment Platform Ltd. 1,060,059,360 0.36% - None State-owned legal person A China Life Insurance Company Limited 6 - dividend - personal dividend 832,246,000 0.28% - None Other A - 005L - FH002SH 7 HKSCC Limited 726,574,205 0.25% - None Foreign legal person A 8 MUFG Bank, Ltd. 520,357,200 0.18% - Unknown Foreign legal person H China Life Insurance Company Limited 9 - traditional - general insurance 491,724,746 0.17% - None Other A product - 005L - CT001SH China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd. - China Pacific Life Insurance 10 Dividend Equity Portfolio (Traditional) 382,238,605 0.13% - None Other A with management of Changjiang Pension Insurance Co., Ltd. Notes: The number of shares held by H-Share Holders was recorded in the register of members of the Bank kept at the H-Share Registrar. HKSCC Nominees Limited acted as the nominee for all the institutional and individual investors that maintain an account with it as at 30 September 2019. The aggregate number of the Bank's H Shares held by HKSCC Nominees Limited included the number of shares held by National Council for Social Security Fund. Central Huijin Asset Management Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Huijin Investment Ltd. HKSCC Limited is the nominee holder who holds securities on behalf of others. The securities included the SSE securities acquired by Hong Kong and overseas investors through Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect. "China Life Insurance Company Limited - dividend - personal dividend - 005L - FH002SH" and "China Life Insurance Company Limited - traditional - general insurance product - 005L - CT001SH" are both under management of China Life Insurance Company Limited. Save as disclosed above, the Bank is not aware of any connected relation or concerted action among the aforementioned ordinary shareholders. 3 1.4 Number of preference shareholders and top ten preference shareholders Number of preference shareholders as at 30 September 2019: 87 (including 86 domestic preference shareholders and 1 offshore preference shareholder) Top ten preference shareholders as at 30 September 2019 Unit: Share Number of Percentage Number shares held as of total of shares Type of at the end of the preference pledged preference No. Name of preference shareholder reporting period shares or frozen Type of shareholder shares 1 Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 399,400,000 19.98% Unknown Foreign legal person Offshore Preference Shares Bosera Fund - ICBC - Bosera - ICBC Domestic 2 - Flexible Allocation No. 5 Specific 220,000,000 11.00% None Other Preference Shares Multi-customer Assets Management Plan 3 China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd. 180,000,000 9.00% None State-owned legal person Domestic Preference Shares 4 CCB Trust Co., Ltd. - "Qian Yuan - Ri Xin Yue Yi" 133,000,000 6.65% None Other Domestic Open-ended Wealth Management Single Fund Trust Preference Shares 5 China Life Insurance Company Limited - traditional 86,000,000 4.30% None Other Domestic - general insurance product - 005L - CT001SH Preference Shares 6 BOCOM Schroder Asset Management - BOCOM 73,200,000 3.66% None Other Domestic - Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Preference Shares 7 Bosera Fund - ABC - Agricultural Bank 69,000,000 3.45% None Other Domestic of China Limited Preference Shares 8 China Resources SZITIC Trust Co., Ltd. 66,500,000 3.33% None Other Domestic - Investment No.1 - Single Fund Trust Preference Shares 9 China National Tobacco Corporation 50,000,000 2.50% None State-owned legal person Domestic Preference Shares 10 Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. 40,000,000 2.00% None State-owned legal person Domestic Preference Shares Notes: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, acting as the custodian for all the offshore preference shareholders that maintain an account with Euroclear and Clearstream as at 30 September 2019, held 399,400,000 Offshore Preference Shares, representing 100% of the Offshore Preference Shares. The Bank redeemed the Offshore Preference Shares on 23 October 2019 in whole. For details, please refer to the announcements of the Bank published on 24 October 2019 on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Bank. As at 30 September 2019, "China Life Insurance Company Limited - traditional - general insurance product - 005L - CT001SH" is one of both the Bank's top ten ordinary shareholders and top ten preference shareholders. "Bosera Fund - ICBC - Bosera - ICBC - Flexible Allocation No. 5 Specific Multi-customer Assets Management Plan" and "Bosera Fund - ABC - Agricultural Bank of China Limited" are both under management of Bosera Asset Management Co., Limited. Save as disclosed above, the Bank is not aware of any connected relation or concerted action among the aforementioned preference shareholders, and among the aforementioned preference shareholders and the Bank's top ten ordinary shareholders. 4 SUMMARY OF ANALYSIS ON OVERALL OPERATING ACTIVITIES

During the first three quarters of 2019, the Group achieved a profit for the period of RMB171.246 billion and a profit attributable to equity holders of the Bank of RMB159.579 billion, an increase of 5.22% and 4.11% respectively compared with the same period of 2018. Return on average total assets (ROA) was 1.04%, a decrease of 0.03 percentage point compared with the same period of 2018, and return on average equity (ROE) was 13.00%, a decrease of 0.70 percentage point compared with the same period of 2018. The common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, tier 1 capital adequacy ratio and capital adequacy ratio stood at 11.24%, 13.02% and 15.51% respectively. 2.1 The principal components of the Group's consolidated income statement for the nine- month period ended 30 September 2019 were as follows: The Group's net interest income amounted to RMB277.820 billion, representing an increase of RMB13.514 billion or 5.11% compared with the same period of 2018. The net interest margin was 1.84%, a decrease of 0.05 percentage point compared with the same period of 2018. The Group's non-interest income amounted to RMB139.037 billion, representing an increase of RMB27.484 billion or 24.64% compared with the same period of 2018. Non-interest income represented 33.35% of the total operating income, an increase of 3.67 percentage points compared with the same period of 2018. Particularly, net fee and commission income amounted to RMB71.616 billion, an increase of RMB3.098 billion or 4.52% compared with the same period of 2018. The Group's operating expenses amounted to RMB142.401 billion, an increase of RMB15.879 billion or 12.55% compared with the same period of 2018. The cost to income ratio (calculated under domestic regulations) was 25.77%, a decrease of 1.03 percentage points compared with the same period of 2018. The Group's impairment losses on assets amounted to RMB60.847 billion, an increase of RMB5.578 billion or 10.09% compared with the same period of 2018. The Group reported non-performing loans totalling RMB176.514 billion, and the ratio of non- performing loans to total loans was 1.37%, a decrease of 0.05 percentage point compared with the prior year-end. The ratio of allowance for loan impairment losses to non-performing loans was 182.24%, an increase of 0.27 percentage point compared with the prior year-end. 5 2.2 The principal components of the Group's financial position as at 30 September 2019 were as follows: The Group's total assets amounted to RMB22,608.164 billion, an increase of RMB1,340.889 billion or 6.30% compared with the prior year-end. Total liabilities amounted to RMB20,620.438 billion, an increase of RMB1,078.560 billion or 5.52% compared with the prior year-end. The Group's due to customers amounted to RMB15,772.547 billion, an increase of RMB888.951 billion or 5.97% compared with the prior year-end. Particularly, domestic RMB-denominated deposits amounted to RMB11,844.890 billion, an increase of RMB758.939 billion or 6.85% compared with the prior year-end. The Group's loans and advances to customers amounted to RMB12,888.490 billion, an increase of RMB1,069.218 billion or 9.05% compared with the prior year-end. Particularly, domestic RMB-denominated loans amounted to RMB9,869.212 billion, an increase of RMB857.362 billion or 9.51% compared with the prior year-end. The Group's investments amounted to RMB5,491.220 billion, an increase of RMB436.669 billion or 8.64% compared with the prior year-end. The RMB- denominated investments amounted to RMB4,223.647 billion, an increase of RMB245.011 billion or 6.16% compared with the prior year-end. Foreign currency- denominated investments amounted to USD179.215 billion, an increase of USD22.449 billion or 14.32% compared with the prior year-end. 6 III. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS 3.1 Significant changes in major financial data and indicators and the reasons thereof √ Applicable ❏ Not Applicable The Group's key financial data and indicators which fluctuated over 30% compared with those as at the end of 2018, or compared with those for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2018 are as follows: Unit: RMB million, except percentages As at As at Items 30 September 31 December Change Main reasons 2019 2018 Due to recognition of the right-of-use assets after initial adoption of Other assets 175,270 122,226 43.40% IFRS16 Leases; and increase in accounts receivable and prepayments. Derivative financial liabilities 129,072 99,254 30.04% Due to fluctuation of market parameters. Due to increase in current Current tax liabilities 45,291 27,894 62.37% corporate income tax liabilities. The Bank issued non- cumulative Domestic Other equity instruments 239,676 99,714 140.36% Preference Shares and write-down undated capital bonds. Due to decrease in holdings Treasury shares (11) (68) -83.82% by the Bank's subsidiary of the Bank's shares. Due to change in fair value of financial assets at fair value Other comprehensive 16,040 1,417 1,031.97% through other income comprehensive income and currency translation differences. 7 Unit: RMB million, except percentages Nine-month Nine-month Items period ended period ended Change Main reasons 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 Due to increase in net gains Net trading gains 22,123 4,705 370.20% from foreign exchange and foreign exchange products. Due to increase in net Net gains on financial asset gains from the disposal of 3,738 2,303 62.31% debt securities at fair value transfers through other comprehensive income. Share of results of associates 822 1,546 -46.83% Due to decrease in share of and joint ventures results of associates. Income tax expense (43,185) (32,866) 31.40% Due to increase in corporate income tax expense. 3.2 Development of significant events, related impact and resolution √ Applicable ❏ Not Applicable At the Board meeting held on 29 April 2019, the proposal on exercising the redemption right of the Offshore Preference Shares was approved, and no objections were raised by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission ("CBIRC") for the Bank to redeem the Offshore Preference Shares of USD6.4998 billion (equivalent to approximately RMB39.94 billion). The Bank redeemed the Offshore Preference Shares on 23 October 2019 in whole. For details, please refer to the announcements of the Bank published on 24 October 2019 on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Bank. Undertakings failed to be fulfilled during the reporting period Applicable √ Not Applicable Warnings and explanations of any forecasted losses or significant changes to accumulated net profit from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period Applicable √ Not Applicable 8 3.5 Implementation of cash dividend policy during the reporting period Applicable ❏ Not Applicable At the Board meeting held on 30 August 2019, the dividend distribution plans for the Bank's Offshore Preference Shares and Domestic Preference Shares (First Tranche) were approved. The Bank was approved to distribute a total of approximately USD439 million (after tax) of dividends on Offshore Preference Shares on 23 October 2019, with an annual dividend rate of 6.75% (after tax), and to distribute a total of RMB1.920 billion (before tax) of dividends on Domestic Preference Shares (First Tranche) on 21 November 2019, with an annual dividend rate of 6.00% (before tax). The dividend distribution plan of Offshore Preference Shares has been accomplished. IV. QUARTERLY REPORT This announcement is simultaneously available on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk and that of the Bank at www.boc.cn. The 2019 third quarter report prepared in accordance with CAS is also available on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange at www.sse.com.cn and that of the Bank at www.boc.cn. The Board of Directors of Bank of China Limited Beijing, PRC 30 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Bank are: Liu Liange, Wu Fulin, Lin Jingzhen, Zhao Jie*, Xiao Lihong*, Wang Xiaoya*, Liao Qiang*, Zhang Jiangang*, Wang Changyun#, Angela Chao#, Jiang Guohua# and Martin Cheung Kong Liao#. Non-executive Directors Independent Non-executive Directors 9 APPENDIX I - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS) Consolidated Income Statement Unit: RMB million For the three-month period For the nine-month period ended 30 September ended 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (restated) (restated) Interest income 188,288 175,370 553,652 505,578 Interest expense (92,152) (83,514) (275,832) (241,272) Net interest income 96,136 91,856 277,820 264,306 Fee and commission income 25,023 23,292 82,488 76,933 Fee and commission expense (3,971) (2,962) (10,872) (8,415) Net fee and commission income 21,052 20,330 71,616 68,518 Net trading gains 7,539 581 22,123 4,705 Net gains on financial asset transfers 494 451 3,738 2,303 Other operating income 14,948 11,159 41,560 36,027 Operating income 140,169 124,377 416,857 375,859 Operating expenses (51,271) (44,390) (142,401) (126,522) Impairment losses on assets (27,177) (26,999) (60,847) (55,269) Operating profit 61,721 52,988 213,609 194,068 Share of results of associates and joint ventures 152 665 822 1,546 Profit before income tax 61,873 53,653 214,431 195,614 Income tax expense (12,069) (6,480) (43,185) (32,866) Profit for the period 49,804 47,173 171,246 162,748 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Bank 45,531 44,186 159,579 153,274 Non-controlling interests 4,273 2,987 11,667 9,474 49,804 47,173 171,246 162,748 Earnings per share (in RMB) - Basic 0.14 0.13 0.52 0.50 - Diluted 0.14 0.13 0.52 0.50 10 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Unit: RMB million Profit for the period Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

- Actuarial (losses)/gains on defined benefit plans - Changes in fair value on

investments in equity instruments

designated at fair value through

other comprehensive income

- Other Subtotal Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

- Changes in fair value on investments in debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income - Allowance for credit losses on

investments in debt instruments

measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income

- Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method - Exchange differences from the translation of foreign operations - Other Subtotal Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax Total comprehensive income for the period Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the Bank Non-controlling interests For the three-month period For the nine-month period ended 30 September ended 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) 49,804 47,173 171,246 162,748 (38) 24 (24) (46) (287) 918 1,111 902 2 (111) (39) (116) (323) 831 1,048 740 4,056 2,561 8,716 9,733 212 60 429 456 (5) (108) (318) (215) 8,045 12,763 9,215 15,169 (700) 70 (509) 321 11,608 15,346 17,533 25,464 11,285 16,177 18,581 26,204 61,089 63,350 189,827 188,952 54,133 56,953 174,212 175,634 6,956 6,397 15,615 13,318 61,089 63,350 189,827 188,952 11 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Unit: RMB million As at As at 30 September 31 December 2019 2018 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks and other financial institutions 458,523 439,931 Balances with central banks 1,984,490 2,331,053 Placements with and loans to banks and other financial institutions 1,085,418 1,042,358 Government certificates of indebtedness for bank notes issued 161,096 145,010 Precious metals 226,517 181,203 Derivative financial assets 137,521 124,126 Loans and advances to customers, net 12,567,355 11,515,764 Financial investments 5,491,220 5,054,551 - financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 470,056 370,491 - financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,223,176 1,879,759 - financial assets at amortised cost 2,797,988 2,804,301 Investments in associates and joint ventures 23,654 23,369 Property and equipment 238,839 227,394 Investment properties 23,081 22,086 Deferred income tax assets 35,180 38,204 Other assets 175,270 122,226 Total assets 22,608,164 21,267,275 12 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) Unit: RMB million As at As at 30 September 31 December 2019 2018 (unaudited) (audited) LIABILITIES Due to banks and other financial institutions 1,737,052 1,731,209 Due to central banks 834,653 907,521 Bank notes in circulation 161,174 145,187 Placements from banks and other financial institutions 541,298 612,267 Financial liabilities held for trading 13,579 14,327 Derivative financial liabilities 129,072 99,254 Due to customers 15,772,547 14,883,596 Bonds issued 1,006,691 782,127 Other borrowings 27,389 32,761 Current tax liabilities 45,291 27,894 Retirement benefit obligations 2,638 2,825 Deferred income tax liabilities 5,279 4,548 Other liabilities 343,775 298,362 Total liabilities 20,620,438 19,541,878 EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Bank Share capital 294,388 294,388 Other equity instruments 239,676 99,714 Capital reserve 142,223 142,135 Treasury shares (11) (68) Other comprehensive income 16,040 1,417 Statutory reserves 157,893 157,464 General and regulatory reserves 231,925 231,525 Undistributed profits 784,181 686,405 1,866,315 1,612,980 Non-controlling interests 121,411 112,417 Total equity 1,987,726 1,725,397 Total equity and liabilities 22,608,164 21,267,275 LIU Liange WU Fulin Director Director 13 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Unit: RMB million For the nine-month period ended 30 September 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income tax 214,431 195,614 Adjustments: Impairment losses on assets 60,847 55,269 Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets 15,211 9,899 Amortisation of intangible assets and other assets 3,034 2,600 Net gains on disposal of property and equipment, intangible assets and other long-term assets (800) (567) Net gains on disposal of investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures - (140) Share of results of associates and joint ventures (822) (1,546) Interest income arising from financial investments (115,795) (106,454) Dividends arising from investment securities (311) (233) Net gains on financial investments (2,551) (1,377) Interest expense arising from bonds issued 22,095 14,991 Accreted interest on impaired loans (1,196) (1,320) Interest expense arising from lease liabilities 641 N/A Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Net decrease in balances with central banks 46,358 115,011 Net (increase)/decrease in due from and placements with and loans to banks and other financial institutions (197,690) 141,806 Net (increase)/decrease in precious metals (45,346) 4,303 Net increase in loans and advances to customers (1,106,595) (862,312) Net increase in other assets (247,310) (147,018) Net increase in due to banks and other financial institutions 8,146 376,254 Net decrease in due to central banks (71,363) (67,771) Net decrease in placements from banks and other financial institutions (70,883) (137,547) Net increase in due to customers 890,336 949,940 Net decrease in other borrowings (5,372) (4,133) Net increase in other liabilities 68,450 56,527 Cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (536,485) 591,796 Income tax paid (24,242) (20,741) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (560,727) 571,055 14 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (continued) Unit: RMB million For the nine-month period ended 30 September 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment, intangible assets and other long-term assets 7,605 7,134 Proceeds from disposal of investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures 857 2,194 Dividends received 403 547 Interest income received from financial investments 123,111 109,691 Proceeds from disposal/maturity of financial investments 2,085,565 1,753,576 Increase in investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures (1,211) (1,113) Purchase of property and equipment, intangible assets and other long-term assets (22,605) (24,390) Purchase of financial investments (2,346,680) (2,079,082) Net cash outflow from investing activities (152,955) (231,443) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of bonds 598,977 449,939 Proceeds from issuance of other equity instruments 139,962 - Proceeds from non-controlling shareholders investment - 20,673 Repayments of debts issued (394,038) (315,861) Cash payments for interest on bonds issued (15,727) (8,943) Dividend payments to equity holders of the Bank (56,052) (53,683) Dividend and coupon payments to non-controlling shareholders (4,790) (3,233) Other net cash flows from financing activities (5,130) 34 Net cash inflow from financing activities 263,202 88,926 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 17,753 23,647 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (432,727) 452,185 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 1,688,600 958,752 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 1,255,873 1,410,937 15 APPENDIX II - CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO, LEVERAGE RATIO AND LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO I. Capital Adequacy Ratio Unit: RMB million, except percentages As at As at 30 September 31 December 2019 2018 Calculated in accordance with the Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional)Note Net common equity tier 1 capital 1,574,114 1,465,769 Net tier 1 capital 1,823,977 1,575,293 Net capital 2,172,868 1,922,350 Common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio 11.24% 11.41% Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio 13.02% 12.27% Capital adequacy ratio 15.51% 14.97% Note: The capital adequacy ratios are calculated under the advanced approaches in accordance with the Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional) by using the following to measure risk-weighted assets: Internal Ratings-Based Approach for credit risk, Internal Models Approach for market risk and Standardised Approach for operational risk. Leverage Ratio

The leverage ratios of the Group calculated in accordance with the Administrative Measures for the Leverage Ratio of Commercial Banks (Revised) and the Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional) are as follows: Unit: RMB million, except percentages As at As at As at As at 30 September 30 June 31 March 31 December Items 2019 2019 2019 2018 Net tier 1 capital 1,823,977 1,749,305 1,662,406 1,575,293 Adjusted on- and off-balance sheet assets 24,085,613 23,813,940 23,032,078 22,700,133 Leverage ratio 7.57% 7.35% 7.22% 6.94% 16 Liquidity Coverage Ratio

In accordance with the Measures for the Information Disclosure of Liquidity Coverage Ratio of Commercial Banks , the Group disclosed the information of liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") (1) as follows.

Regulatory requirements of liquidity coverage ratio

As stipulated by the Rules on Liquidity Risk Management of Commercial Banks issued by CBIRC, the minimum supervision standard for liquidity coverage ratio shall not be less than 100%.

The Group's liquidity coverage ratio

Since 2017, the Group measured the LCR on a day-to-day consolidated basis (2) . In the third quarter of 2019, the Group measured 92-day LCR on this basis, with average ratio (3) standing at 134.76%, representing a decrease of 3.19 percentage points compared to the second quarter of 2019, which was primarily due to the increase in the net cash outflow. 2019 2018 Quarter ended Quarter ended Quarter ended Quarter ended 30 September 30 June 31 March 31 December Average value of LCR 134.76% 137.95% 149.24% 139.66% 17 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (continued)

The Group's average values (3) of consolidated LCR individual line items in the third quarter of 2019 are as follows: Unit: RMB million, except percentages Total Total unweighted weighted No. value value High-quality liquid assets 1 Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) 3,915,038 Cash outflows 2 Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers, of which: 7,193,606 531,088 3 Stable deposits 3,635,403 175,268 4 Less stable deposits 3,558,203 355,820 5 Unsecured wholesale funding, of which: 8,513,950 3,200,935 6 Operational deposits (excluding those generated from correspondent banking activities) 4,721,260 1,165,383 7 Non-operational deposits (all counterparties) 3,742,512 1,985,374 8 Unsecured debts 50,178 50,178 9 Secured funding 2,820 10 Additional requirements, of which: 3,044,982 1,866,414 11 Outflows related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements 1,761,446 1,761,446 12 Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products - - 13 Credit and liquidity facilities 1,283,536 104,968 14 Other contractual funding obligations 53,929 53,929 15 Other contingent funding obligations 2,220,422 49,253 16 Total cash outflows 5,704,439 Cash inflows 17 Secured lending (including reverse repos and securities borrowing) 138,719 128,864 18 Inflows from fully performing exposures 1,223,635 777,326 19 Other cash inflows 2,003,402 1,889,594 20 Total cash inflows 3,365,756 2,795,784 Total adjusted value 21 Total HQLA 3,915,038 22 Total net cash outflows 2,908,655 23 Liquidity coverage ratio 134.76% 18 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (continued) The LCR aims to ensure that commercial banks have sufficient HQLA that can be converted into cash to meet the liquidity requirements for at least thirty days under stress scenarios determined by the CBIRC. When calculating the consolidated LCR, Bank of China Group Investment Limited, Bank of China Insurance Company Limited, Bank of China Group Insurance Company Limited and Bank of China Group Life Assurance Company Limited were excluded from the scope of consolidation in accordance with the requirements of the CBIRC. The average of LCR and the averages of all related individual items are the day-end simple arithmetic averages of figures over each quarter. 19 Attachments Original document

