BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
Bank of China : The Notice of Listing on the HKSE of Notes Issued by Bank of China Limited, Macau Branch under the USD40 Billion Medium Term Note Programme

10/16/2019 | 06:43am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. Any Notes that may be issued under the Programme will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and subject to certain exceptions, may not be offered or sold to non-U.S. persons within the United States. This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

Bank of China Limited, Macau Branch (the "Issuer")

EUR300,000,000 0.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 (Stock Code: 40020) CNY2,000,000,000 3.15 per cent. Notes due 2021 (Stock Code: 85907)

(together, the "Notes")

under the U.S.$40,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme

(the "Programme") Established by Bank of China Limited

中 國 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(the "Bank")

(Stock Code: 3988 and 4601 (Preference Shares))

Joint Lead Managers for the Euro Notes

Bank of China

UBS

BNP PARIBAS

J.P. Morgan

Crédit Agricole CIB

MUFG

Bank of Communications

CMB International

ICBC (Asia)

1

Joint Lead Managers for the CNY Notes

Bank of China

HSBC

J.P. Morgan

UBS

Crédit Agricole CIB

CTBC Bank

KGI Asia

DBS Bank Ltd.

Nomura

Agricultural Bank of

China Construction

China Everbright Bank

China Limited Hong

Bank (Asia)

Hong Kong Branch

Kong Branch

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of and permission to deal in the Notes by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) only, as described in the Offering Circular dated 4 April 2019, the Supplemental Offering Circular dated 8 October 2019, the Second Supplemental Offering Circular dated 8 October 2019 and the Pricing Supplements dated 9 October 2019. The listing of the Notes is expected to become effective on 17 October 2019.

The Board of Directors of

Bank of China Limited

Beijing, PRC

16 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Bank are: Liu Liange, Wu Fulin, Lin Jingzhen, Zhao Jie*, Xiao Lihong*, Wang Xiaoya*, Liao Qiang*, Zhang Jiangang*, Wang Changyun#, Angela Chao#, Jiang Guohua# and Martin Cheung Kong Liao#.

*  Non-executive Directors

#Independent Non-executive Directors

2

Disclaimer

Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 10:42:11 UTC
