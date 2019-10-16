Bank of China : The Notice of Listing on the HKSE of Notes Issued by Bank of China Limited, Macau Branch under the USD40 Billion Medium Term Note Programme

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

Bank of China Limited, Macau Branch (the "Issuer")

EUR300,000,000 0.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 (Stock Code: 40020) CNY2,000,000,000 3.15 per cent. Notes due 2021 (Stock Code: 85907)

(together, the "Notes")

under the U.S.$40,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme

(the "Programme") Established by Bank of China Limited

中 國 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(the "Bank")

(Stock Code: 3988 and 4601 (Preference Shares))

Joint Lead Managers for the Euro Notes