Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Bank of China Limited    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 04/29
2.97 HKD   +1.02%
12:30aBANK OF CHINA : asks CME to probe 'abnormal fluctuations' in oil futures
RE
04/29BANK OF CHINA : Correction to Bank of China Article
DJ
04/29BANK OF CHINA : 1Q Net Profit Rises 3.2%
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of China : asks CME to probe 'abnormal fluctuations' in oil futures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 12:30am EDT
Woman wearing a face mask rides a shared bicycle past a Bank of China branch in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak

Bank of China said on Wednesday it had hired lawyers to formally send a letter to CME Group, urging the U.S. exchange operator to investigate reasons behind "abnormal fluctuations" in crude oil futures prices on April 21.

Retail investors who shoulder the loss may have lost more than 9 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) from BoC's crude oil product, financial news outlet Caixin reported on Sunday citing unnamed sources, after the CME's May WTI crude contract sank to -$40 a barrel. The bank said it would continue negotiating with investors, shoulder responsibilities under the current legal framework and was seeking to respond to customers' "reasonable requests" as early as possible.

(Reporting by Leng Cheng and Brenda Goh, writing by Tom Daly and Yilei Sun; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 1.02% 2.97 End-of-day quote.0.34%
CME GROUP INC. -1.55% 181.47 Delayed Quote.-9.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
12:30aBANK OF CHINA : asks CME to probe 'abnormal fluctuations' in oil futures
RE
04/29BANK OF CHINA : Correction to Bank of China Article
DJ
04/29BANK OF CHINA : 1Q Net Profit Rises 3.2%
DJ
04/29BANK OF CHINA : African Development Bank approves $40 million package for Angola..
AQ
04/29China's biggest banks post profit growth amid pandemic, but margins shrink
RE
04/29The Last Stronghold of Growing Bank Profits Cannot Hold -- Heard on the Stree..
DJ
04/29China's biggest banks post profit growth amid pandemic, but margins shrink
RE
04/29BANK OF CHINA : posts 3.2% rise in first quarter profit amid coronavirus outbrea..
RE
04/29BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS : China's bank BoCom says negative oil prices did not imp..
RE
04/27China's ICBC closes commodity-linked products to new investment
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 576 B
EBIT 2020 364 B
Net income 2020 173 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,12%
P/E ratio 2020 4,60x
P/E ratio 2021 4,09x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,66x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,56x
Capitalization 956 B
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,46  CNY
Last Close Price 2,71  CNY
Spread / Highest target 65,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Xi Quan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%133 835
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.80%290 259
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%253 399
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.17%207 257
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%202 379
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.3.30%120 048
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group