BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

China Broadens Digital Currency Pilot Program

08/14/2020 | 12:16am EDT

BEIJING--China's commerce ministry unveiled a pilot program to use a digital currency across major cities, expanding on an initiative to launch the first electronic payment system by a major central bank.

The digital currency pilot program, part of the government's sweeping plan to promote the service sector, covers Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei province, the Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement released Friday.

Cities in the country's vast middle and western regions will also try out the digital currency if they are ready for it, the ministry said. The commerce ministry said the efforts, led by the central bank, will be expanded to other parts of the country if deemed appropriate.

Earlier this year, the central bank said it launched the digital currency in Shenzhen, Suzhou, Chengdu and Xiong'an, a satellite city of Beijing, on a trial basis, in part to prepare for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The People's Bank of China has said that shifting to a government-run digital payment system will help combat money laundering, gambling and terror financing. The intention is to replace some of China's monetary base, or cash in circulation, but it won't replace other parts of the country's money supply, the central bank said.

Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Financials
Sales 2020 575 B 82 728 M 82 728 M
Net income 2020 185 B 26 626 M 26 626 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,78x
Yield 2020 8,24%
Capitalization 897 B 129 B 129 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 309 384
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,32 CNY
Last Close Price 2,34 CNY
Spread / Highest target 90,6%
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Xi Quan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.62%129 220
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.56%313 720
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.33%246 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.18%231 591
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%190 045
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.67%135 416
