China Regulator Approves BOC International (China) Co.'s IPO Plan

By P.R. Venkat

China's Securities Regulatory Commission has approved an application by BOC International (China) Co. for a listing of its A shares.

The approval was granted Thursday, said Bank of China Ltd. (3988.HK), which holds a 37.14% stake in BOCI China, in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

BOCI China filed an application for an initial public offering with the Chinese regulator in December last year.

The financial institution underwrites and trades yuan-denominated shares in the domestic market, as well as offers financial advice and investment-consulting services.

