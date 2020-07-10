Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Bank of China Limited    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 07/09
2.85 HKD   -1.04%
07/09EXCLUSIVE : Chinese banks prepare contingency plans over threat of U.S. sanctions - sources
RE
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China bank lending hits record $1.73 trillion in first half after solid June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 04:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing

New bank lending in China rose 22.3% in June from May as authorities continued to boost credit and ease policy to get the world's second-largest economy humming again after a sharp coronavirus-induced contraction.

Chinese banks extended 1.81 trillion yuan (£205.11 billion)in new yuan loans in June, up from 1.48 trillion yuan in May and slightly exceeding analysts' expectations, according to data released by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Friday.

That pushed bank lending in the first half of this year to a record 12.09 trillion yuan, beating a previous peak of 9.67 trillion yuan in the first half of 2019, the data showed.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would rise to 1.80 trillion yuan in June.

The monthly tally was 9% higher than 1.66 trillion yuan a year earlier. While lending in China typically picks up in June, analysts say policymakers want to maintain strong credit growth until the economy gets back on solid footing.

Household loans, mostly mortgages, rose to 978.8 billion yuan in June from 704.3 billion yuan in May, while corporate loans rose 927.8 billion yuan from 845.9 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculation based on the central bank data.

China's economy is gradually recovering from a 6.8% economic decline in the first quarter, its first contraction on record, but analysts say it will take months for broader activity to return to pre-crisis levels.

Central bank Governor Yi Gang said last month that policymakers will keep financial system liquidity ample in the second half of the year as the economy improves but will need to consider withdrawing support at some point, raising questions among investors over when it may start dialing back its stimulus efforts.

The PBOC has rolled out a raft of easing steps since early February, including cuts in lending rates and banks' reserve requirements and extending targeted lending support for virus-hit firms, but it has not slashed interest rates to near zero or embarked on huge bond buying sprees as many other major central banks have done.

Reflecting uncertainties over the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, China dropped its annual growth target this year for the first time since 2002 and pledged more government spending.

Premier Li Keqiang has said that growth in M2 - a broad gauge of money supply - and total social financing will be significantly higher this year.

Broad M2 money supply in June grew 11.1% from a year earlier, central bank data showed, in line with analysts' forecasts in the Reuters poll and the same pace as in May.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 13.2% from a year earlier, also steady from May, as analysts had expected.

Growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, quickened to 12.8% in June from a year earlier and from 12.5% in May.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In June, TSF rose to 3.43 trillion yuan from 3.19 trillion yuan in May. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected May TSF of 3.00 trillion yuan.

($1 = 7.0075 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
07/09EXCLUSIVE : Chinese banks prepare contingency plans over threat of U.S. sanction..
RE
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/08China's Ride-Hailing Giant Didi to Test Beijing's New Digital Currency
DJ
07/08China to test sovereign digital currency on ride hailing giant Didi
RE
07/07Dollar bides time as coronavirus spread revives global growth anxiety
RE
07/07China's Forex Reserves Rose $10.64 Billion in June
DJ
07/07China's June forex reserves rise less than expected on buoyant yuan
RE
07/07BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/06BANK OF CHINA : How gas pipeline will aid Nigeria's economic development
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 568 B 80 997 M 80 997 M
Net income 2020 182 B 26 041 M 26 041 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,13x
Yield 2020 7,42%
Capitalization 1 010 B 144 B 144 B
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 309 384
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,33 CNY
Last Close Price 2,57 CNY
Spread / Highest target 73,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Xi Quan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.41%144 365
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.52%278 089
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.17%264 407
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.27%211 784
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.35%197 544
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.6.20%141 741
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group