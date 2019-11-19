China central bank cuts lending benchmark slightly, as expected

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) <CNYLPR1Y=CFXS> was lowered by five basis points to 4.15% from 4.20% at the previous monthly fixing. The five-year LPR <CNYLPR5Y=CFXS> was also lowered by the same margin to 4.80% from 4.85%.

All 64 respondents in a Reuters snap survey on Tuesday expected a reduction in the one-year LPR. Thirty-seven respondents also expected another cut in the five-year LPR.

The LPR is a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks. The People's Bank of China revamped the mechanism to price LPR in August, loosely pegging it to the medium-term lending facility rate.

