BANK OF CHINA LIMITED    3988

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
China central bank cuts lending benchmark slightly, as expected

11/19/2019 | 09:00pm EST

China's central bank cut its new benchmark lending rate on Wednesday for the third time since its debut in August, as widely expected, as the authorities move to lower financing costs to the real economy.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) <CNYLPR1Y=CFXS> was lowered by five basis points to 4.15% from 4.20% at the previous monthly fixing. The five-year LPR <CNYLPR5Y=CFXS> was also lowered by the same margin to 4.80% from 4.85%.

All 64 respondents in a Reuters snap survey on Tuesday expected a reduction in the one-year LPR. Thirty-seven respondents also expected another cut in the five-year LPR.

The LPR is a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks. The People's Bank of China revamped the mechanism to price LPR in August, loosely pegging it to the medium-term lending facility rate.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 549 B
EBIT 2019 355 B
Net income 2019 183 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,60%
P/E ratio 2019 4,70x
P/E ratio 2020 4,50x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,77x
Capitalization 1 009 B
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,74  CNY
Last Close Price 2,92  CNY
Spread / Highest target 53,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,53%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.62%142 711
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.69%409 626
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.64%296 479
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.69%286 855
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.75%228 385
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%203 615
