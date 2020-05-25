Log in
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China central bank resumes reverse repo operations after near two-month hiatus, traders say

05/25/2020 | 09:47pm EDT
China mourns for coronavirus (COVID-19) victims on Qingming tomb sweeping festival

China's central bank will inject 10 billion yuan (1.15 billion pounds) into money markets on Tuesday through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements, breaking a near two-month hiatus with no fresh fund injections via the liquidity tool, traders said.

With no reverse repos maturing on Tuesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) will inject a net 10 billion yuan into the interbank money market on the day.

Markets are now looking out for the seven-day reverse repo rate, which will be announced shortly. It is currently at 2.2%.

The PBOC last injected cash via reverse repos on March 31.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 575 B
EBIT 2020 367 B
Net income 2020 182 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,37%
P/E ratio 2020 4,17x
P/E ratio 2021 4,00x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,64x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,56x
Capitalization 944 B
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,38 CNY
Last Close Price 2,61 CNY
Spread / Highest target 70,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Xi Quan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.71%131 621
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.82%272 575
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.17%246 267
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.66%196 589
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%195 107
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-11.95%118 445
Categories
