MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Bank of China Limited    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China central bank says economy faces risks from global pandemic, efforts against domestic resurgence

06/28/2020 | 06:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the PBOC, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing

China's central bank said on Sunday that the country's economic growth faces challenges from the global coronavirus pandemic, despite signs of improvement amid business re-openings.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement it would continue to guide lending rates lower by exploiting the full potential of reforms, and would strengthen financial support to small- and medium-sized enterprises and private firms.

The PBOC made the statement after its monetary policy committee held a seasonal meeting on June 24, it said.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Emily Chow; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Financials
Sales 2020 570 B 80 490 M 80 490 M
Net income 2020 188 B 26 526 M 26 526 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,25x
Yield 2020 7,18%
Capitalization 951 B 134 B 134 B
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 309 384
Free-Float 99,0%
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,35 CNY
Last Close Price 2,66 CNY
Spread / Highest target 67,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Xi Quan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.61%134 434
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.58%282 080
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.67%252 158
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.81%200 840
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.32%199 962
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-9.79%119 867
