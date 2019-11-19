Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Bank of China Limited    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China cuts new benchmark lending rate to lower costs, shore up economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 09:49pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Chinese 100 yuan banknotes in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing

China cut its new benchmark lending rate on Wednesday, as widely expected, moving to drive down funding costs and shore up an economy hurt by slowing demand and trade tariffs.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) <CNYLPR1Y=CFXS> was lowered by five basis points to 4.15% from 4.20% at the previous monthly fixing. The five-year LPR <CNYLPR5Y=CFXS> was also lowered by the same margin to 4.80% from 4.85%.

The LPR cut is the latest in a series of creeping reductions in interest rates as China tries to push commercial banks to lend more to small and medium businesses hurting from a slowing economy.

All 64 respondents in a Reuters snap survey on Tuesday expected a reduction in the one-year LPR. Thirty-seven respondents also expected another cut in the five-year LPR.

Yan Se, chief economist at Founder Securities in Beijing, said the reduction in the one-year LPR was reflecting similar cuts in the other two interbank rates earlier this month, underlining the central bank's aim to lower borrowing costs to bolster activity in the broader economy.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) unexpectedly trimmed a closely watched lending rate on Monday, the first such cut in more than four years following a cut in the medium-term lending facility (MLF) just two weeks ago, a signal to markets that policymakers are ready to act to prop up slowing growth.

The one-year LPR has been lowered three times since it became the official lending benchmark in August and this week's rate cuts suggest the central bank is keen to push ahead with lowering costs across the curve despite pressures on inflation from rising pork prices from an outbreak of African Swine Fever.

"With the prop from recent monetary easing likely to be underwhelming and headwinds to economic growth mounting, we think the PBOC will start to cut rates more aggressively in the coming months," Martin Lynge Rasmussen, China economist at Capital Economics, said in a research note.

The five-year LPR was also cut for the first time since its debut in August. It is a gauge the market uses to price housing mortgages.

Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank, said the cut was a reflection of the overall easing environment in China.

Xie said it was "buying more time for the manufacturing sector to stabilise and infrastructure sector to catch up," adding it was "still a balancing act, but I doubt it means a shift in housing policies".

Some analysts had noted that wording on property policy in the PBOC's third quarter monetary policy statement was slightly changed from past reports, fuelling speculation there could be a marginal easing in the sector.

The central bank removed the line saying "housing is for living in, not for speculation" but kept "the property sector should not be used as a short-term stimulus for the economy", which appeared in its second quarter report.

The LPR is a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks. The People's Bank of China revamped the mechanism to price LPR in August, loosely pegging it to the medium-term lending facility rate.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
08:59pChina central bank cuts lending benchmark slightly, as expected
RE
11:04aVietJet signs $140 million loan for fleet expansion
RE
09:41aChina's Megvii seeks approval for Hong Kong IPO despite U.S. blacklist - sour..
RE
05:05aChina widely expected to trim lending benchmark LPR - analysts
RE
11/05Establishment in Greece of the Bank of China and of the Industrial and Commer..
AQ
11/03BANK OF CHINA : Letter to Non-registered H-Share Holders - Circular of 2019 Seco..
PU
11/03BANK OF CHINA : Letter to H-Share Holders-Circular of 2019 Second Extraordinary ..
PU
11/03BANK OF CHINA : Letter to H-Share Holders - Circular of 2019 Second Extraordinar..
PU
11/03BANK OF CHINA : Proxy Form for the 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
11/03BANK OF CHINA : Reply Slip for the 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 549 B
EBIT 2019 355 B
Net income 2019 183 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,60%
P/E ratio 2019 4,70x
P/E ratio 2020 4,50x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,77x
Capitalization 1 009 B
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,74  CNY
Last Close Price 2,92  CNY
Spread / Highest target 53,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,53%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.62%142 711
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.69%409 626
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.64%296 479
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.69%286 855
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.75%228 385
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%203 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group