MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Bank of China Limited    3988

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 05/28
2.85 HKD   0.00%
Summary 
News Summary

China excludes clean coal from list of projects eligible for green bonds

05/29/2020

China has excluded "clean coal" from a list of projects eligible for green bonds, according to new draft guidelines published by the central bank on Friday.

The new catalogue of eligible projects replaces the previous one published in 2015, and will be open to public consultation until June 12, the People's Bank of China said in a notice.

The previous catalogue allowed green financing to be raised for the "clean use of coal".

(Reporting by David Stanway, Muyu Xu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Financials
Sales 2020 569 B 79 500 M 79 500 M
Net income 2020 190 B 26 543 M 26 543 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,19x
Yield 2020 7,33%
Capitalization 951 B 133 B 133 B
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 309 384
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,38 CNY
Last Close Price 2,63 CNY
Spread / Highest target 69,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Xi Quan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.41%132 180
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.36%308 829
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.17%248 439
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.24%225 392
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.17%197 406
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-8.94%117 464
