Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Bank of China Limited    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China's PBOC has room to ease policy but won't squander options - official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 11:20pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the PBOC, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing

China has room to ease monetary policy further, but authorities should not be careless in how they use such stimulus options, a central bank official said on Friday, reinforcing its cautious stance.

"Our monetary policy has space...but such policy space cannot be squandered at will," Zhang Xuechun, the deputy director of the research bureau at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said at a forum in Beijing.

Zhang's remarks echoed those of PBOC governor Yi Gang, who has said that China is in no rush to follow other countries in significantly loosening monetary policy but has ample options to help prop up slowing growth.

To support economic growth, which is running near a 30-year low, the central bank is widely expected to ease policy further, although it has limited room to act due to debt, housing and inflation risks, analysts said.

The central bank has cut reserve requirements seven times since early 2018 to spur banking lending, alongside modest cuts in its new benchmark lending rates.

China needs to improve transparency and disclosure of medium- and small-sized banks following recent problems, which have pushed up risk premiums for all such banks, Zhang said.

The central bank will enhance small bank' ability to finance small enterprises, and deepen market-oriented reforms of interest rates, so that funds can be allocated to efficient enterprises, she said.

China also needs to establish equity and bond markets for high-risk investors, she said without elaborating.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Kevin Yao; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
11/28China's PBOC has room to ease policy but won't squander options - official
RE
11/27China postal savings bank ties up with Ant Financial on fintech innovation
RE
11/26China central bank issues draft guidelines on evaluation of systemically impo..
RE
11/26China central bank party chief says to further curb property bubbles, stabili..
RE
11/25China Development Bank to issue first LPR-linked policy bank bonds -filing
RE
11/22BANK OF CHINA : Announcement-Completion of Issuance of Tier-2 Capital Bonds
PU
11/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/20China trims new benchmark lending rate again to shore up sputtering economy
RE
11/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/19China central bank cuts lending benchmark slightly, as expected
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 547 B
EBIT 2019 360 B
Net income 2019 183 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,67%
P/E ratio 2019 4,65x
P/E ratio 2020 4,45x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,85x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,76x
Capitalization 1 010 B
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,75  CNY
Last Close Price 2,89  CNY
Spread / Highest target 55,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,67%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.03%144 241
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.88%414 142
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.35%300 616
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.59%289 515
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.78%229 823
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.31%207 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group