MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Bank of China Limited    3988

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

China to monitor product risks caused by global commodities turbulence

05/04/2020 | 09:45am EDT
File photo of trucks carrying copper and other goods in Shanghai

China will closely monitor risks in some financial products brought on by turbulence in global commodity markets, the state council's financial stability committee said on Monday after a meeting chaired by Vice Premier Liu He, according to the Chinese government's website.

The state-controlled Bank of China (BoC) is facing investor anger over heavy losses last month on an oil-related investment product after an unprecedented crash in energy markets.

The committee called for increased awareness and management of risk, the prevention of spill-over effects, the respect of contracts, clarity of responsibility and protection of investors' rights, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe and Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 576 B
EBIT 2020 365 B
Net income 2020 193 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,25%
P/E ratio 2020 4,31x
P/E ratio 2021 4,10x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,67x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,57x
Capitalization 962 B
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,45  CNY
Last Close Price 2,71  CNY
Spread / Highest target 65,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Xi Quan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%135 908
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.11%284 045
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%256 404
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%204 733
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.47%200 233
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.17%124 514
