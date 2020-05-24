Log in
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 05/22
2.83 HKD   -3.08%
05/23China's central bank extends control of Baoshang Bank by six months
RE
05/20Norwegian Air's lessors take majority ownership
RE
05/20Norwegian Air's lessors take majority ownership
RE
Chinese banks could post flat or falling profits in 2020 - PBOC article

05/24/2020 | 02:39am EDT

Chinese lenders could post flat or even falling profits in 2020 despite earnings growth in the first quarter, as the coronavirus outbreak brings difficulties to the economy, the country's central bank said in an article on Sunday.

For the first quarter of 2020, China's commercial banks realized net profits of 600.1 billion yuan (69.19 billion pounds), up 5% year-on-year, mainly due to the expansion of banks' assets and lower management costs, according to an article by the research bureau of the People's Bank of China.

The possibility could not be ruled out that banks could log zero or even negative profit growth within 2020, due to mounting bad loans and a fast draining of cash buffers, as the difficulties in the real economy spills over into the financial area, the PBOC warned in the article.

China's banks need to further support the real economy which faces various challenges due to the coronavirus outbreak, in particular small and micro enterprises, as there is some room for banks to surrender part of their healthy profits, the article said.

In an effort to cushion the economy, small and midsize companies can delay paying loans and interest by a further nine months, through March 2021, and lending to SMEs by big commercial banks should grow more than 40%, Premier Li Keqiang said Friday.

In March, China's largest state banks said the impact of restrictions on movement imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus could pull down asset quality as borrowers struggle to repay loans.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Leng Cheng and Josh Horwitz; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 569 B
EBIT 2020 383 B
Net income 2020 190 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,41%
P/E ratio 2020 4,15x
P/E ratio 2021 3,98x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,65x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,55x
Capitalization 938 B
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,37 CNY
Last Close Price 2,60 CNY
Spread / Highest target 71,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Xi Quan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.02%131 621
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.82%272 575
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.67%246 267
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.98%196 589
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.55%195 107
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-10.51%118 445
Categories
