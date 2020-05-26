Log in
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 05/25
2.84 HKD   +0.35%
12:58aDollar dips as pandemic recovery hopes buoy risk assets
RE
12:57aDollar dips as pandemic recovery hopes buoy risk assets
RE
12:20aChina to strengthen policy, lower lending rates, PBOC governor says
RE
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/26/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Global Stocks Rise, Buoyed by Reopening Hopes

U.S. futures advanced, suggesting markets could gain when they resume trading Tuesday after the long holiday weekend. 

 
For Economy, Worst of Coronavirus Shutdowns May Be Over

Recovering air travel, hotel bookings and mortgage applications are among the early signs the U.S. economy is slowly creeping back to life. 

 
China's PBOC Vows More Targeted Measures to Counter Coronavirus

China's central bank will provide more targeted financial support for companies grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, People's Bank of China Gov. Yi Gang said. 

 
Declaring Virus Under Control, Japan Lifts State of Emergency

"We have showed the power of the Japanese model" in fighting coronavirus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said as he fully lifted a state of emergency and declared success, despite bucking much of the consensus about best practices. 

 
Mortgage Credit Tightens, Creating Drag on Any Economic Recovery

Housing is often the most immediate way the Federal Reserve transmits lower interest rates to the economy, as homeowners refinance to free up cash and as home buying spurs construction and spending. But the downturn and prepandemic regulations are making lenders skittish. 

 
Bank of Canada Chief Says Significant Stimulus Needed

The Bank of Canada anticipates providing the economy with sizable stimulus for the foreseeable future to help the country rebuild from the damage caused by the pandemic, Governor Stephen Poloz said. 

 
Regulator Says Europe's Banks Are Stronger, but Some May Not Weather Crisis

Europe's banks have built enough buffers to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but not all will be able to weather a sharp fall in profitability as loans turn sour and the cost of raising funds rise, a banking regulator said. 

 
Steep Drop in Trade Flows Shows Pitfalls of Cross-Border Supply Chains

Global trade flows saw their largest decline since the financial crisis in the first quarter, as multinationals strained to restructure cross-border supply chains disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
As Americans Venture Out for Holiday Weekend, Caution Urged

The Memorial Day weekend sparked some revelry while in other places sparse crowds or subdued celebrations, a reflection of the national divide over how best to reopen the economy. 

 
NYSE's Floor to Reopen With Masks, Waivers and Handshake Ban

The New York Stock Exchange is set to reopen its famed trading floor Tuesday, but it won't be going back to normal.

Latest news on BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
05/25China Central Bank Gov Vows More Targeted Measures to Counter Coronavirus
DJ
05/25China central bank resumes reverse repo operations after near two-month hiatu..
RE
05/24China drops mention of GDP goal as parliament opens, virus slams economy
RE
05/24Chinese banks could post flat or falling profits in 2020 - PBOC article
RE
05/23China's central bank extends control of Baoshang Bank by six months
RE
05/20Norwegian Air's lessors take majority ownership
RE
05/20Norwegian Air's lessors take majority ownership
RE
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 575 B
EBIT 2020 367 B
Net income 2020 182 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,37%
P/E ratio 2020 4,17x
P/E ratio 2021 4,00x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,64x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,56x
Capitalization 944 B
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,38 CNY
Last Close Price 2,61 CNY
Spread / Highest target 70,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Xi Quan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.71%132 222
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.82%272 575
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.17%246 267
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.66%196 589
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%195 107
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-11.95%118 445
