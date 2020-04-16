Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Bank of China Limited    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 billion to banks - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 05:17am EDT

Singapore oil trader Hin Leong Trading (Pte) Ltd, which has begun talks with lenders to extend its credit facilities, owes $3.85 billion to 23 banks, two industry sources said on Thursday.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented slump in fuel demand and hammered oil prices, making it difficult for trading firms to make a profit. Hin Leong is one of the largest fuel traders in Asia and an operator of a major tanker fleet.

Some of the banks held a call with Hin Leong and its advisers on Tuesday to discuss ways to provide short-term trade finance after some banks failed to provide the firm with a letter of credit to buy oil products.

"Hin Leong has asked for an extension (to repay creditors)", one of the sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Hin Leong did not respond to Reuters' email and phone calls seeking comment.

The firm's biggest lenders include HSBC Holdings, DBS, Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp, Bank of China, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered, said the second source, who was briefed on the discussions.

Separately, Societe Generale on Tuesday lodged a "general charge of receivables and contract rights" on Hin Leong with Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA).

A charge is a form of security interest usually taken by a lender or creditor to secure repayment of a loan, according to ACRA's website.

A spokeswoman for Societe Generale confirmed that it was a lender to Hin Leong but declined to comment further.

Separately, Hin Leong owed Bank of China about $200 million, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

HSBC, DBS, OCBC, Standard Chartered and ABN Amro declined to comment, while Bank of China did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hin Leong's fuel trading has been affected by its financial issues, industry sources said.

The company cancelled some oil products contracts for April cargoes because it had been unable to get banks to issue letters of credit, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

At least two of the deals had been concluded during the Markets on Close (MoC) process by pricing agency S&P Global Platts, the sources said. Platts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hin Leong's bunker fuel subsidiary Ocean Bunkering Services Pte Ltd (OBS) has also informed some customers that it plans to suspend marine fuel deliveries from as soon as Friday, bunker traders said.

OBS was the third-largest bunker fuel supplier by volume in Singapore in 2019. The move comes as demand for marine fuel has slumped due to a slowdown in global shipping activity amid the coronavirus outbreak.

OBS owns a dedicated fleet of 14 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore licensed bunker barges, according to the company's website. It supplied about 3 million to 4 million tonnes of bunkers in 2019, according to estimates by industry sources.

By Roslan Khasawneh and Jessica Jaganathan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.67% 2.98 End-of-day quote.-0.67%
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -1.81% 19.5 End-of-day quote.-2.60%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.39% 406.6 Delayed Quote.-31.05%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED -2.41% 8.9 End-of-day quote.-2.41%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 1.16% 13.634 Real-time Quote.-56.56%
STANDARD CHARTERED 2.03% 402.3 Delayed Quote.-44.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
05:17aSingapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 billion to banks - sources
RE
04/08Coronavirus rout spurs China investors to dividend plays
RE
03/30China's big banks flag asset pressure due to virus, boding ill for smaller ki..
RE
03/30China's big banks flag asset pressure due to virus, boding ill for smaller ki..
RE
03/29China Construction Bank fourth-quarter profit beats view, warns of virus impa..
RE
03/27Three of China's big banks beat profit estimates, warn of coronavirus impact
RE
03/27BANK OF CHINA : 2019 Net Profit Edged Up on Interest Income, Fees
DJ
03/27BANK OF CHINA : fourth-quarter profit rises 3.8%, beating estimates
RE
03/17HKTDC EXPORT INDEX 1Q20 : Exporter confidence hits record low amid COVID-19 outb..
AQ
03/17BANK OF CHINA : Announcement-Date of Board Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 575 B
EBIT 2020 351 B
Net income 2020 194 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,13%
P/E ratio 2020 4,33x
P/E ratio 2021 4,07x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,69x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,60x
Capitalization 973 B
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3,53  CNY
Last Close Price 2,72  CNY
Spread / Highest target 65,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Xi Quan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.67%137 718
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.87%276 552
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.19%253 481
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%201 234
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.00%193 603
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-47.14%116 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group