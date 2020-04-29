Log in
Bank of China : 1Q Net Profit Rises 3.2%

04/29/2020 | 09:28pm EDT

By Justina Lee

Bank of China Ltd.'s first-quarter net profit increased 3.2% compared with a year earlier as it was boosted by higher net interest income.

Net profit was 52.58 billion yuan ($7.43 billion), while operating income rose 5.4% to CNY148.54 billion, the company said late Wednesday.

The bank's net interest income rose 7.6% to CNY96.17 billion.

Bank of China's non-performing loan ratio was 1.39% as of March 31, down 0.02 percentage point from the end of 2019.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 1.02% 2.97 End-of-day quote.0.34%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.87% 3.46 End-of-day quote.0.58%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 576 B
EBIT 2020 364 B
Net income 2020 173 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,12%
P/E ratio 2020 4,60x
P/E ratio 2021 4,09x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,66x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,56x
Capitalization 956 B
Managers
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Xi Quan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.58%133 835
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.64%290 259
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%253 399
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%207 257
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%202 379
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%133 835
