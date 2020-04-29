Bank of China : 1Q Net Profit Rises 3.2%

By Justina Lee



Bank of China Ltd.'s first-quarter net profit increased 3.2% compared with a year earlier as it was boosted by higher net interest income.

Net profit was 52.58 billion yuan ($7.43 billion), while operating income rose 5.4% to CNY148.54 billion, the company said late Wednesday.

The bank's net interest income rose 7.6% to CNY96.17 billion.

Bank of China's non-performing loan ratio was 1.39% as of March 31, down 0.02 percentage point from the end of 2019.

