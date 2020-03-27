Bank of China : 2019 Net Profit Edged Up on Interest Income, Fees

By Martin Mou



Bank of China Ltd. reported a 4.1% increase in net profit last year, supported by higher interest income and other income from fees and commissions.

Net profit was 187.41 billion yuan ($26.49 billion), compared with CNY180.09 billion the previous year, while operating income rose to CNY550.01 billion from CNY503.81 billion in 2018, the state-owned lender said Friday.

Bank of China said its net interest income rose to CNY374.25 billion from CNY359.71 billion and its non-interest income, including fees and commissions, grew to CNY175.76 billon.

The bank's net interest margin narrowed to 1.84% in 2019 from 1.90% the previous year, but its nonperforming-loan ratio improved to 1.37% from 1.42% as of end-2018.

