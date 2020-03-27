Log in
Bank of China : 2019 Net Profit Edged Up on Interest Income, Fees

03/27/2020 | 06:02am EDT

By Martin Mou

Bank of China Ltd. reported a 4.1% increase in net profit last year, supported by higher interest income and other income from fees and commissions.

Net profit was 187.41 billion yuan ($26.49 billion), compared with CNY180.09 billion the previous year, while operating income rose to CNY550.01 billion from CNY503.81 billion in 2018, the state-owned lender said Friday.

Bank of China said its net interest income rose to CNY374.25 billion from CNY359.71 billion and its non-interest income, including fees and commissions, grew to CNY175.76 billon.

The bank's net interest margin narrowed to 1.84% in 2019 from 1.90% the previous year, but its nonperforming-loan ratio improved to 1.37% from 1.42% as of end-2018.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 3.60% 2.88 End-of-day quote.0.00%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.28% 3.52 End-of-day quote.-4.88%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 545 B
EBIT 2019 356 B
Net income 2019 183 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,10%
P/E ratio 2019 4,31x
P/E ratio 2020 4,15x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,76x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,68x
Capitalization 962 B
Managers
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Xi Quan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.88%136 068
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.61%301 619
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.38%255 644
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.64%202 797
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.49%198 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%136 068
