Bank of China : 2018 Net CNY180.09 Billion; Up 4.5% on Year

BEIJING--Bank of China Ltd. said its 2018 net profit rose 4.5% from a year earlier, to 180.09 billion yuan ($26.8 billion), thanks to higher interest income.

The result beat the CNY178.03 billion forecast from analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

China's fourth-largest lender by assets said net interest income rose 6.3% to CNY359.71 billion, while its net fee and commission income declined 1.67% to CNY87.21 billion.

The bank reported CNY166.94 billion nonperforming loans at the end of 2018, or 1.42% of its total loans.

--Grace Zhu