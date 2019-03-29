Log in
Bank of China : 2018 Net CNY180.09 Billion; Up 4.5% on Year

0
03/29/2019

BEIJING--Bank of China Ltd. said its 2018 net profit rose 4.5% from a year earlier, to 180.09 billion yuan ($26.8 billion), thanks to higher interest income.

The result beat the CNY178.03 billion forecast from analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

China's fourth-largest lender by assets said net interest income rose 6.3% to CNY359.71 billion, while its net fee and commission income declined 1.67% to CNY87.21 billion.

The bank reported CNY166.94 billion nonperforming loans at the end of 2018, or 1.42% of its total loans.

--Grace Zhu

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 507 B
EBIT 2018 275 B
Net income 2018 177 B
Debt 2018 99 714 M
Yield 2018 4,88%
P/E ratio 2018 6,19
P/E ratio 2019 5,79
EV / Sales 2018 2,79x
EV / Sales 2019 2,60x
Capitalization 1 312 B
Managers
NameTitle
Si Qing Chen Chairman
Wan Ming Liu Member-Supervisory Board
Zheng Fei Lu Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheuk Yan Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Ju Cai Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LTD2.77%195 165
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.17%329 749
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.02%282 777
BANK OF AMERICA10.92%263 432
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.06%234 066
WELLS FARGO6.53%222 964
