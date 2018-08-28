Log in
BANK OF CHINA LTD
Bank of China : First-Half Net Profit Up 5.2% on Year to CNY109.09 Billion

08/28/2018

BEIJING--Bank of China said Tuesday that its first-half net profit rose 5.2% on year, thanks to higher interest income.

Net profit for the six months ended June 30 rose to 109.09 billion yuan ($16 billion) from 103.69 billion yuan a year earlier, China's fourth-largest bank by assets said.

Net interest income rose 7% on year to 176.7 billion yuan and net non-interest income that includes revenues from service fees and credit-card business dropped 10% to 74.78 billion yuan.

Outstanding bad loans totaled 163.3 billion yuan at the end of June, up from 158.47 billion yuan at the end of last year. The bank's non-performing loan ratio declined to 1.43% from 1.45% at the end of 2017.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com.

