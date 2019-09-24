Bank of China : Letter to H-Share Holders-2019 Interim Report and Change of Means of Receipt or Language of Future Corporate Communications

中 國 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People' s Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code股份代號: 3988/4601(優先股Preference Shares))

Dear Ordinary Shareholders,

2019 Interim Report and Change of Means of

Receipt or Language of Future Corporate Communications

Bank of China Limited (the ''Bank'') has prepared the 2019 Interim Report in English and Chinese, which are now available on the Bank's website at www.boc.cnand the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the documents by clicking ''Financial Reports'' under ''Investor Relations'' on the home page of the Bank's website or by browsing through the HKExnews' website.

For the shareholders who have selected to receive the Bank's Corporate Communications in printed version, enclosed is the 2019 Interim Report of the Bank in the language you have expressly chosen to receive. If you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications posted on the Bank's website for any reason, we will promptly upon receiving your notice send the printed versions of the requested documents to you free of charge.

As an environment-conscious corporate citizen, the Bank encourages its shareholders to access the Corporate Communications via the Bank's website. The cost saving will not only benefit the Bank, but is ultimately in the interests of its shareholders. The Bank's website presents a user-friendly interface in both Chinese and English, and all Corporate Communications are easily accessible on the ''Investor Relations'' page following their releases.

If you wish to change your current means of receipt or language of the Bank's Corporate Communications, please complete the Change Request Form and send it to the Bank's H-Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp), or send an email with a scanned copy of the completed Change Request Form to boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk. You are also entitled to change your choice of means of receipt or language of the Bank's Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice using the ways indicated above. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Bank's website.

Should you have any queries about this letter, please call the Bank's H-Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9 : 00 a.m. to 6 : 00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Bank of China Limited

致普通股股東：

2019年中期報告及變更日後公司通訊之收取方式或語言版本

中國銀行股份有限公司（「本行」）2019年中期報告英文及中文版已經上載於本行網站www.boc.cn及香港交易所披露易網站 www.hkexnews.hk。如要閱覽，請登陸本行網站首頁選擇「投資者關係」項下的「財務報告」，或登陸香港交易所披露易網站，即可 下載瀏覽有關文件。

若 閣下之前選取收取本行公司通訊之印刷版本，現向 閣下奉上按照 閣下之前所選擇的閱讀語言編製的2019年中期報告。 倘 閣下因任何理由以致在收取或接收載於本行網址上的公司通訊時出現困難，本行將於接到 閣下通知後，立即向 閣下免費 發送所需文件的印刷本。

為積極履行本行保護環境的社會責任，本行鼓勵股東通過本行網站瀏覽本行公司通訊。由此節約的費用不僅有利於本行，也符合 本行股東的利益。本行網站使用方便，包括中文及英文兩個版本，所有公司通訊均可在本行網站中「投資者關係」頁面及時獲取。

倘 閣下希望改變 閣下目前收取本行公司通訊的方式或語言版本，請填寫所附變更申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本行 H股股份過戶登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上 郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票），或作為附件電郵至boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 閣下亦有權隨時以上述方式要求於 合理時間內更改收取本行公司通訊的方式或語言版本。上述變更申請表格亦可以通過本行網站下載。

倘 閣下對此信函有任何疑問，請在辦公時間（星期一至星期五上午9時至下午6時，香港公眾假期除外）致電本行H股股份過戶登 記處 (852) 2862 8688。

中國銀行股份有限公司