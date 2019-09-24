Bank of China : Letter to H-Share Holders-Means of Receipt and Language of the Bank's Corporate Communications

中 國 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3988 and 4601 (Preference Shares))
Dear Ordinary Shareholders,
Means of Receipt and Language of the Bank's Corporate Communications
In accordance with the relevant rules of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the relevant provisions of the articles of association of Bank of China Limited (the ''Bank''), we hereby write for your view on receiving the corporate communications of the Bank (the ''Corporate Communications'') via the Bank's own website (www.boc.cn) (the ''Bank's Website''). The Bank's Website presents a user-friendly interface in both Chinese and English, and all the Corporate Communications are easily accessible on the ''Investor Relations'' page following their releases.
The Corporate Communications include any document to be issued by the Bank for your information or action, including but not limited to (a) annual reports and, if available, its summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, if available, its summary financial reports; (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.
As an environment-conscious corporate citizen, the Bank encourages its shareholders to access the Corporate Communications via the Bank's Website in place of printed copies. The reduction in the costs of administration, printing and postage of the Corporate Communications will not only benefit the Bank, but is ultimately in the interest of the shareholders. Website publication will also increase efficiency in distribution of the Corporate Communications to the shareholders.
Election of the Means of Receipt of the Corporate Communications
As an environment-conscious corporate citizen, the Bank suggests you to access the Corporate Communications of the Bank via the Bank's Website.
If you wish to access the Corporate Communications via the Bank's Website in the future, you do not need to take any action in response to this letter. If we do not receive a response to this letter from you within the period of 28 days beginning with the date of sending this letter, you will be deemed to have agreed that the Bank may supply the Corporate Communications to you via the Bank's Website henceforth in place of printed copies.
If you wish to receive printed copies of the Corporate Communications, please complete the enclosed Reply Form and sign and return it to the Bank's H-Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp), by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form, or send an email with a scanned copy of the completed Reply Form to boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
Notifications on Availability of the Corporate Communications on the Bank's Website
If you consent to access the Corporate Communications via the Bank's Website, the Bank will send you a notification by post when any of the future Corporate Communications is made available on the Bank's Website.
Change of Your Choice of Means of Receipt and Language of the Corporate Communications
Should you encounter any difficulty in accessing any of the Corporate Communications posted on the Bank's Website, you may request a printed copy of the Corporate Communications free of charge at any time by writing to the Bank's H-Share Registrar to the address indicated above or by sending an email to boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk. You are also entitled to change your choice of means of receipt and the language of the Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice using the ways indicated above.
Should you have any queries about this letter, please call the Bank's H-Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9 : 00 a.m. to 6 : 00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).
Bank of China Limited
中 國 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）
（股份代號：3988及4601（優先股））
致普通股股東：
選擇收取公司通訊的方式及語言版本
依照香港聯合交易所有限公司證券上市規則的相關要求及中國銀行股份有限公司（「本行」）公司章程的有關規定， 本行現致函 閣下，徵求 閣下對以瀏覽本行網站(www.boc.cn（) 「本行網站」）方式索取本行公司通訊（「公司通 訊」）的意見。本行網站使用方便，包括中文及英文兩個版本，所有公司通訊均可在本行網站中「投資者關係」頁面 及時獲取。
公司通訊包括本行將予發出以供 閣下參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於(a)年度報告及財務摘要報 告（如有者）；(b)中期報告及財務摘要報告（如有者）；(c)會議通知；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。
為積極履行本行保護環境的社會責任，本行鼓勵其股東通過網站瀏覽方式收取本行公司通訊以替代印刷版本。由 此節約的管理費、印刷費和郵寄費不僅有利於本行，也符合本行股東的利益。同時，通過網站瀏覽方式還可以提 高向股東發送公司通訊的效率。
對收取公司通訊方式的選擇
為積極履行本行保護環境的社會責任，本行建議 閣下可以選擇通過本行網站瀏覽方式獲得本行的公司通訊。
倘 閣下選擇未來通過本行網站瀏覽本行公司通訊，則 閣下無需對此信函採取任何行動。倘若本行於寄發此信 函後28天內仍未收到 閣下之回條，則 閣下將被視為已同意只以網站瀏覽方式收取本行的公司通訊以替代印刷 版本。
倘 閣下希望收取本行公司通訊之印刷版本，則 閣下須填妥本信函所附回條簽署並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本 行H股股份過戶登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓（如在香 港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票），或作為附件電郵至boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk。
有關公司通訊已在本行網站刊發的通知信函
倘 閣下同意通過網站瀏覽方式收取本行公司通訊，則本行在發佈公司通訊並上載於本行網站的同時，將會 向 閣下寄送有關公司通訊已在本行網站刊發的通知信函。
改變收取本行公司通訊的方式及語言版本
倘 閣下因任何理由以致在收取或接收載於本行網址上的任何公司通訊出現困難， 閣下有權隨時通過書面通知 知會本行H股股份過戶登記處（地址如上），或發送電郵至boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk向本行免費索取本 行公司通訊之印刷版本。 閣下亦有權隨時以上述方式要求於合理時間內更改收取本行公司通訊之方式及語言版 本。
倘 閣下對此信函有任何疑問，請在辦公時間（星期一至星期五上午9時至下午6時，香港公眾假期除外）致電本行 H股股份過戶登記處(852) 2862 8688。
中國銀行股份有限公司