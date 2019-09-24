Bank of China : Letter to H-Share Holders-Means of Receipt and Language of the Bank's Corporate Communications

中 國 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3988 and 4601 (Preference Shares))

Dear Ordinary Shareholders,

Means of Receipt and Language of the Bank's Corporate Communications

In accordance with the relevant rules of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the relevant provisions of the articles of association of Bank of China Limited (the ''Bank''), we hereby write for your view on receiving the corporate communications of the Bank (the ''Corporate Communications'') via the Bank's own website (www.boc.cn) (the ''Bank's Website''). The Bank's Website presents a user-friendly interface in both Chinese and English, and all the Corporate Communications are easily accessible on the ''Investor Relations'' page following their releases.

The Corporate Communications include any document to be issued by the Bank for your information or action, including but not limited to (a) annual reports and, if available, its summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, if available, its summary financial reports; (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

As an environment-conscious corporate citizen, the Bank encourages its shareholders to access the Corporate Communications via the Bank's Website in place of printed copies. The reduction in the costs of administration, printing and postage of the Corporate Communications will not only benefit the Bank, but is ultimately in the interest of the shareholders. Website publication will also increase efficiency in distribution of the Corporate Communications to the shareholders.

Election of the Means of Receipt of the Corporate Communications

As an environment-conscious corporate citizen, the Bank suggests you to access the Corporate Communications of the Bank via the Bank's Website.

If you wish to access the Corporate Communications via the Bank's Website in the future, you do not need to take any action in response to this letter. If we do not receive a response to this letter from you within the period of 28 days beginning with the date of sending this letter, you will be deemed to have agreed that the Bank may supply the Corporate Communications to you via the Bank's Website henceforth in place of printed copies.

If you wish to receive printed copies of the Corporate Communications, please complete the enclosed Reply Form and sign and return it to the Bank's H-Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp), by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form, or send an email with a scanned copy of the completed Reply Form to boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Notifications on Availability of the Corporate Communications on the Bank's Website

If you consent to access the Corporate Communications via the Bank's Website, the Bank will send you a notification by post when any of the future Corporate Communications is made available on the Bank's Website.

Change of Your Choice of Means of Receipt and Language of the Corporate Communications

Should you encounter any difficulty in accessing any of the Corporate Communications posted on the Bank's Website, you may request a printed copy of the Corporate Communications free of charge at any time by writing to the Bank's H-Share Registrar to the address indicated above or by sending an email to boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk. You are also entitled to change your choice of means of receipt and the language of the Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice using the ways indicated above.

Should you have any queries about this letter, please call the Bank's H-Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9 : 00 a.m. to 6 : 00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Bank of China Limited