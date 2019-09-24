Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bank of China Ltd    601988   CNE000001N05

BANK OF CHINA LTD

(601988)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of China : Letter to H-Share Holders-Means of Receipt and Language of the Bank's Corporate Communications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 05:27am EDT

中 國 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3988 and 4601 (Preference Shares))

Dear Ordinary Shareholders,

Means of Receipt and Language of the Bank's Corporate Communications

In accordance with the relevant rules of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the relevant provisions of the articles of association of Bank of China Limited (the ''Bank''), we hereby write for your view on receiving the corporate communications of the Bank (the ''Corporate Communications'') via the Bank's own website (www.boc.cn) (the ''Bank's Website''). The Bank's Website presents a user-friendly interface in both Chinese and English, and all the Corporate Communications are easily accessible on the ''Investor Relations'' page following their releases.

The Corporate Communications include any document to be issued by the Bank for your information or action, including but not limited to (a) annual reports and, if available, its summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, if available, its summary financial reports; (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

As an environment-conscious corporate citizen, the Bank encourages its shareholders to access the Corporate Communications via the Bank's Website in place of printed copies. The reduction in the costs of administration, printing and postage of the Corporate Communications will not only benefit the Bank, but is ultimately in the interest of the shareholders. Website publication will also increase efficiency in distribution of the Corporate Communications to the shareholders.

Election of the Means of Receipt of the Corporate Communications

As an environment-conscious corporate citizen, the Bank suggests you to access the Corporate Communications of the Bank via the Bank's Website.

If you wish to access the Corporate Communications via the Bank's Website in the future, you do not need to take any action in response to this letter. If we do not receive a response to this letter from you within the period of 28 days beginning with the date of sending this letter, you will be deemed to have agreed that the Bank may supply the Corporate Communications to you via the Bank's Website henceforth in place of printed copies.

If you wish to receive printed copies of the Corporate Communications, please complete the enclosed Reply Form and sign and return it to the Bank's H-Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp), by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form, or send an email with a scanned copy of the completed Reply Form to boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Notifications on Availability of the Corporate Communications on the Bank's Website

If you consent to access the Corporate Communications via the Bank's Website, the Bank will send you a notification by post when any of the future Corporate Communications is made available on the Bank's Website.

Change of Your Choice of Means of Receipt and Language of the Corporate Communications

Should you encounter any difficulty in accessing any of the Corporate Communications posted on the Bank's Website, you may request a printed copy of the Corporate Communications free of charge at any time by writing to the Bank's H-Share Registrar to the address indicated above or by sending an email to boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk. You are also entitled to change your choice of means of receipt and the language of the Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice using the ways indicated above.

Should you have any queries about this letter, please call the Bank's H-Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9 : 00 a.m. to 6 : 00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Bank of China Limited

中 國 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

（股份代號：39884601（優先股））

致普通股股東：

選擇收取公司通訊的方式及語言版本

依照香港聯合交易所有限公司證券上市規則的相關要求及中國銀行股份有限公司（「本行」）公司章程的有關規定， 本行現致函 閣下，徵求 閣下對以瀏覽本行網站(www.boc.cn) 「本行網站」）方式索取本行公司通訊（「公司通 訊」）的意見。本行網站使用方便，包括中文及英文兩個版本，所有公司通訊均可在本行網站中「投資者關係」頁面 及時獲取。

公司通訊包括本行將予發出以供 閣下參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於(a)年度報告及財務摘要報 告（如有者）；(b)中期報告及財務摘要報告（如有者）；(c)會議通知；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

為積極履行本行保護環境的社會責任，本行鼓勵其股東通過網站瀏覽方式收取本行公司通訊以替代印刷版本。由 此節約的管理費、印刷費和郵寄費不僅有利於本行，也符合本行股東的利益。同時，通過網站瀏覽方式還可以提 高向股東發送公司通訊的效率。

對收取公司通訊方式的選擇

為積極履行本行保護環境的社會責任，本行建議 閣下可以選擇通過本行網站瀏覽方式獲得本行的公司通訊。

倘 閣下選擇未來通過本行網站瀏覽本行公司通訊，則 閣下無需對此信函採取任何行動。倘若本行於寄發此信 函後28天內仍未收到 閣下之回條，則 閣下將被視為已同意只以網站瀏覽方式收取本行的公司通訊以替代印刷 版本。

倘 閣下希望收取本行公司通訊之印刷版本，則 閣下須填妥本信函所附回條簽署並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本 行H股股份過戶登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓（如在香 港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票），或作為附件電郵至boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk

有關公司通訊已在本行網站刊發的通知信函

倘 閣下同意通過網站瀏覽方式收取本行公司通訊，則本行在發佈公司通訊並上載於本行網站的同時，將會 向 閣下寄送有關公司通訊已在本行網站刊發的通知信函。

改變收取本行公司通訊的方式及語言版本

倘 閣下因任何理由以致在收取或接收載於本行網址上的任何公司通訊出現困難， 閣下有權隨時通過書面通知 知會本行H股股份過戶登記處（地址如上），或發送電郵至boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk向本行免費索取本 行公司通訊之印刷版本。 閣下亦有權隨時以上述方式要求於合理時間內更改收取本行公司通訊之方式及語言版 本。

倘 閣下對此信函有任何疑問，請在辦公時間（星期一至星期五上午9時至下午6時，香港公眾假期除外）致電本行 H股股份過戶登記處(852) 2862 8688

中國銀行股份有限公司

+

CCS6303

BNCH

Reply Form

回條

To: Bank of China Limited (the ''Bank'')

致：

中國銀行股份有限公司（「本行」）

(Stock Code: 3988 and 4601 (Preference Shares))

（股份代號：39884601（優先股））

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

香港灣仔皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

合和中心17M

I/We would like to receive future Corporate Communications* of the Bank in the manner as indicated below:

本人我們希望以下列方式收取本行未來之公司通訊*

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)（從下列選擇中，請僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

  • to read the website version of all future Corporate Communications published on the Bank's website (www.boc.cn) in place of receiving printed copies; and receive a notification letter in relation to the publication of Corporate Communications on the Bank's website; OR
    瀏覽在本行網站 (www.boc.cn)發表之公司通訊網上版本，以代替印刷本，並收取有關公司通訊已在本行網站上刊發的通知信函；
  • to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
    僅收取公司通訊之英文印刷本
  • to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
    僅收取公司通訊之中文印刷本
  • to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
    同時收取公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)

Date

股東姓名

日期

Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫）

Address

地址

Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫）

Contact telephone number

Signature

聯絡電話號碼

簽名

Notes / 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. For shareholders with shares registered under their own names, if your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Bank in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Reply Form in order to be valid.
    以自身名義登記股份之股東如屬聯名股東，則本回條須由該名於本行股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
  3. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing to the Bank's H-Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the address is indicated above) or by sending an email to boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
    上述指示適用於將來寄發予 閣下之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下發出合理時間的書面通知予本行之H股股份過戶登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司（地址如上）， 或發送電郵至boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk，另作選擇為止。
  4. The Bank takes all reasonable precautions to ensure no viruses are present in any electronic communication it publishes or sends out, but it cannot accept responsibility for loss or damage arising from the opening or use of any email or attachment from the Bank. The Bank recommends that all electronic communications received by you be subject to virus checking procedures prior to use.
    本行採取一切合理的預防措施以確保其發表或發送的任何電子資訊不存在病毒，但本行對於因打開或使用其任何電子郵件或附件而造成的損失或損害概不負責。

本行建議 閣下在使用接收的電子資訊前對其進行病毒檢查。

  • Corporate Communications include any document to be issued by the Bank for your information or action, including but not limited to (a) annual reports and, if available, its summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, if available, its summary financial reports; (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.
    公司通訊包括本行將予發出以供 閣下參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於(a)年度報告及財務摘要報告（如有者）；(b)中期報告及財務摘要報告（如有 者）；(c)會議通知；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

%

閣下寄回此回條時，請將郵寄

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

%

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

the envelope to return this Reply Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

+

BNCH-IR-092019-1(0)

Disclaimer

Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 09:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF CHINA LTD
05:42aBANK OF CHINA : Letter to Non-registered H-Share Holders-2019 Interim Report
PU
05:37aBANK OF CHINA : Letter to H-Share Holders-2019 Interim Report and Change of Mean..
PU
05:37aGlobal Stocks Edge Up as Central Bankers Diverge
DJ
05:27aBANK OF CHINA : Letter to H-Share Holders-Means of Receipt and Language of the B..
PU
04:40aGlobal Stocks Edge Up as Central Bankers Diverge
DJ
09/23China has ample monetary policy tools to support economy - central bank
RE
09/23HKTDC EXPORT INDEX 3Q19 : HK exports expected to show negative growth in 2019
AQ
09/23AMTD INTERNATIONAL : Strong show of support from US businesses at 'Think Asia, T..
AQ
09/22U.S. Banks Shun United Nations Responsible Banking Campaign
DJ
09/22China needs to change way it finances economy, think tank says
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 535 B
EBIT 2019 351 B
Net income 2019 184 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,27%
P/E ratio 2019 5,89x
P/E ratio 2020 5,61x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,05x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,89x
Capitalization 1 096 B
Chart BANK OF CHINA LTD
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,16  CNY
Last Close Price 3,60  CNY
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Cheuk Yan Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Angela Chao Independent Non-Executive Director
Li Hong Xiao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LTD-0.28%139 763
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.80%380 061
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION19.81%274 781
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.59%265 806
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.25%215 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.73%192 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group