Bank of China : Letter to Non-registered H-Share Holders-2019 Interim Report

中 國 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People' s Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code股份代號: 3988/4601(優先股Preference Shares))

Dear Investors (Note),

2019 Interim Report

Bank of China Limited (the ''Bank'') has prepared the 2019 Interim Report in English and Chinese, which are now available on the Bank's website at www.boc.cnand the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the documents by clicking ''Financial Reports'' under ''Investor Relations'' on the home page of the Bank's website or by browsing through the HKExnews' website.

As an environment-conscious corporate citizen, the Bank encourages its shareholders to access the Bank's Corporate Communications via the Bank's website. The cost saving will not only benefit the Bank, but is ultimately in the interests of its shareholders. The Bank's website presents a user-friendly interface in both Chinese and English, and all Corporate Communications are easily accessible on the ''Investor Relations'' page following their releases.

If you wish to receive printed copies of the Corporate Communications, please complete the enclosed Reply Form and sign and return it to the Bank's H-Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp), by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form, or send an email with a scanned copy of the completed Reply Form to boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Should you encounter any difficulty in accessing any of the Corporate Communications posted on the Bank's website, you may request a printed copy of the Corporate Communications free of charge at any time by writing to the Bank's H-Share Registrar to the address indicated above or by sending an email to boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk. You are also entitled to change your choice of means of receipt or language of the Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice using the ways indicated above.

Should you have any queries about this letter, please call the Bank's H-Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9 : 00 a.m. to 6 : 00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Bank of China Limited

Note: This letter is being sent to the non-registered holders of the ordinary shares of the Bank, whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS). If you have sold or transferred your ordinary shares of the Bank, please disregard this letter and the Reply Form enclosed.

致投資者（附註）：

2019年中期報告

中國銀行股份有限公司（「本行」）2019年中期報告英文及中文版已經上載於本行網站www.boc.cn及香港交易所披露易網站 www.hkexnews.hk。如要閱覽，請登陸本行網站首頁選擇「投資者關係」項下的「財務報告」，或登陸香港交易所披露易網站， 即可下載瀏覽有關文件。

為積極履行本行保護環境的社會責任，本行鼓勵股東通過本行網站瀏覽本行公司通訊。由此節約的費用不僅有利於本行，也符 合本行股東的利益。本行網站使用方便，包括中文及英文兩個版本，所有公司通訊均可在本行網站中「投資者關係」頁面及時獲 取。

倘 閣下希望收取本行公司通訊之印刷版本，請填妥本信函所附回條簽署並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本行H股股份過戶登記 處，香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請 貼上適當的郵票），或作為附件電郵至boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

倘 閣下因任何理由以致在收取或接收載於本行網址上的任何公司通訊出現困難， 閣下有權隨時發出書面通知予本行H股股 份過戶登記處（地址如上），或發送電郵至boc.ecom@computershare.com.hk向本行免費索取本行公司通訊之印刷版本。 閣 下亦有權隨時以上述方式要求於合理時間內更改收取公司通訊之方式或語言版本。

倘 閣下對此信函有任何疑問，請在辦公時間（星期一至星期五上午9時至下午6時，香港公眾假期除外）致電本行H股股份過戶 登記處(852) 2862 8688。

中國銀行股份有限公司