Bank of China : Plans to Issue its sixth Green Bond in Offshore Markets

10/08/2019 | 06:20am EDT

Bank of China Limited ('BOC') plans to issue its sixth Green Bond in the offshore market in the near term. The use of proceeds, project evaluation and selection, management of proceeds, and reporting will follow the Green Bond Principles (2018). All the net proceeds of its offshore Green Bonds issuances will be used to fund new and existing green projects with environmental benefits. This offering has been certified by Climate Bond Initiative (CBI). Please refer to the attachments in relation to BOC Macau Branch's 2019 Green Bonds.

Disclaimer

Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 10:19:09 UTC
