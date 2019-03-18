Log in
Bank of China : unit fined $1.3 million in Hong Kong

03/18/2019 | 09:16am EDT

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's securities regulator has fined a unit of Bank of China HK$10 million ($1.3 million) for failing to follow guidelines on the sale of investment products.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said that Bank of China International Securities (BOCIS) failed to properly assess some of its clients' risk-tolerance levels or to ensure that its recommendations to clients were suitable.

Rules governing the sale of investment products, and companies' compliance with the regulations, are in the spotlight in Asia after Australia's year-long inquiry into wrongdoing in the financial sector made a number of recommendations about how its products should be marketed to consumers.

"BOCIS has made every effort to co-operate with the SFC during its investigation and has given serious attention to the points raised by the SFC by taking appropriate measures to enhance its internal controls and procedures," a Bank of China International spokeswoman said.

Bank of China International Securities is fully owned by Bank of China International, the wholly owned investment banking subsidiary of China's fourth-largest lender Bank of China.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Shreejay Sinha and David Goodman)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 507 B
EBIT 2018 275 B
Net income 2018 177 B
Debt 2018 99 714 M
Yield 2018 4,77%
P/E ratio 2018 6,32
P/E ratio 2019 5,91
EV / Sales 2018 2,38x
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
Capitalization 1 106 B
Chart BANK OF CHINA LTD
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 4,15  CNY
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Si Qing Chen Chairman
Wan Ming Liu Member-Supervisory Board
Zheng Fei Lu Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheuk Yan Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Ju Cai Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LTD4.99%164 847
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%348 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%290 203
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%282 421
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%239 995
WELLS FARGO9.94%230 095
